syntax = "proto3"; package universe.admin.provisioning.v1; // UniverseProvisioningService is a service used to perform CRUD operations on Universe Infra Provisioning Objects service UniverseProvisioningService { // create a new tenant, return error if tenant already exists rpc CreateTenant(CreateTenantRequest) returns (CreateTenantResponse) {} // delete existing tenant, return error if tenant does not exist rpc DeleteTenant(DeleteTenantRequest) returns (DeleteTenantResponse) {} // get specific instance of tenant, return error if tenant does not exist rpc GetTenant(GetTenantRequest) returns (GetTenantResponse) {} // list all tenants rpc ListTenant(ListTenantRequest) returns (ListTenantResponse) {} // create a new host, return error if host already exists rpc CreateHost(CreateHostRequest) returns (CreateHostResponse) {} // delete existing host, return error if host does not exist rpc DeleteHost(DeleteHostRequest) returns (DeleteHostResponse) {} // update existing host, return error if host does not exist rpc UpdateHost(UpdateHostRequest) returns (UpdateHostResponse) {} // get specific instance of host, return error if host does not exist rpc GetHost(GetHostRequest) returns (GetHostResponse) {} // list all hosts rpc ListHost(ListHostRequest) returns (ListHostResponse) {} // inform that the host admin required action was done // Notice, make sure that the required actions has been performed correctly, DCM will not validate that. rpc HostAdminActionDone(HostAdminActionDoneRequest) returns (HostAdminActionDoneResponse) {} rpc CreateCredential(CreateCredentialRequest) returns (CreateCredentialResponse) {} rpc DeleteCredential(DeleteCredentialRequest) returns (DeleteCredentialResponse) {} // create a new hostConfiguration, return error if hostConfigurationalready exists rpc CreateHostConfig(CreateHostConfigRequest) returns (CreateHostConfigResponse) {} // delete existing hostConfiguration, return error if hostConfigurationdoes not exist rpc DeleteHostConfig(DeleteHostConfigRequest) returns (DeleteHostConfigResponse) {} // get specific instance of hostConfiguration, return error if hostConfigurationdoes not exist rpc GetHostConfig(GetHostConfigRequest) returns (GetHostConfigResponse) {} // list all hostConfigurations rpc ListHostConfig(ListHostConfigRequest) returns (ListHostConfigResponse) {} // create a new DPU, return error if DPU already exists rpc CreateDPU(CreateDPURequest) returns (CreateDPUResponse) {} // delete existing DPU, return error if DPU does not exist rpc DeleteDPU(DeleteDPURequest) returns (DeleteDPUResponse) {} // update existing DPU, return error if DPU does not exist rpc UpdateDPU(UpdateDPURequest) returns (UpdateDPUResponse) {} // get specific instance of DPU, return error if DPU does not exist rpc GetDPU(GetDPURequest) returns (GetDPUResponse) {} // list all DPUs rpc ListDPU(ListDPURequest) returns (ListDPUResponse) {} // create a new rollout, return error if rollout already exists rpc CreateRollout(CreateRolloutRequest) returns (CreateRolloutResponse) {} // delete existing rollout, return error if rollout does not exist rpc DeleteRollout(DeleteRolloutRequest) returns (DeleteRolloutResponse) {} // update existing rollout, return error if rollout does not exist rpc UpdateRollout(UpdateRolloutRequest) returns (UpdateRolloutResponse) {} // get specific instance of rollout, return error if rollout does not exist rpc GetRollout(GetRolloutRequest) returns (GetRolloutResponse) {} // list all rollouts rpc ListRollout(ListRolloutRequest) returns (ListRolloutResponse) {} // create new settings, return error if settings already exist rpc CreateSettings(CreateSettingsRequest) returns (CreateSettingsResponse) {} // delete existing settings, return error if settings do not exist rpc DeleteSettings(DeleteSettingsRequest) returns (DeleteSettingsResponse) {} // get specific instance of settings, return error if settings do not exist rpc GetSettings(GetSettingsRequest) returns (GetSettingsResponse) {} // list all settings rpc ListSettings(ListSettingsRequest) returns (ListSettingsResponse) {} } // Tenant is a message that contains a Tenant object and its fields message Tenant { // unique name for tenant string name = 1; } // Host is a message that contains a Host object and its fields message Host { // Host.Status is a message that contains a Host status message Status { // conditions reflecting the current state of the host repeated Condition conditions = 1; } // unique name for Host string name = 1; //uuid of Host optional string uid = 2; // map of labels map<string, string> labels = 3; // status of the host optional Status status = 4; } // Host is a message that contains a BMC object and its fields message BMC { // URL for accessing the BMC controller on the network string url = 1; ObjectRef credential_ref = 2; } message ObjectRef { string name = 1; optional string namespace = 2; } // HostConfig is a message that contains a HostConfig object and its fields message HostConfig { // HostConfig.Status is a message that contains a HostConfiguration status message Status { // conditions reflecting the current state of the HostConfiguration repeated Condition conditions = 1; } // unique name for hostConfig string name = 1; // name of the host that this hostConfig points to string host_name = 2; // name of the tenant that this hostConfig points to string tenant_name = 3; // status of the hostConfig optional Status status = 4; } // DPU is a message that contains a DPU object and its fields message DPU { // DPU.ProvisioningStatus is a message that contains the current state of the DPU provisioning message ProvisioningStatus { // Image parameters for downloading firmware FirmwareImage firmware_image = 1; // Image parameters for downloading BMC firmware BMCImage bmc_firmware_image = 2; // Image parameters for downloading OS image OSImage os_image = 3; // List of packages installed repeated PackageSpec packages = 4; // List of configurations set repeated Flag flags = 5; // List of static pods running in JSON format converted to bytes repeated bytes static_pods = 7; // Link type configuration, can be ethernet or infiniband LinkType link_type = 8; // List of custom scripts executed before kubeadm init/join repeated bytes pre_stage_scripts = 9; // List of custom scripts executed after kubeadm init/join repeated bytes post_stage_scripts = 10; } // DPU.NIC describes one network interface on the DPU. message NIC { // The name of the network interface, e.g. "en0" string name = 1; // The vendor and product IDs of the NIC, e.g. "0x8086 0x1572" optional string model = 2; // The device MAC address optional string mac = 3; // The device GUID optional string guid = 4; // The IP address of the interface. This will be an IPv4 or IPv6 address // if one is present. If both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses are present in a // dual-stack environment, two nics will be output, one with each IP. optional string ip = 5; } // DPU.InventoryInformation is a message that contains hardware information of the DPU message InventoryInformation { // Serial Number of the DPU string serial_number = 1; // Product Name of the DPU string product_name = 2; // List of NICs in the DPU repeated NIC nics = 3; } // DPU.Status is a message that contains a DPU status message Status { // Current packages/images running on DPU ProvisioningStatus provisioning = 1; // conditions reflecting the current state of the DPU repeated Condition conditions = 2; // Hardware inventory InventoryInformation inventory_information = 3; } // unique name for DPU string name = 1; // reference to the host that this DPU points to Ref host_ref = 2; // map of labels map<string, string> labels = 3; // BMC configuration optional BMC bmc = 4; // boot MAC address of the DPU optional string boot_mac_address = 5; // the immediate reconciliation Settings target optional Ref settings = 6; // the ultimate reconciliation Settings target optional Ref target_settings = 7; // status of the DPU optional Status status = 8; } // Ref is a message that contains a reference to another object message Ref { // name of the referenced object string name = 1; // UUID of the referenced object optional string uid = 2; } message Credential { string name = 1; string user_name = 3; string password = 4; } // Settings is a message that contains a Settings object and its fields message Settings { // Settings.Status is a message that contains the success count of DPU provisioned with this Settings message Status { // number of successful provisioning of DPUs with this settings int32 successes = 1; // number of failed provisioning of DPUs with this settings int32 failures = 2; } // unique name for settings string name = 1; // Image parameters for downloading firmware FirmwareImage firmware_image = 2; // Image parameters for downloading BMC firmware BMCImage bmc_firmware_image = 3; // Image parameters for downloading OS image OSImage os_image = 4; // List of packages to be installed repeated PackageSpec packages = 5; // List of configurations to set repeated Flag flags = 6; // List of static pods to run in JSON format converted to bytes repeated bytes static_pods = 7; // status of the Settings optional Status status = 8; // Link type configuration, can be ethernet or infiniband LinkType link_type = 9; // List of custom scripts executed before kubeadm init/join repeated bytes pre_stage_scripts = 10; // List of