UVSPod CRD
UVSPod CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes Pod resource in the infrastructure cluster.
UVSPod CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a Pod resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.
This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin
Example
apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSPod
metadata:
name: infra-pod1
namespace: universe
spec:
object:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: infra-pod1
spec:
containers:
- name: nginx
image: nginx:1.14.2
