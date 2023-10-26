Warning The Network Operator Release Notes chapter is available here.

NVIDIA Network Operator leverages Kubernetes CRDs and Operator SDK to manage networking related components, in order to enable fast networking, RDMA and GPUDirect for workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. The Network Operator works in conjunction with the GPU-Operator to enable GPU-Direct RDMA on compatible systems.

The goal of the Network Operator is to manage the networking related components, while enabling execution of RDMA and GPUDirect RDMA workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. This includes:

NVIDIA Networking drivers to enable advanced features

Kubernetes device plugins to provide hardware resources required for a fast network

Kubernetes secondary network components for network intensive workloads

Warning It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

The default installation via Helm as described below will deploy the Network Operator and related CRDs, after which an additional step is required to create a NicClusterPolicy custom resource with the configuration that is desired for the cluster. Please refer to the NicClusterPolicy CRD Section for more information on manual Custom Resource creation.

The provided Helm chart contains various parameters to facilitate the creation of a NicClusterPolicy custom resource upon deployment.

Warning Each Network Operator Release has a set of default version values for the various components it deploys. It is recommended that these values will not be changed. Testing and validation were performed with these values, and there is no guarantee of interoperability nor correctness when different versions are used.

Add NVIDIA NGC repository:

Add NVIDIA NGC Helm repository Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia

update helm repositories Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo update

Install Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using default values:

Install NVIDIA Network Operator Helm chart Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \ -n nvidia-network-operator \ --create-namespace \ --version v23.7.0 \ --wait

View deployed resources Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods

Install Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using custom values:

Warning Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Get chart values for customization Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm show values nvidia/network-operator --version v23.7.0 > values.yaml

Install NVIDIA Network Operator using customize values Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \ -n nvidia-network-operator \ --create-namespace \ --version v23.7.0 \ -f ./values.yaml \ --wait





In order to tailor the deployment of the Network Operator to your cluster needs, use the following parameters:

In order to tailor the deployment of the Network Operator to your cluster needs, use the following parameters:

Name Type Default Description nfd.enabled Bool True Deploy Node Feature Discovery sriovNetworkOperator.enabled Bool False Deploy SR-IOV Network Operator sriovNetworkOperator.configDaemonNodeSelectorExtra List node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" Additional values for SR-IOV Config Daemon nodes selector upgradeCRDs Bool True Enable CRDs upgrade with helm pre-install and pre-upgrade hooks psp.enabled Bool False Deploy Pod Security Policy operator.repository String nvcr.io/nvidia Network Operator image repository operator.image String network-operator Network Operator image name operator.tag String None Network Operator image tag. If set to None , the chart's appVersion will be used operator.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Network Operator images deployCR Bool false Deploy NicClusterPolicy custom resource according to the provided parameters nodeAffinity Object requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: DoesNotExist - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: DoesNotExist Configure node affinity settigs for Network Operator components

The NFD labels required by the Network Operator and GPU Operator:

Label Location feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present Nodes containing NVIDIA Networking hardware feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present Nodes containing NVIDIA GPU hardware

Name Type Default Description ofedDriver.deploy Bool false Deploy the MLNX_OFED driver container ofedDriver.repository String nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox MLNX_OFED driver image repository ofedDriver.image String mofed MLNX_OFED driver image name ofedDriver.version String 23.07-0.5.0.0 MLNX_OFED driver version ofedDriver.env List [] An optional list of environment variables passed to the Mellanox OFED driver image ofedDriver.terminationGracePeriodSeconds Int 300 MLNX_OFED termination grace period in seconds ofedDriver.repoConfig.name String "" Private mirror repository configuration configMap name ofedDriver.certConfig.name String "" Custom TLS key/certificate configuration configMap name ofedDriver.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the MLNX_OFED driver images ofedDriver.startupProbe.initialDelaySeconds Int 10 MLNX_OFED startup probe initial delay ofedDriver.startupProbe.periodSeconds Int 20 MLNX_OFED startup probe interval ofedDriver.livenessProbe.initialDelaySeconds Int 30 MLNX_OFED liveness probe initial delay ofedDriver.livenessProbe.periodSeconds Int 30 MLNX_OFED liveness probe interval ofedDriver.readinessProbe.initialDelaySeconds Int 10 MLNX_OFED readiness probe initial delay ofedDriver.readinessProbe.periodSeconds IIn tnt 30 MLNX_OFED readiness probe interval ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.autoUpgrade Bool false Global switch for the automatic upgrade feature. If set to false, all other options are ignored. ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.maxParallelUpgrades Int 1 The amount of nodes that can be upgraded in parallel. 0 means no limit. All nodes will be upgraded in parallel. ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.enable Bool true Options for node drain (`kubectl drain`) before the driver reload, if auto upgrade is enabled. ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.force Bool false Use force drain of pods ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.podSelector String "" Pod selector to specify which pods will be drained from the node. An empty selector means all pods. ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.timeoutSeconds Int 300 Number of seconds to wait for pod eviction ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.deleteEmptyDir Bool false Delete pods local storage

The following are special environment variables supported by the MLNX_OFED container to configure its behavior:

Name Default Description CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV "false" Create an udev rule to preserve "old-style" path based netdev names e.g enp3s0f0 UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES "false" Unload host storage modules prior to loading MLNX_OFED modules: ib_isert

nvme_rdma

nvmet_rdma

rpcrdma

xprtrdma

ib_srpt ENABLE_NFSRDMA "false" Enable loading of NFS related storage modules from a MLNX_OFED container RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION "true" R estore host drivers when a container is gracefully stopped

In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the MLNX_OFED container, such as the standard "HTTP_PROXY" , "HTTPS_PROXY" , "NO_PROXY".

Warning CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).

To set these variables, change them into Helm values. For example:

ofedDriver: env: - name: RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION value: "true" - name: UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES value: "true" - name: CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV value: "true"

The variables can also be configured directly via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

Name Type Default Description rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.deploy Bool true Deploy RDMA shared device plugin rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.repository String nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native RDMA shared device plugin image repository rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.image String k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin RDMA shared device plugin image name rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.version String v1.3.2 RDMA shared device plugin version rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the RDMA Shared device plugin image rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.resources List See below RDMA shared device plugin resources

These configurations consist of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to RDMA Shared Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.

Copy Copied! resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a vendors: [15b3] deviceIDs: [ 1017 ] ifNames: [enp5s0f0] - name: rdma_shared_device_b vendors: [15b3] deviceIDs: [ 1017 ] ifNames: [enp4s0f0, enp4s0f1]





Name Type Default Description sriovDevicePlugin.deploy Bool false Deploy SR-IOV Network device plugin sriovDevicePlugin.repository String ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg SR-IOV Network device plugin image repository sriovDevicePlugin.image String sriov-network-device-plugin SR-IOV Network device plugin image name sriovDevicePlugin.version String 7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625 SR-IOV Network device plugin version sriovDevicePlugin.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the SR-IOV Network device plugin image sriovDevicePlugin.resources List See below SR-IOV Network device plugin resources

Consists of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.

Copy Copied! resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] - name: ethernet_rdma vendors: [15b3] linkTypes: [ether] - name: sriov_rdma vendors: [15b3] devices: [ 1018 ] drivers: [mlx5_ib]





ib-kubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes (Create/Update/Delete), reading the pod's network annotation, fetching its corresponding network CRD and reading the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app. annotation.

Name Type Default Description ibKubernetes.deploy bool false Deploy IB Kubernetes ibKubernetes.repository string ghcr.io/mellanox IB Kubernetes image repository ibKubernetes.image string ib-kubernetes IB Kubernetes image name ibKubernetes.version string v1.0.2 IB Kubernetes version ibKubernetes.imagePullSecrets list [] An optional list of references to secrets used for pulling any of the IB Kubernetes images ibKubernetes.periodicUpdateSeconds int 5 Interval of periodic update in seconds ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart string 02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 Minimal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd string 02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF Maximal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod ibKubernetes.ufmSecret string See below Name of the Secret with the NVIDIA UFM access credentials, deployed in advance

IB Kubernetes must access NVIDIA UFM in order to manage pods' GUIDs. To provide its credentials, the secret of the following format should be deployed in advance:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ufm-secret namespace: nvidia-network-operator stringData: UFM_USERNAME: "admin" UFM_PASSWORD: "123456" UFM_ADDRESS: "ufm-hostname" UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA: "" UFM_PORT: "" data: UFM_CERTIFICATE: ""

Warning InfiniBand Fabric manages a single pool of GUIDs. In order to use IB Kubernetes in different clusters, different GUID ranges must be specified to avoid collisions.





Name Type Default Description secondaryNetwork.deploy Bool true Deploy Secondary Network

Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components:

Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes

CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins is supported

IPAM CNI: Currently only Whereabout IPAM CNI is supported as a part of the secondaryNetwork section. NVIDIA-IPAM is configured separately.

IPoIB CNI: Allow the user to create IPoIB child link and move it to the pod

Name Type Default Description secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.deploy Bool true Deploy CNI Plugins Secondary Network secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.image String plugins CNI Plugins image name secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.repository String ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg CNI Plugins image repository secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.version String v1.2.0-amd64 CNI Plugins image version secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the CNI Plugins images

Name Type Default Description secondaryNetwork.multus.deploy Bool true Deploy Multus Secondary Network secondaryNetwork.multus.image String multus-cni Multus image name secondaryNetwork.multus.repository String ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg Multus image repository secondaryNetwork.multus.version String v3.9.3 Multus image version secondaryNetwork.multus.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Multus images secondaryNetwork.multus.config String `` Multus CNI config. If empty, the config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in the cni-confg-dir).

Name Type Default Description secondaryNetwork.ipoib.deploy Bool false Deploy IPoIB CNI secondaryNetwork.ipoib.image String ipoib-cni IPoIB CNI image name secondaryNetwork.ipoib.repository String IPoIB CNI image repository secondaryNetwork.ipoib.version String v1.1.0 IPoIB CNI image version secondaryNetwork.ipoib.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the IPoIB CNI images

Name Type Default Description secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.deploy Bool true Deploy IPAM CNI Plugin Secondary Network secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.image String whereabouts IPAM CNI Plugin image name secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.repository String ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg IPAM CNI Plugin image repository secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.version String v0.6.1-amd64 IPAM CNI Plugin image version secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the IPAM CNI Plugin images

NVIDIA IPAM Plugin is recommended to be used on large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Name Type Default Description nvIpam.deploy Bool false Deploy NVIDIA IPAM Plugin nvIpam.image String nvidia-k8s-ipam NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image name nvIpam.repository String ghcr.io/mellanox NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image repository nvIpam.version String v0.0.3 NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image version nvIpam.imagePullSecrets List [] An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Plugin images nvIpam.config String '' Network pool configuration as described in https://github.com/Mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam

Warning Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Copy Copied! $ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator

Warning This section applies to Kubernetes v1.24 or earlier versions only.

A Pod Security Policy is a cluster-level resource that controls security sensitive aspects of the pod specification. The PodSecurityPolicy objects define a set of conditions that a pod must run with in order to be accepted into the system, as well as defaults for the related fields.

By default, the NVIDIA Network Operator does not deploy pod Security Policy. To do that, override the PSP chart parameter:

Copy Copied! $ helm install -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait network-operator nvidia/network-operator --set psp.enabled= true

To enforce Pod Security Policies, PodSecurityPolicy admission controller must be enabled. For instructions, refer to this article in Kubernetes Documentation.

The NVIDIA Network Operator deploys a privileged Pod Security Policy, which provides the operator’s pods the following permissions:

Copy Copied! privileged: true hostIPC: false hostNetwork: true hostPID: false allowPrivilegeEscalation: true readOnlyRootFilesystem: false allowedHostPaths: [] allowedCapabilities: - '*' fsGroup: rule: RunAsAny runAsUser: rule: RunAsAny seLinux: rule: RunAsAny supplementalGroups: rule: RunAsAny volumes: - configMap - hostPath - secret - downwardAPI

Warning PodSecurityPolicy is deprecated as of Kubernetes v1.21 and is removed in v1.25.





The Pod Security admission controller replaces PodSecurityPolicy, enforcing predefined Pod Security Standards by adding a label to a namespace.

There are three levels defined by the Pod Security Standards : privileged , baseline , and restricted .

Warning In case you wish to enforce a PSA to the Network Operator namespace, the privileged level is required. Enforcing baseline or restricted levels will prevent the creation of required Network Operator pods.

If required, enforce PSA privileged level on the Network Operator namespace by running:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl label --overwrite ns nvidia-network-operator pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=privileged

In case that baseline or restricted levels are being enforced on the Network Operator namespace, events for pods creation failures will be triggered:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl get events -n nvidia-network-operator --field-selector reason=FailedCreate LAST SEEN TYPE REASON OBJECT MESSAGE 2m36s Warning FailedCreate daemonset/mofed-ubuntu22. 04 -ds Error creating: pods "mofed-ubuntu22.04-ds-rwmgs" is forbidden: violates PodSecurity "baseline:latest" : host namespaces (hostNetwork= true ), hostPath volumes (volumes "run-mlnx-ofed" , "etc-network" , "host-etc" , "host-usr" , "host-udev" ), privileged (container "mofed-container" must not set securityContext.privileged= true )





This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters behind an HTTP Proxy. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:

Container images must be pulled during the GPU Operator installation.

The driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.

To address these requirements, all Kubernetes nodes, as well as the driver container, must be properly configured in order to direct traffic through the proxy.

This section demonstrates how to configure the GPU Operator, so that the driver container could successfully download packages behind an HTTP proxy. Since configuring Kubernetes/container runtime components for proxy use is not specific to the Network Operator, those instructions are not detailed here.

Warning If you are not running OpenShift, please skip the section titled HTTP Proxy Configuration for OpenShift, as Opneshift configuration instructions are different.

Kubernetes cluster is configured with HTTP proxy settings (container runtime should be enabled with HTTP proxy).

For Openshift, it is recommended to use the cluster-wide Proxy object to provide proxy information for the cluster. Please follow the procedure described in Configuring the Cluster-wide Proxy via the Red Hat Openshift public documentation. The GPU Operator will automatically inject proxy related ENV into the driver container, based on the information present in the cluster-wide Proxy object.

Specify the ofedDriver.env in your values.yaml file with appropriate HTTP_PROXY, HTTPS_PROXY, and NO_PROXY environment variables (in both uppercase and lowercase).

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: env: - name: HTTPS_PROXY value: http: - name: HTTP_PROXY value: http: - name: NO_PROXY value: <example.com> - name: https_proxy value: http: - name: http_proxy value: http: - name: no_proxy value: <example.com>

This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters with restricted internet access. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:

The container images must be pulled during the Network Operator installation.

The OFED driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.