custom scripts executed after kubeadm init/join repeated bytes post_stage_scripts = 11; } // LinkType represent the mode the DPU link is configured enum LinkType { // invalid value LINK_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // ethernet type LINK_TYPE_ETH = 1; // infiniband type LINK_TYPE_IB = 2; } // Rollout is a message that contains a Rollout object and its fields message Rollout { // Strategy is an enum for the possible provisioning strategies enum Strategy { // invalid value STRATEGY_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // provisioning is performed incrementally STRATEGY_ROLLING_UPDATE = 1; // provisioning is triggered externally STRATEGY_EXT_SCHEDULED = 2; } // Rollout.Status is a message that contains the count of DPU/host in process by this Rollout message Status { // number of provisioned Hosts int32 completed_hosts = 1; // number of provisioned DPUs int32 completed_dpus = 2; // number of pending DPUs to be provisioned int32 pending_hosts = 3; // number of pending Hosts to be provisioned int32 pending_dpus = 4; } // unique name for rollout string name = 1; // strategy for DPU provisioning Strategy strategy = 2; // in case of ROLLING_UPDATE strategy, max number of DPUs allowed to be unavailable // can be a number or a percentage optional string max_unavailable = 3; // settings used for the DPU rollout provisioning Ref target_settings = 4; // map of labels used to select the DPUs that will be affected by this Rollout map<string, string> dpu_selector = 5; // status of the Rollout optional Status status = 6; } // Label is a message that contains a Label object and its fields message Label { // name of label string name = 1; // value of label string value = 2; } // Condition is a message that contains a Condition object and its fields message Condition { // Status is an enum status of the condition, one of True, False, Unknown. enum Status { // invalid value STATUS_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // condition is True STATUS_TRUE = 1; // condition is False STATUS_FALSE = 2; // condition is Unknown STATUS_UNKNOWN = 3; } // type of condition string type = 1; // status of condition Status status = 2; // time of last transition of status string last_transition_time = 3; // reason of condition status string reason = 4; // message describing the status optional string message = 5; } // PackageSpec is a message that contains a PackageSpec object and its fields message PackageSpec { // name of package string name = 1; // version of package string version = 2; } // OSImage is a message that contains a OSImage object and its fields message OSImage { // location of an image to deploy string url = 1; // checksum for the image string checksum = 2; // checksum_type for the image ChecksumType checksum_type = 3; // disk_format contains the format of the image (raw, qcow2, ...). optional DiskFormat disk_format = 4; } // FirmwareImage is a message that contains a FirmwareImage object and its fields message FirmwareImage { // location of an image to deploy string url = 1; // checksum for the image string checksum = 2; // checksum_type for the image ChecksumType checksum_type = 3; // force_update indicates an image will always be updated even if the version of image is lower or equal to the current version, // it will make the process longer but makes sure new FW is always installed. Default value is false optional bool force_update = 5; } // BMCImage is a message that contains a BMCImage object and its fields message BMCImage { // location of an image to deploy string url = 1; // checksum for the image string checksum = 2; // checksum_type for the image ChecksumType checksum_type = 3; } enum ChecksumType { // invalid request CHECKSUM_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED = 0; CHECKSUM_TYPE_MD5 = 1; CHECKSUM_TYPE_SHA256 = 2; CHECKSUM_TYPE_SHA512 = 3; } enum DiskFormat { // invalid request DISK_FORMAT_UNSPECIFIED = 0; DISK_FORMAT_RAW = 1; DISK_FORMAT_QCOW2 = 2; DISK_FORMAT_VDI = 3; DISK_FORMAT_VDMK = 4; DISK_FORMAT_LIVE_ISO = 5; } // Flag is a message that contains a Flag object and its fields message Flag { // name of the flag string name = 1; // value of the flag string value = 2; } message Filter { oneof matcher { // Matcher for specific field FieldMatcher field_matcher = 1; // Matcher for list ListMatcher list_matcher = 2; // Matcher for map MapMatcher map_matcher = 3; } } enum MatchOperation { // invalid request MATCH_OPERATION_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // value from message field // should be in matcher values list MATCH_OPERATION_IN = 1; // value from message field // should not be in matcher values list MATCH_OPERATION_NOT_IN = 