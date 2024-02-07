Configuration for universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin can be provided in form of config map. The only supported option for now is namespaces which contains list of namespace to watch. If ConfigMap doesn’t exist, or namespaces parameter is empty, then universe-k8s-tenant-workload-plugin will watch Pods in all namespaces.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: workload-plugin-config namespace: universe data: config: |- # namespaces to watch namespaces: - kube-system