To address these requirements, it may be necessary to create a local image registry and/or a local package repository, so that the necessary images and packages will be available for your cluster. Subsequent sections of this document detail how to configure the Network Operator to use local image registries and local package repositories. If your cluster is behind a proxy, follow the steps listed in Network Operator Deployment in Proxy Environments.

Without internet access, the Network Operator requires all images to be hosted in a local image registry that is accessible to all nodes in the cluster. To allow Network Operator to work with a local registry, users can specify local repository, image, tag along with pull secrets in the values.yaml file.

To pull the correct images from the NVIDIA registry, you can leverage the fields repository, image and version specified in the values.yaml file.

The OFED driver container deployed as part of the Network Operator requires certain packages to be available as part of the driver installation. In restricted internet access or air-gapped installations, users are required to create a local mirror repository for their OS distribution, and make the following packages available:

Copy Copied! ubuntu: linux-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} linux-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION} rhcos: kernel-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-core-${KERNEL_VERSION} createrepo elfutils-libelf-devel kernel-rpm-macros numactl-libs

For Ubuntu, these packages can be found at archive.ubuntu.com, and be used as the mirror that must be replicated locally for your cluster. By using apt-mirror or apt-get download , you can create a full or a partial mirror to your repository server.

For RHCOS, dnf reposync can be used to create the local mirror. This requires an active Red Hat subscription for the supported OpenShift version. For example:

Copy Copied! dnf --releasever= 8.4 reposync --repo rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-appstream-rpms --download-metadata

Once all the above required packages are mirrored to the local repository, repo lists must be created following distribution specific documentation. A ConfigMap containing the repo list file should be created in the namespace where the GPU Operator is deployed.

Following is an example of a repo list for Ubuntu 20.04 (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

custom-repo.list:

Copy Copied! deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http: deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http: deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http:

Following is an example of a repo list for RHCOS (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

cuda.repo (A mirror of https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64):

Copy Copied! [cuda] name=cuda baseurl=http: priority= 0 gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1

redhat.repo:

Copy Copied! [baseos] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-baseos-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [baseoseus] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [rhocp] name=rhocp- 4.10 - for -rhel- 8 -x86_64-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [apstream] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-appstream-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1

ubi.repo:

Copy Copied! [ubi- 8 -baseos] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http: enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -baseos-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http: enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -appstream] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http: enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -appstream-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http: enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0

Create the ConfigMap for Ubuntu:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-repo-list-file>

Create the ConfigMap for RHCOS:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=cuda.repo --from-file=redhat.r epo --from-file=ubi.repo

Once the ConfigMap is created using the above command, update the values.yaml file with this information to let the Network Operator mount the repo configuration within the driver container and pull the required packages. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: deploy: true repoConfg: name: repo-config

If self-signed certificates are used for an HTTPS based internal repository, a ConfigMap must be created for those certifications and provided during the Network Operator installation. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap cert-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file1> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file2>

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: deploy: true certConfg: name: cert-config

Warning Currently, NVIDIA Network Operator does not support Single Node OpenShift (SNO) deployments.

Warning It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for OpenShift deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

The NVIDIA Network Operator deploys MLNX_OFED pods used to deploy NVIDIA Network Adapter drivers in the OpenShift Container Platform. These Pods require packages that are not available by default in the Universal Base Image (UBI) that the OpenShift Container Platform uses. To make packages available to the MLNX_OFED driver container, enable the cluster-wide entitled container builds in OpenShift.

To enable a cluster-wide entitlement, perform the following three steps:

Download the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform subscription certificates from the Red Hat Customer Portal (access requires login credentials). Create a MachineConfig that enables the subscription manager and provides a valid subscription certificate. Wait for the MachineConfigOperator to reboot the node and finish applying the MachineConfig . Validate that the cluster-wide entitlement is working properly.

These instructions assume you have downloaded an entitlement encoded in base64 from the Red Hat Customer Portal, or extracted it from an existing node.

Creating entitled containers requires that assigning machine configuration that has a valid Red Hat entitlement certificate to your worker nodes. This step is necessary, since the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) CoreOS nodes are not automatically entitled yer.

Follow the guidance below to obtain the entitlement certificate.

Navigate to the Red Hat Customer Portal systems management page, and click New. Select Hypervisor , and populate the Name field with the OpenShift-Entitlement text. Click CREATE. Select the Subscriptions tab, and click Attach Subscriptions.

Search for the Red Hat Developer Subscription (the content here may vary according to the account), select the desired option, and click Attach Subscriptions . Warning The Red Hat Developer Subscription selected here is for illustration purposes only. Choose an appropriate subscription relevant for your your needs. Click Download Certificates. Download and extract the file. Extract the <key>.pem key, and test it with the following command:

Copy Copied! curl -E <key>.pem -Sfs -k https:

Copy Copied! curl -E <key>.pem -Sfs -k https:





Perform the following steps to add a cluster-wide entitlement:

Create an appropriately named local directory. Change to this directory. Download the machine config YAML template for cluster-wide entitlements on the OpenShift Container Platform. Save the downloaded 0003-cluster-wide-machineconfigs.yaml.template file to the directory created in Step 1: Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/v1 kind: MachineConfig metadata: labels: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/role: worker name: 50 -rhsm-conf spec: config: ignition: version: 2.2 . 0 storage: files: - contents: source: data:text/plain;charset=utf- 8 ;base64,IyBSZWQgSGF0IFN1YnNjcmlwdGlvbiBNYW5hZ2VyIENvbmZpZ3VyYXRpb24gRmlsZToKCiMgVW5pZmllZCBFbnRpdGxlbWVudCBQbGF0Zm9ybSBDb25maWd1cmF0aW9uCltzZXJ2ZXJdCiMgU2VydmVyIGhvc3RuYW1lOgpob3N0bmFtZSA9IHN1YnNjcmlwdGlvbi5yaHNtLnJlZGhhdC5jb20KCiMgU2VydmVyIHByZWZpeDoKcHJlZml4ID0gL3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbgoKIyBTZXJ2ZXIgcG9ydDoKcG9ydCA9IDQ0MwoKIyBTZXQgdG8gMSB0byBkaXNhYmxlIGNlcnRpZmljYXRlIHZhbGlkYXRpb246Cmluc2VjdXJlID0gMAoKIyBTZXQgdGhlIGRlcHRoIG9mIGNlcnRzIHdoaWNoIHNob3VsZCBiZSBjaGVja2VkCiMgd2hlbiB2YWxpZGF0aW5nIGEgY2VydGlmaWNhdGUKc3NsX3ZlcmlmeV9kZXB0aCA9IDMKCiMgYW4gaHR0cCBwcm94eSBzZXJ2ZXIgdG8gdXNlCnByb3h5X2hvc3RuYW1lID0KCiMgVGhlIHNjaGVtZSB0byB1c2UgZm9yIHRoZSBwcm94eSB3aGVuIHVwZGF0aW5nIHJlcG8gZGVmaW5pdGlvbnMsIGlmIG5lZWRlZAojIGUuZy4gaHR0cCBvciBodHRwcwpwcm94eV9zY2hlbWUgPSBodHRwCgojIHBvcnQgZm9yIGh0dHAgcHJveHkgc2VydmVyCnByb3h5X3BvcnQgPQoKIyB1c2VyIG5hbWUgZm9yIGF1dGhlbnRpY2F0aW5nIHRvIGFuIGh0dHAgcHJveHksIGlmIG5lZWRlZApwcm94eV91c2VyID0KCiMgcGFzc3dvcmQgZm9yIGJhc2ljIGh0dHAgcHJveHkgYXV0aCwgaWYgbmVlZGVkCnByb3h5X3Bhc3N3b3JkID0KCiMgaG9zdC9kb21haW4gc3VmZml4IGJsYWNrbGlzdCBmb3IgcHJveHksIGlmIG5lZWRlZApub19wcm94eSA9CgpbcmhzbV0KIyBDb250ZW50IGJhc2UgVVJMOgpiYXNldXJsID0gaHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4ucmVkaGF0LmNvbQoKIyBSZXBvc2l0b3J5IG1ldGFkYXRhIEdQRyBrZXkgVVJMOgpyZXBvbWRfZ3BnX3VybCA9CgojIFNlcnZlciBDQSBjZXJ0aWZpY2F0ZSBsb2NhdGlvbjoKY2FfY2VydF9kaXIgPSAvZXRjL3Joc20vY2EvCgojIERlZmF1bHQgQ0EgY2VydCB0byB1c2Ugd2hlbiBnZW5lcmF0aW5nIHl1bSByZXBvIGNvbmZpZ3M6CnJlcG9fY2FfY2VydCA9ICUoY2FfY2VydF9kaXIpc3JlZGhhdC11ZXAucGVtCgojIFdoZXJlIHRoZSBjZXJ0aWZpY2F0ZXMgc2hvdWxkIGJlIHN0b3JlZApwcm9kdWN0Q2VydERpciA9IC9ldGMvcGtpL3Byb2R1Y3QKZW50aXRsZW1lbnRDZXJ0RGlyID0gL2V0Yy9wa2kvZW50aXRsZW1lbnQKY29uc3VtZXJDZXJ0RGlyID0gL2V0Yy9wa2kvY29uc3VtZXIKCiMgTWFuYWdlIGdlbmVyYXRpb24gb2YgeXVtIHJlcG9zaXRvcmllcyBmb3Igc3Vic2NyaWJlZCBjb250ZW50OgptYW5hZ2VfcmVwb3MgPSAxCgojIFJlZnJlc2ggcmVwbyBmaWxlcyB3aXRoIHNlcnZlciBvdmVycmlkZXMgb24gZXZlcnkgeXVtIGNvbW1hbmQKZnVsbF9yZWZyZXNoX29uX3l1bSA9IDAKCiMgSWYgc2V0IHRvIHplcm8sIHRoZSBjbGllbnQgd2lsbCBub3QgcmVwb3J0IHRoZSBwYWNrYWdlIHByb2ZpbGUgdG8KIyB0aGUgc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uIG1hbmFnZW1lbnQgc2VydmljZS4KcmVwb3J0X3BhY2thZ2VfcHJvZmlsZSA9IDEKCiMgVGhlIGRpcmVjdG9yeSB0byBzZWFyY2ggZm9yIHN1YnNjcmlwdGlvbiBtYW5hZ2VyIHBsdWdpbnMKcGx1Z2luRGlyID0gL3Vzci9zaGFyZS9yaHNtLXBsdWdpbnMKCiMgVGhlIGRpcmVjdG9yeSB0byBzZWFyY2ggZm9yIHBsdWdpbiBjb25maWd1cmF0aW9uIGZpbGVzCnBsdWdpbkNvbmZEaXIgPSAvZXRjL3Joc20vcGx1Z2luY29uZi5kCgojIE1hbmFnZSBhdXRvbWF0aWMgZW5hYmxpbmcgb2YgeXVtL2RuZiBwbHVnaW5zIChwcm9kdWN0LWlkLCBzdWJzY3JpcHRpb24tbWFuYWdlcikKYXV0b19lbmFibGVfeXVtX3BsdWdpbnMgPSAxCgojIFJ1biB0aGUgcGFja2FnZSBwcm9maWxlIG9uIGVhY2ggeXVtL2RuZiB0cmFuc2FjdGlvbgpwYWNrYWdlX3Byb2ZpbGVfb25fdHJhbnMgPSAwCgojIElub3RpZnkgaXMgdXNlZCBmb3IgbW9uaXRvcmluZyBjaGFuZ2VzIGluIGRpcmVjdG9yaWVzIHdpdGggY2VydGlmaWNhdGVzLgojIEN1cnJlbnRseSBvbmx5IHRoZSAvZXRjL3BraS9jb25zdW1lciBkaXJlY3RvcnkgaXMgbW9uaXRvcmVkIGJ5IHRoZQojIHJoc20uc2VydmljZS4gV2hlbiB0aGlzIGRpcmVjdG9yeSBpcyBtb3VudGVkIHVzaW5nIGEgbmV0d29yayBmaWxlIHN5c3RlbQojIHdpdGhvdXQgaW5vdGlmeSBub3RpZmljYXRpb24gc3VwcG9ydCAoZS5nLiBORlMpLCB0aGVuIGRpc2FibGluZyBpbm90aWZ5CiMgaXMgc3Ryb25nbHkgcmVjb21tZW5kZWQuIFdoZW4gaW5vdGlmeSBpcyBkaXNhYmxlZCwgcGVyaW9kaWNhbCBkaXJlY3RvcnkKIyBwb2xsaW5nIGlzIHVzZWQgaW5zdGVhZC4KaW5vdGlmeSA9IDEKCltyaHNtY2VydGRdCiMgSW50ZXJ2YWwgdG8gcnVuIGNlcnQgY2hlY2sgKGluIG1pbnV0ZXMpOgpjZXJ0Q2hlY2tJbnRlcnZhbCA9IDI0MAojIEludGVydmFsIHRvIHJ1biBhdXRvLWF0dGFjaCAoaW4gbWludXRlcyk6CmF1dG9BdHRhY2hJbnRlcnZhbCA9IDE0NDAKIyBJZiBzZXQgdG8gemVybywgdGhlIGNoZWNrcyBkb25lIGJ5IHRoZSByaHNtY2VydGQgZGFlbW9uIHdpbGwgbm90IGJlIHNwbGF5ZWQgKHJhbmRvbWx5IG9mZnNldCkKc3BsYXkgPSAxCiMgSWYgc2V0IHRvIDEsIHJoc21jZXJ0ZCB3aWxsIG5vdCBleGVjdXRlLgpkaXNhYmxlID0gMAoKW2xvZ2dpbmddCmRlZmF1bHRfbG9nX2xldmVsID0gSU5GTwojIHN1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9tYW5hZ2VyID0gREVCVUcKIyBzdWJzY3JpcHRpb25fbWFuYWdlci5tYW5hZ2VyY2xpID0gREVCVUcKIyByaHNtID0gREVCVUcKIyByaHNtLmNvbm5lY3Rpb24gPSBERUJVRwojIHJoc20tYXBwID0gREVCVUcKIyByaHNtLWFwcC5yaHNtZCA9IERFQlVHCg== filesystem: root mode: 0644 path: /etc/rhsm/rhsm.conf --- apiVersion: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/v1 kind: MachineConfig metadata: labels: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/role: worker name: 50 -entitlement-pem spec: config: ignition: version: 2.2 . 0 storage: files: - contents: source: data:text/plain;charset=utf- 8 ;base64,BASE64_ENCODED_PEM_FILE filesystem: root mode: 0644 path: /etc/pki/entitlement/entitlement.pem --- apiVersion: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/v1 kind: MachineConfig metadata: labels: machineconfiguration.openshift.io/role: worker name: 50 -entitlement-key-pem spec: config: ignition: version: 2.2 . 0 storage: files: - contents: source: data:text/plain;charset=utf- 8 ;base64,BASE64_ENCODED_PEM_FILE filesystem: root mode: 0644 path: /etc/pki/entitlement/entitlement-key.pem

Copy the selected pem file from your entitlement certificate to a local file named nvidia.pem :

cp <path/to/pem/file>/<certificate-file-name>.pem nvidia.pem

Generate the MachineConfig file by appending the entitlement certificate:

sed -i -f - 0003 -cluster-wide-machineconfigs.yaml.template << EOF s/BASE64_ENCODED_PEM_FILE/$(base64 -w0 nvidia.pem)/g EOF

Apply the machine config to the OpenShift cluster:

oc apply –server-side -f 0003 -cluster-wide-machineconfigs.yaml.template

Warning This step triggers an update driven by the OpenShift Machine Config Operator, and initiates a restart on all worker nodes, one by one. Copy Copied! machineconfig.machineconfiguration.openshift.io/ 50 -rhsm-conf created machineconfig.machineconfiguration.openshift.io/ 50 -entitlement-pem created machineconfig.machineconfiguration.openshift.io/ 50 -entitlement-key-pem created Check the machineconfig : Copy Copied! oc get machineconfig | grep entitlement Copy Copied! 50 -entitlement-key-pem 2.2 . 0 45s 50 -entitlement-pem 2.2 . 0 45s Monitor the MachineConfigPool object: Copy Copied! oc get mcp/worker Copy Copied! NAME CONFIG UPDATED UPDATING DEGRADED MACHINECOUNT READYMACHINECOUNT UPDATEDMACHINECOUNT DEGRADEDMACHINECOUNT AGE worker rendered-worker-5f1eaf24c760fb389d47d3c37ef41c29 True False False 2 2 2 0 7h15m

The status here indicates whether the MCP is updated, not updating or degraded. Make sure all the MachineConfig resources have been successfully applied to the nodes, so you can proceed to validate the cluster.

Validate the cluster-wide entitlement with a test pod that queries a Red Hat subscription repo for the kernel-devel package.

Create a test pod: Copy Copied! cat << EOF >> mypod.yaml apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: cluster-entitled-build-pod namespace: default spec: containers: - name: cluster-entitled-build image: registry.access.redhat.com/ubi8:latest command: [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" , "dnf search kernel-devel --showduplicates" ] restartPolicy: Never EOF Apply the test pod: Copy Copied! oc create -f mypod.yaml Copy Copied! pod/cluster-entitled-build-pod created Verify that the test pod has been created: Copy Copied! oc get pods -n default Copy Copied! NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE cluster-entitled-build-pod 1 / 1 Completed 0 64m Validate that the pod can locate the necessary kernel-devel packages: Copy Copied! oc logs cluster-entitled-build-pod -n default Collapse Source Copy Copied! Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity Subscription Manager is operating in container mode. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 - AppStre 15 MB/s | 14 MB 00 : 00 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 - BaseOS 15 MB/s | 13 MB 00 : 00 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS 493 kB/s | 760 kB 00 : 01 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStre 2.0 MB/s | 3.1 MB 00 : 01 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - CodeRea 12 kB/s | 9.1 kB 00 : 00 ====================== Name Exactly Matched: kernel-devel ====================== kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.1 . 2 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80 .el8.x86_64 : Development package for building kernel : modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.4 . 2 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.7 . 1 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.11 . 1 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 147 .el8.x86_64 : Development package for building kernel : modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.11 . 2 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 80.7 . 2 .el8_0.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 147.0 . 3 .el8_1.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 147.0 . 2 .el8_1.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel kernel-devel- 4.18 . 0 - 147.3 . 1 .el8_1.x86_64 : Development package for building : kernel modules to match the kernel Any Pod based on RHEL can now run entitled builds.

To enable Node Feature Discovery please follow the Official Guide.

An example of Node Feature Discovery configuration:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nfd.openshift.io/v1 kind: NodeFeatureDiscovery metadata: name: nfd-instance namespace: openshift-nfd spec: operand: namespace: openshift-nfd image: registry.redhat.io/openshift4/ose-node-feature-discovery:v4. 10 imagePullPolicy: Always workerConfig: configData: | sources: pci: deviceClassWhitelist: - "02" - "03" - "0200" - "0207" deviceLabelFields: - vendor customConfig: configData: ""

Verify that the following label is present on the nodes containing NVIDIA networking hardware:

Copy Copied! feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present= true

Copy Copied! $ oc describe node | egrep 'Roles|pci' | grep -v master Roles: worker feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present= true Roles: worker feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present= true Roles: worker feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-14e4.present= true feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present= true





If you are planning to use SR-IOV, follow this guide to install SR-IOV Network Operator in OpenShift Container Platform.

Warning The SR-IOV resources created will have the openshift.io prefix.

For the default SriovOperatorConfig CR to work with the MLNX_OFED container, please run this command to update the following values:

Copy Copied! oc patch sriovoperatorconfig default \ --type=merge -n openshift-sriov-network-operator \ --patch '{ "spec": { "configDaemonNodeSelector": { "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait": "false", "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker": "", "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.sriov.capable": "true" } } }'

Warning SR-IOV Network Operator configuration documentation can be found on the Official Website.





If you plan to use GPUDirect, follow this guide to install GPU Operator in OpenShift Container Platform.

Make sure to enable RDMA and disable useHostMofed in the driver section in the spec of the ClusterPolicy CR.

In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators > OperatorHub, and search for the NVIDIA Network Operator. Select the NVIDIA Network Operator, and click Install in the first screen and in the subsequent one. For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

Create a namespace for the Network Operator. Create the following Namespace custom resource (CR) that defines the nvidia-network-operator namespace, and then save the YAML in the network-operator-namespace.yaml file: Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: nvidia-network-operator Create the namespace by running the following command: Copy Copied! $ oc create -f network-operator-namespace.yaml Install the Network Operator in the namespace created in the previous step by creating the below objects. Run the following command to get the channel value required for the next step: Copy Copied! $ oc get packagemanifest nvidia-network-operator -n openshift-marketplace -o jsonpath= '{.status.defaultChannel}' Example Output

Copy Copied! stable Create the following Subscription CR, and save the YAML in the network-operator-sub.yaml file: Copy Copied! apiVersion: operators.coreos.com/v1alpha1 kind: Subscription metadata: name: nvidia-network-operator namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: channel: "v23.7.0" installPlanApproval: Manual name: nvidia-network-operator source: certified-operators sourceNamespace: openshift-marketplace Create the subscription object by running the following command: Copy Copied! $ oc create -f network-operator-sub.yaml Change to the network-operator project: Copy Copied! $ oc project nvidia-network-operator

To verify that the operator deployment is successful, run:

Copy Copied! $ oc get pods

Example Output:

Copy Copied! NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nvidia-network-operator-controller-manager-8f8ccf45c-zgfsq 2 / 2 Running 0 1m

A successful deployment shows a Running status.

See Deployment Examples for OCP.

Before upgrading to Network Operator v23.1.0 or newer with SR-IOV Network Operator enabled, the following manual actions are required:

Warning $ kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator scale deployment network-operator-sriov-network-operator --replicas 0 $ kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator delete sriovnetworknodepolicies.sriovnetwork.openshift.io default

The network operator provides limited upgrade capabilities, which require additional manual actions if a containerized OFED driver is used. Future releases of the network operator will provide an automatic upgrade flow for the containerized driver.

Since Helm does not support auto-upgrade of existing CRDs, the user must follow a two-step process to upgrade the network-operator release:

Upgrade the CRD to the latest version

Apply Helm chart update

To obtain new releases, run:

Copy Copied! # Download Helm chart $ helm fetch https: $ ls network-operator-*.tgz | xargs -n 1 tar xf





It is possible to retrieve updated CRDs from the Helm chart or from the release branch on GitHub. The example below shows how to download and unpack an Helm chart for a specified release, and apply CRDs update from it.

Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply \ -f network-operator/crds \ -f network-operator/charts/sriov-network-operator/crds





Download the Helm values for the specific release:

Edit the values-<VERSION>.yaml file as required for your cluster. The network operator has some limitations as to which updates in the NicClusterPolicy it can handle automatically. If the configuration for the new release is different from the current configuration in the deployed release, some additional manual actions may be required.

Known limitations:

If component configuration was removed from the NicClusterPolicy , manual clean up of the component's resources (DaemonSets, ConfigMaps, etc.) may be required.

If the configuration for devicePlugin changed without image upgrade, manual restart of the devicePlugin may be required.

These limitations will be addressed in future releases.

Warning Changes that were made directly in the NicClusterPolicy CR (e.g. with kubectl edit) will be overwritten by the Helm upgrade.





This step is required to prevent the old network-operator version from handling the updated NicClusterPolicy CR. This limitation will be removed in future network-operator releases.

Copy Copied! $ kubectl scale deployment --replicas= 0 -n nvidia-network-operator network-operator

Please wait for the network-operator pod to be removed before proceeding.

Warning The network-operator will be automatically enabled by the Helm upgrade command. There is no need to enable it manually.





To apply the Helm chart update, run:

Copy Copied! $ helm upgrade -n nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version=<VERSION> -f values-<VERSION>.yaml

Warning The --devel option is required if you wish to use the beta release.





Warning This operation is required only if containerized OFED is in use.

When a containerized OFED driver is reloaded on the node, all pods that use a secondary network based on NVIDIA NICs will lose network interface in their containers. To prevent outage, remove all pods that use a secondary network from the node before you reload the driver pod on it.

The Helm upgrade command will only upgrade the DaemonSet spec of the OFED driver to point to the new driver version. The OFED driver's DaemonSet will not automatically restart pods with the driver on the nodes, as it uses "OnDelete" updateStrategy. The old OFED version will still run on the node until you explicitly remove the driver pod or reboot the node:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl delete pod -l app=mofed-<OS_NAME> -n nvidia-network-operator

It is possible to remove all pods with secondary networks from all cluster nodes, and then restart the OFED pods on all nodes at once.

The alternative option is to perform an upgrade in a rolling manner to reduce the impact of the driver upgrade on the cluster. The driver pod restart can be done on each node individually. In this case, pods with secondary networks should be removed from the single node only. There is no need to stop pods on all nodes.

For each node, follow these steps to reload the driver on the node:

Remove pods with a secondary network from the node. Restart the OFED driver pod. Return the pods with a secondary network to the node.

When the OFED driver is ready, proceed with the same steps for other nodes.

To remove pods with a secondary network from the node with node drain, run the following command:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl drain <NODE_NAME> --pod-selector=<SELECTOR_FOR_PODS>

Warning Replace <NODE_NAME> with -l "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait=false" if you wish to drain all nodes at once.





Find the OFED driver pod name for the node:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl get pod -l app=mofed-<OS_NAME> -o wide -A

Example for Ubuntu 20.04:

Copy Copied! kubectl get pod -l app=mofed-ubuntu20. 04 -o wide -A





To delete the OFED driver pod from the node, run:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl delete pod -n <DRIVER_NAMESPACE> <OFED_POD_NAME>

Warning Replace <OFED_POD_NAME> with -l app=mofed-ubuntu20.04 if you wish to remove OFED pods on all nodes at once.

A new version of the OFED pod will automatically start.

After the OFED pod is ready on the node, you can make the node schedulable again.

The command below will uncordon (remove node.kubernetes.io/unschedulable:NoSchedule taint) the node, and return the pods to it:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl uncordon -l "network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait=false"

To enable automatic OFED upgrade, define the UpgradePolicy section for the ofedDriver in the NicClusterPolicy spec, and change the OFED version.

nicclusterpolicy.yaml :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07 - 0.5 . 0.0 upgradePolicy: # autoUpgrade is a global switch for automatic upgrade feature # if set to false all other options are ignored autoUpgrade: true # maxParallelUpgrades indicates how many nodes can be upgraded in parallel # 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel maxParallelUpgrades: 0 # describes the configuration for waiting on job completions waitForCompletion: # specifies a label selector for the pods to wait for completion podSelector: "app=myapp" # specify the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up for workload to finish, zero means infinite # if not specified, the default is 300 seconds timeoutSeconds: 300 # describes configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade drain: # allow node draining during upgrade enable: true # allow force draining force: false # specify a label selector to filter pods on the node that need to be drained podSelector: "" # specify the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up drain, zero means infinite # if not specified, the default is 300 seconds timeoutSeconds: 300 # specify if should continue even if there are pods using emptyDir deleteEmptyDir: false

Apply NicClusterPolicy CRD:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f nicclusterpolicy.yaml

Warning To be able to drain nodes, please make sure to fill the PodDisruptionBudget field for all the pods that use it. On some clusters (e.g. Openshift), many pods use PodDisruptionBudget, which makes draining multiple nodes at once impossible. Since evicting several pods that are controlled by the same deployment or replica set, violates their PodDisruptionBudget, this results in those pods not being evicted and in drain failure. To perform a driver upgrade, the network-operator must evict pods that are using network resources. Therefore, in order to ensure that the network-operator is evicting only the required pods, the upgradePolicy.drain.podSelector field must be configured.

The status upgrade of each node is reflected in its nvidia.com/ofed-upgrade-state annotation. This annotation can have the following values:

Name Description Unknown (empty) The node has this state when the upgrade flow is disabled or the node has not been processed yet. upgrade-done Set when OFED POD is up to date and running on the node, the node is schedulable. upgrade-required Set when OFED POD on the node is not up-to-date and requires upgrade. No actions are performed at this stage. cordon-required Set when the node needs to be made unschedulable in preparation for driver upgrade. wait-for-jobs-required Set on the node when waiting is required for jobs to complete until given timeout. drain-required Set when the node is scheduled for drain. After the drain, the state is changed either to pod-restart-required or upgrade-failed. pod-restart-required Set when the OFED POD on the node is scheduled for restart. After the restart, the state is changed to uncordon-required. uncordon-required Set when OFED POD on the node is up-to-date and has "Ready" status. After uncordone, the state is changed to upgrade-done upgrade-failed Set when the upgrade on the node has failed. Manual interaction is required at this stage. See Troubleshooting section for more details.

Warning Depending on your cluster workloads and pod Disruption Budget, set the following values for auto upgrade: Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07 - 0.5 . 0.0 upgradePolicy: autoUpgrade: true maxParallelUpgrades: 1 drain: enable: true force: false deleteEmptyDir: true podSelector: ""

Issue Required Action The node is in drain-failed state. Drain the node manually by running kubectl drain <node name> --ignore-daemonsets . Delete the MLNX_OFED pod on the node manually, by running the following command: kubectl delete pod -n `kubectl get pods --A --field-selector spec.nodeName=<node name> -l nvidia.com/ofed-driver --no-headers | awk '{print $1 " "$2}'`. Wait for the node to complete the upgrade. The updated MLNX_OFED pod failed to start/ a new version of MLNX_OFED cannot be installed on the node. Manually delete the pod by using kubectl delete -n <Network Operator Namespace> <pod name> . If following the restart the pod still fails, change the MLNX_OFED version in the NicClusterPolicy to the previous version or to other working version.

Once the Network Operator is deployed, and a NicClusterPolicy resource is created, the operator will reconcile the state of the cluster until it reaches the desired state, as defined in the resource.

Alignment of the cluster to the defined policy can be verified in the custom resource status.

a "Ready" state indicates that the required components were deployed, and that the policy is applied on the cluster.

Get NicClusterPolicy status Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl get -n network-operator nicclusterpolicies.mellanox.com nic-cluster-policy -o yaml

Copy Copied! status: appliedStates: - name: state-pod-security-policy state: ignore - name: state-multus-cni state: ready - name: state-container-networking-plugins state: ignore - name: state-ipoib-cni state: ignore - name: state-whereabouts-cni state: ready - name: state-OFED state: ready - name: state-SRIOV-device-plugin state: ignore - name: state-RDMA-device-plugin state: ready - name: state-NV-Peer state: ignore - name: state-ib-kubernetes state: ignore - name: state-nv-ipam-cni state: ready state: ready

Warning An "Ignore" state indicates that the sub-state was not defined in the custom resource, and thus, it is ignored.

Uninstall Network Operator Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm uninstall network-operator -n network-operator

You should now see all the pods being deleted Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl get pods -n network-operator

make sure that the CRDs created during the operator installation have been removed Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl get nicclusterpolicies.mellanox.com

No resources found

From the console:

In the OpenShift Container Platform web console side menu, select Operators >Installed Operators, search for the NVIDIA Network Operator and click on it.

On the right side of the Operator Details page, select Uninstall Operator from the Actions drop-down menu.

For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

From the CLI:

Check the current version of the Network Operator in the currentCSV field: Copy Copied! oc get subscription -n nvidia-network-operator nvidia-network-operator -o yaml | grep currentCSV Example output: Copy Copied! currentCSV: nvidia-network-operator.v23. 7.0

Delete the subscription: Copy Copied! oc delete subscription -n nvidia-network-operator nvidia-network-operator Example output: Copy Copied! subscription.operators.coreos.com "nvidia-network-operator" deleted

Delete the CSV using the currentCSV value from the previous step: Copy Copied! subscription.operators.coreos.com "nvidia-network-operator" deleted Example output: Copy Copied! clusterserviceversion.operators.coreos.com "nvidia-network-operator.v23.7.0" deleted

For additional information, see the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Documentation.

Warning In OCP, uninstalling an operator does not remove its managed resources, including CRDs and CRs. To remove them, you must manually delete the Operator CRDs following the operator uninstallation.

Delete Network Operator CRDs Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ oc delete crds hostdevicenetworks.mellanox.com macvlannetworks.mellanox.com nicclusterpolicies.mellanox.com

Warning Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Below are deployment examples, which the values.yaml file provided to the Helm during the installation of the network operator. This was achieved by running:

Copy Copied! $ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator

Network operator deployment with the default version of the OFED driver and a single RDMA resource mapped to enp1 netdev.:

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true nvPeerDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false





Network Operator deployment with the default version of OFED and an RDMA device plugin with two RDMA resources. The first is mapped to enp1 and enp2, and the second is mapped to enp3.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true nvPeerDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0, ens1f1] - name: rdma_shared_device_b ifNames: [ens2f0, ens2f1] sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false





Network Operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins

Whereabouts IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml :

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true





Network Operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins

CNI plugins

NVIDIA-IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: false nvIpam: deploy: true config: '{ "pools" : { "my-pool" : { "subnet" : "192.168.0.0/24" , "perNodeBlockSize" : 100 , "gateway" : "192.168.0.1" } } }'

Example of the MacvlanNetwork that uses NVIDIA-IPAM:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: MacvlanNetwork metadata: name: example-macvlannetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ens2f0" mode: "bridge" mtu: 1500 ipam: | { "type" : "nv-ipam" , "poolName" : "my-pool" }





Network operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins

Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

Warning If the Host Device Network is used without the MLNX_OFED driver, the following packages should be installed: the linux-generic package on Ubuntu hosts

the kernel-modules-extra package on the RedHat-based hosts

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

After deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking is deployed in order to use it in pod configuration.

The host-device-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" }

The host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ] }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf





Network operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

IPoIB CNI

Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

values.yaml :

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ibs1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true ipoib: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Following the deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed in order to use it in the pod configuration.

The ipoib-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPoIBNetwork metadata: name: example-ipoibnetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ibs1f0" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.6.229/30" , "192.168.6.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" , "gateway" : "192.168.6.1" }

The ipoib-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPoIBNetwork metadata: name: example-ipoibnetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ibs1f0" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.6.229/30" , "192.168.6.236/32" ] }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: iboip-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-ipoibnetwork spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: rdma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1 limits: edma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf





GPUDirect requires the following:

MLNX_OFED v5.5-1.0.3.2 or newer

GPU Operator v1.9.0 or newer

NVIDIA GPU and driver supporting GPUDirect e.g Quadro RTX 6000/8000 or NVIDIA T4/NVIDIA V100/NVIDIA A100

values.yaml example:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: ofedDriver: deploy: true deployCR: true sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

host-device-net.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdevice-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" }

host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdevice-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ] }

host-net-gpudirect-pod.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdevice-net spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] command: - sh - -c - sleep inf resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: '1' nvidia.com/gpu: '1' limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: '1' nvidia.com/gpu: '1'





Warning The SR-IOV Network Operator will be deployed with the default configuration. You can override these settings using a CLI argument, or the ‘ sriov-network-operator ’ section in the values.yaml file. For more information, refer to the Project Documentation.

Warning This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed.

The sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: policy- 1 namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: [ "ens2f0" ] nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" numVfs: 8 priority: 90 isRdma: true resourceName: sriov_resource

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: "example-sriov-network" namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: vlan: 0 networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "sriov_resource" ipam: |- { "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "log_file" : "/tmp/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "debug" , "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.101.0/24" }

Warning The ens2f0 network interface name has been chosen from the following command output:

kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get sriovnetworknodestates.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -o yaml.

Copy Copied! ... status: interfaces: - deviceID: 101d driver: mlx5_core linkSpeed: 100000 Mb/s linkType: ETH mac: 0c: 42 :a1:2b: 74 :ae mtu: 1500 name: ens2f0 pciAddress: "0000:07:00.0" totalvfs: 8 vendor: 15b3 - deviceID: 101d driver: mlx5_core linkType: ETH mac: 0c: 42 :a1:2b: 74 :af mtu: 1500 name: ens2f1 pciAddress: "0000:07:00.1" totalvfs: 8 vendor: 15b3 ...

Wait for all required pods to be spawned:

Copy Copied! # kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator | grep sriov network-operator-sriov-network-operator-544c8dbbb9-vzkmc 1 / 1 Running 0 5d sriov-device-plugin-vwpzn 1 / 1 Running 0 2d6h sriov-network-config-daemon-qv467 3 / 3 Running 0 5d # kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE cni-plugins-ds-kbvnm 1 / 1 Running 0 5d cni-plugins-ds-pcllg 1 / 1 Running 0 5d kube-multus-ds-5j6ns 1 / 1 Running 0 5d kube-multus-ds-mxgvl 1 / 1 Running 0 5d mofed-ubuntu20. 04 -ds-2zzf4 1 / 1 Running 0 5d mofed-ubuntu20. 04 -ds-rfnsw 1 / 1 Running 0 5d whereabouts-nw7hn 1 / 1 Running 0 5d whereabouts-zvhrv 1 / 1 Running 0 5d ...

pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-network spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1' limits: nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1' command: - sh - -c - sleep inf





Warning This is a Tech Preview feature, which is supported only for vanilla Kubernetes deployments with SR-IOV Network Operator.