2; } message FieldMatcher { // name of the message field in JSONPath format string field_path = 1; // operation to use for key examination MatchOperation operation = 2; // values to use for examination repeated string values = 3; } message ListMatcher { // name of the message list in JSONPath format string list_path = 1; // FieldMatcher to match value repeated FieldMatcher field_matchers = 2; } message KeysMatcher { // operation to use for keys examination MatchOperation operation = 1; // keys to use for examination repeated string keys = 2; } message MapMatcher { // name of the message map in JSONPath format string map_path = 1; // KeysMatcher to match key KeysMatcher key_matcher = 2; // FieldMatcher to match value repeated FieldMatcher field_matchers = 3; } // ---------- // TENANT // ---------- // CreateTenantRequest is used to create a Tenant in the infrastructure cluster message CreateTenantRequest { // Name of the tenant to create string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateTenantResponse {} // DeleteTenantRequest is used to delete already existing Tenant in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteTenantRequest { // Name of the tenant to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteTenantResponse {} // GetTenantRequest is used to get an existing Tenant in the infrastructure cluster message GetTenantRequest { // Name of the tenant to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetTenantResponse is a message containing the required Tenant object message GetTenantResponse { // contains a single tenant Tenant tenant = 1; } // ListTenantRequest is used to list existing Tenant objects message ListTenantRequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListTenantResponse contains the list of Tenants requested with ListTenantRequest message ListTenantResponse { // list of tenants repeated Tenant tenants = 1; } // ---------- // HOST // ---------- // CreateHostRequest is used to create a Host in the infrastructure cluster message CreateHostRequest { // full host object Host host = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateHostResponse {} // DeleteHostRequest is used to delete already existing Host in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteHostRequest { // Name of the host to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteHostResponse {} // GetHostRequest is used to get an existing Host in the infrastructure cluster message GetHostRequest { // name of the host to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetHostResponse is a message containing the required Host object message GetHostResponse { // contains a single host Host host = 1; } // ListHostRequest is used to list existing Hosts objects message ListHostRequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListHostResponse contains the list of Hosts requested with ListHostRequest message ListHostResponse { // list of hosts repeated Host hosts = 1; } // UpdateHostRequest is used to update an existing Host in the infrastructure cluster message UpdateHostRequest { // host object with fields to update Host host = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message UpdateHostResponse {} // The action host admin was required to perform enum HostAdminAction { // invalid request HOST_ADMIN_ACTION_UNSPECIFIED = 0; // reboot the host HOST_ADMIN_ACTION_REBOOT = 1; } // HostAdminActionDoneRequest informs that the host admin required action was done message HostAdminActionDoneRequest { // The name of the host action was performed on string host_name = 1; // The action host admin was required to perform HostAdminAction action = 2; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message HostAdminActionDoneResponse {} // ---------- // CREDENTIAL // ---------- // CreateCredentialRequest is used to create a Credential in the infrastructure cluster message CreateCredentialRequest { Credential cred = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateCredentialResponse {} // DeleteCredentialRequest is used to delete a Credential in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteCredentialRequest { string credential_name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteCredentialResponse {} // ---------- // HOSTCONFIGURATION // ---------- // CreateHostConfigRequest is used to create a HostConfiguration in the infrastructure cluster message CreateHostConfigRequest { HostConfig host_config = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateHostConfigResponse {} // DeleteHostConfigRequest is used to delete already existing HostConfiguration in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteHostConfigRequest { // Name of the HostConfiguration