universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin

universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin watch Pod resource in tenant cluster and send Workload notifications to the infrastructure cluster.

universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin use universe.workload.v1 GRPC API to send workload notification to infrastructure cluster.

Configuration

Configuration for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin can be provided in form of config map. The only supported option for now is namespaces which contains list of namespace to watch. If ConfigMap doesn’t exist, or namespaces parameter is empty, then universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin will watch Pods in all namespaces.

apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: workload-plugin-config
  namespace: universe
data:
  config: |-
    # namespaces to watch
    namespaces:
      - kube-system

Repository

Images

Main registry:

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin:0.5.0-dev

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-grpc-proxy:0.5.0-dev

Alternative registry:

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin:0.5.0-dev

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-grpc-proxy:0.5.0-dev

Parameters

Name

Description

Default value
configmap-name name of the ConfigMap which stores configuration for plugin workload-plugin-config
configmap-namespace namespace of the ConfigMap which stores configuration for plugin universe
Note

universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin doesn’t support TLS and injection of the required GRPC metadata (check universe.workload.v1 GRPC API for detail).

Usually universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin is deployed with Envoy-based universe-grpc-proxy sidecar container which implements all required features.

Sidecar container is responsible for forwarding universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin requests to universe-infra-api-gateway in a secure manner.