To apply SriovNetworkNodePolicy on several nodes in parallel, specify the maxParallelConfiguration option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovOperatorConfig metadata: labels: app.kubernetes.io/managed-by: Helm name: default namespace: network-operator spec: configDaemonNodeSelector: beta.kubernetes.io/os: linux network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait: "false" node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" enableInjector: false enableOperatorWebhook: false maxParallelNodeConfiguration: 1





Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.

InfiniBand device – Both host device and switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.

rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

values.yaml :

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: infiniband-sriov namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" linkType: ib isRdma: true numVfs: 8 priority: 90 resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovIBNetwork metadata: name: example-sriov-ib-network namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.5.229/30" , "192.168.5.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" } resourceName: mlnxnics linkState: enable networkNamespace: default

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-sriov-ib-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-ib-network spec: containers: - name: test-sriov-ib-pod image: centos/tools imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: - sh - -c - sleep inf securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1" limits: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"





Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.

NVIDIA UFM running on top of OpenSM. For more details, please refer to the project's documentation.

InfiniBand device – Both host device and switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.

rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

Current limitations:

Only a single PKey can be configured per workload pod.

When a single instance of NVIDIA UFM is used with several K8s clusters, different PKey GUID pools should be configured for each cluster.

values.yaml :

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true resourcePrefix: "nvidia.com" # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false ibKubernetes: deploy: true periodicUpdateSeconds: 5 pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00" pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF" ufmSecret: ufm-secret secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

ufm-secret.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret namespace: nvidia-network-operator stringData: UFM_USERNAME: "admin" UFM_PASSWORD: "123456" UFM_ADDRESS: "ufm-host" UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA: "" UFM_PORT: "" data: UFM_CERTIFICATE: ""

Wait for MLNX_OFED to install and apply the following CRs:

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: infiniband-sriov namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" linkType: ib isRdma: true numVfs: 8 priority: 90 resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: SriovIBNetwork metadata: name: ib-sriov-network annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/mlnxnics spec: config: '{ "type" : "ib-sriov" , "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "ib-sriov-network" , "pkey" : "0x6" , "link_state" : "enable" , "ibKubernetesEnabled" : true , "ipam" : { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "10.56.217.0/24" , "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" } }'

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-sriov-ib-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: ib-sriob-network spec: containers: - name: test-sriov-ib-pod image: centos/tools imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: - sh - -c - sleep inf securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1" limits: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"





This deployment mode supports DPDK applications. In order to run DPDK applications, HUGEPAGE should be configured on the required K8s Worker Nodes. By default, the inbox operating system driver is used. For support of cases with specific requirements, OFED container should be deployed.

Network Operator deployment with:

Host Device Network, DPDK pod

nicclusterpolicy.yaml :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07-0.5.0.0 sriovDevicePlugin: image: sriov-network-device-plugin repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: 7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625 config: | { "resourceList": [ { "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com", "resourceName": "rdma_host_dev", "selectors": { "vendors": ["15b3"], "devices": ["1018"], "drivers": ["mlx5_core"] } } ] } psp: enabled: false secondaryNetwork: cniPlugins: image: plugins repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v1.2.0-amd64 ipamPlugin: image: whereabouts repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v0.6.1-amd64 multus: image: multus-cni repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3.9.3 secondaryNetwork:

host-device-net.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: example-hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "rdma_host_dev" ipam: | { "type": "whereabouts", "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range": "192.168.3.225/28", "exclude": [ "192.168.3.229/30", "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log", "log_level" : "info" }

pod.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-hostdev-net spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: ["IPC_LOCK"] volumeMounts: - mountPath: /dev/hugepages name: hugepage resources: requests: memory: 1Gi hugepages-1Gi: 2Gi nvidia.com/rdma_host_dev: '1' command: [ "/bin/bash", "-c", "--" ] args: [ "while true; do sleep 300000; done;" ] volumes: - name: hugepage emptyDir: medium: HugePages





In OCP, some components are deployed by default like Multus and WhereAbouts, whereas others, such as NFD and SR-IOV Network Operator must be deployed manually, as described in the Installation section.

In addition, since there is no use of the Helm chart, the configuration should be done via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.

Following are examples of NicClusterPolicy configuration for OCP.

Network Operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool:

There is no need for a secondary network configuration, as it is installed by default in the OCP. Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07-0.5.0.0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 sriovDevicePlugin: image: sriov-network-device-plugin repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3.5.1 config: | { "resourceList": [ { "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com", "resourceName": "hostdev", "selectors": { "vendors": ["15b3"], "isRdma": true } } ] } Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed in order to use it in pod configuration. The host-device-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment: Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type": "whereabouts", "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range": "192.168.3.225/28", "exclude": [ "192.168.3.229/30", "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log", "log_level" : "info" } The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment: Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode.

Note that the SR-IOV Network Operator is required as described in the Deployment for OCP section.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07-0.5.0.0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30

Sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed.

sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: policy-1 namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: ["ens2f0"] nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" numVfs: 8 priority: 90 isRdma: true resourceName: sriovlegacy

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: "sriov-network" namespace: openshift-sriov-network-operator spec: vlan: 0 networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "sriovlegacy" ipam: |- { "datastore": "kubernetes", "kubernetes": { "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "log_file": "/tmp/whereabouts.log", "log_level": "debug", "type": "whereabouts", "range": "192.168.101.0/24" }

Note that the resource prefix in this case will be openshift.io.

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: ["IPC_LOCK"] command: - sh - -c - sleep inf resources: requests: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1' limits: openshift.io/sriovlegacy: '1'





The following is an example of RDMA Shared with MacVlanNetwork:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: mofed repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 23.07-0.5.0.0 startupProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 20 livenessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 30 periodSeconds: 30 readinessProbe: initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: config: | { "configList": [ { "resourceName": "rdmashared", "rdmaHcaMax": 1000, "selectors": { "ifNames": ["enp4s0f0np0"] } } ] } image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native version: v1.3.2

The macvlan-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in OpenShift Platform:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: MacvlanNetwork metadata: name: rdmashared-net spec: networkNamespace: default master: enp4s0f0np0 mode: bridge mtu: 1500 ipam: '{"type": "whereabouts", "range": "16.0.2.0/24", "gateway": "16.0.2.1"}' apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-rdma-shared-1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rdmashared-net spec: containers: - image: myimage name: rdma-shared-1 securityContext: capabilities: add: - IPC_LOCK resources: limits: rdma/rdmashared: 1 requests: rdma/rdmashared: 1 restartPolicy: OnFailure

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-rdma-shared-1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rdma-shared-88 spec: containers: - image: myimage name: rdma-shared-1 securityContext: capabilities: add: - IPC_LOCK resources: limits: rdma/rdma_shared_88: 1 requests: rdma/rdma_shared_88: 1 restartPolicy: OnFailure





In order to configure HUGEPAGES in OpenShift, refer to this guide.

For Network Operator configuration instructions, see here.