to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteHostConfigResponse {} // GetHostConfigRequest is used to get an existing HostConfiguration in the infrastructure cluster message GetHostConfigRequest { // name of the hostConfiguration to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetHostConfigResponse is a message containing the required HostConfiguration object message GetHostConfigResponse { // contains a single hostConfig HostConfig host_config = 1; } // ListHostConfigRequest is used to list existing HostConfiguration objects message ListHostConfigRequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListHostConfigResponse contains the list of HostConfiguration requested with ListHostConfigRequest message ListHostConfigResponse { // list of hostConfigurations repeated HostConfig host_configs = 1; } // ---------- // DPU // ---------- // CreateDPURequest is used to create a DPU in the infrastructure cluster message CreateDPURequest { // full DPU object DPU dpu = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateDPUResponse {} // DeleteDPURequest is used to delete already existing DPU in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteDPURequest { // Name of the DPU to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteDPUResponse {} // GetDPURequest is used to get an existing DPU in the infrastructure cluster message GetDPURequest { // name of the DPU to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetDPUResponse is a message containing the required DPU object message GetDPUResponse { // contains a single DPU DPU dpu = 1; } // ListDPURequest is used to list existing DPU objects message ListDPURequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListDPUResponse contains the list of DPUs requested with ListDPURequest message ListDPUResponse { // list of DPUs repeated DPU dpus = 1; } // UpdateDPURequest is used to update an existing DPU in the infrastructure cluster message UpdateDPURequest { // dpu object with fields to update DPU dpu = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message UpdateDPUResponse {} // ---------- // Settings // ---------- // CreateSettingsRequest is used to create a Settings in the infrastructure cluster message CreateSettingsRequest { // full settings object Settings settings = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateSettingsResponse {} // DeleteSettingsRequest is used to delete already existing Settings in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteSettingsRequest { // Name of the settings to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteSettingsResponse {} // GetSettingsRequest is used to get an existing Settings in the infrastructure cluster message GetSettingsRequest { // name of the settings to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetSettingsResponse is a message containing the required Settings object message GetSettingsResponse { // contains a single settings Settings settings = 1; } // ListSettingsRequest is used to list existing Settings objects message ListSettingsRequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListSettingsResponse contains the list of Settings requested with ListSettingsRequest message ListSettingsResponse { // list of settings repeated Settings settings = 1; } // ---------- // Rollout // ---------- // CreateRolloutRequest is used to create a Rollout in the infrastructure cluster message CreateRolloutRequest { // full rollout object Rollout rollout = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message CreateRolloutResponse {} // DeleteRolloutRequest is used to delete already existing Rollout in the infrastructure cluster message DeleteRolloutRequest { // Name of the rollout to delete string name = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message DeleteRolloutResponse {} // GetRolloutRequest is used to get an existing Rollout in the infrastructure cluster message GetRolloutRequest { // name of the rollout to retrieve string name = 1; } // GetRolloutResponse is a message containing the required Rollout object message GetRolloutResponse { // contains a single rollout Rollout rollout = 1; } // ListRolloutRequest is used to list existing Rollout objects message ListRolloutRequest { repeated Filter filters = 1; } // ListRolloutResponse contains the list of Rollout requested with ListRolloutRequest message ListRolloutResponse { // list of rollouts repeated Rollout rollout = 1; } // UpdateRolloutRequest is used to update an existing Rollout in the infrastructure cluster message UpdateRolloutRequest { // rollout object with fields to update Rollout rollout = 1; } // Keep empty for now, later on rpc may be extended message UpdateRolloutResponse {}