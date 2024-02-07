UVSDaemonSet CRD
UVSDaemonSet CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes DaemonSet resource in the infrastructure cluster.
UVSDaemonSet CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a DaemonSet resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.
This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin
Example
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSDaemonSet
metadata:
name: test-ds1
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
name: test-ds1
namespace: kube-system
labels:
k8s-app: test-ds1
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
name: test-ds1
template:
metadata:
labels:
name: test-ds1
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.14.2