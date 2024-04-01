Cloud Orchestration - Network Operator Application Notes v24.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Cloud Orchestration - Network Operator Application Notes v24.1.0

Kubernetes Overview

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration engine for automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. This document aims to guide Kubernetes administrators/users on the NVIDIA networking stack, offering solutions, and explaining how to configure them in Kubernetes, as well as providing detailed information on how to configure CNIs, Device Plugins and NVIDIA Network Operator with NVIDIA hardware.

k8s-images repository is provided with Dockerfile examples of how to build RDMA/DPDK/perftest container images.

Kubernetes Plugin

Version

Multus CNI

v3.9.3

SR-IOV CNI

v2.7.0

IB-SR-IOV CNI

v1.0.3

RDMA CNI

v1.0.1

IPoIB CNI

v1.1.0

Containernetworking-plugins

v1.2.0

Whereabouts IPAM

v0.6.1

NVIDIA IPAM

v0.1.1

IB-Kubernetes

v1.0.2

SR-IOV network device plugin

sriov-network-device-plugin: Commit-ID: 2cc723dcbc712290055b763dc9d3c090ba41e929

RDMA shared device plugin

Commit-ID: fe7f371c7e1b8315bf900f71cd25cfc1251dc775

NVIDIA Network Operator

v24.1.0

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2024
content here