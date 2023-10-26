Kubernetes provides a device plugin framework that can be used to advertise system hardware resources to the Kubelet. More information about the device plugin framework can be found at https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/extend-kubernetes/compute-storage-net/device-plugins/.

This document presents configuration with the following device plugins:

Device Plugin Project SR-IOV network device plugin https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin RDMA shared device plugin https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin