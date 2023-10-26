Device Plugin
Kubernetes provides a device plugin framework that can be used to advertise system hardware resources to the Kubelet. More information about the device plugin framework can be found at https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/extend-kubernetes/compute-storage-net/device-plugins/.
This document presents configuration with the following device plugins:
|
Device Plugin
|
Project
|
SR-IOV network device plugin
|
https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin
|
RDMA shared device plugin
SR-IOV network device plugin - A device plugin for discovering and advertising the SR-IOV virtual functions (VFs) that are available on a Kubernetes host.
RDMA shared device plugin - device plugin for sharing RDMA devices between PODs on the same host.