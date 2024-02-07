Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
UVSPod CRD in the tenant cluster represents Kubernetes Pod resource in the infrastructure cluster.

UVSPod CR creation in the tenant cluster will trigger the creation of a Pod resource in the tenant namespace in the infrastructure cluster.

This CRD is handled by universe-k8s-tenant-resource-plugin

Example

apiVersion: resource.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: UVSPod
metadata:
  name: infra-pod1
  namespace: universe
spec:
  object:
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: Pod
    metadata:
      name: infra-pod1
    spec:
      containers:
        - name: nginx
          image: nginx:1.14.2

