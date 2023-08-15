Network Operator Application Notes 23.7.0

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration engine for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. This document aims to guide Kubernetes administrators/users on the NVIDIA networking stack, offering solutions, and explaining how to configure them in Kubernetes, as well as providing detailed information on how to configure CNIs, Device Plugins and NVIDIA Network Operator with NVIDIA hardware.

k8s-images repository is provided with Dockerfile examples of how to build RDMA/DPDK/perftest container images.