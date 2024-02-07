Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
UVSDaemonSet CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes DaemonSet resource in the infrastructure cluster.

UVSDaemonSet CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a DaemonSet resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.

This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin

Example

apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSDaemonSet
metadata:
  name: test-ds1
  namespace: universe
spec:
  object:
    apiVersion: apps/v1
    kind: DaemonSet
    metadata:
      name: test-ds1
      namespace: kube-system
      labels:
        k8s-app: test-ds1
    spec:
      selector:
        matchLabels:
          name: test-ds1
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            name: test-ds1
        spec:
          containers:
            - name: nginx
              image: nginx:1.14.2

