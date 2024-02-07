Use images from private registry
To be able to use images from a private registry you need to create a secret with credentials which will be used during image pull by nodes.
Check official Kubernetes documentation for details.
This secret should be created in infrastructure and all tenant clusters
Replace <YOUR_NGC_TOKEN> with your NGC token. Token can be generated here
kubectl create ns universe
kubectl create -n universe secret docker-registry nvcrio-cred\
--docker-server=nvcr.io\
--docker-username='$oauthtoken'\
--docker-password=<YOUR_NGC_TOKEN>
Note
keep ‘$oauthtoken’ string as is, no need to replace
Use
imagepullsecrets option for required Charts:
global:
imagePullSecrets:
- name: nvcrio-cred
