Use images from private registry

To be able to use images from a private registry you need to create a secret with credentials which will be used during image pull by nodes.

Check official Kubernetes documentation for details.

Example for NVIDIA NGC registry

This secret should be created in infrastructure and all tenant clusters

Replace <YOUR_NGC_TOKEN> with your NGC token. Token can be generated here

kubectl create ns universe
kubectl create -n universe secret docker-registry nvcrio-cred\
 --docker-server=nvcr.io\
 --docker-username='$oauthtoken'\
 --docker-password=<YOUR_NGC_TOKEN>

Note

keep ‘$oauthtoken’ string as is, no need to replace

Use imagePullSecret in Charts

Use imagepullsecrets option for required Charts:

global:
  imagePullSecrets:
    - name: nvcrio-cred

