On This Page
- Network Operator Deployment with Admission Controller
- Network Operator Deployment with Pod Security Admission
- Network Operator Deployment in a Proxy Environment
- Network Operator Deployment in an Air-gapped Environment
Advanced Configurations
The
Admission Controller can be optionally included as part of the Network Operator installation process. It has the capability to validate supported Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), which currently include NicClusterPolicy and HostDeviceNetwork.
By default, the deployment of the admission controller is disabled. To enable it, you must set operator.admissionController.enabled to true.
Enabling the admission controller provides you with two options for managing certificates. You can either utilize the cert-manager for generating a self-signed certificate automatically, or, alternatively, provide your own self-signed certificate.
To use cert-manager, ensure that operator.admissionController.useCertManager is set to true. Additionally, make sure that you deploy the cert-manager before initiating the Network Operator deployment.
If you prefer not to use the cert-manager, set operator.admissionController.useCertManager to false, and then provide your custom certificate and key using operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsCrt and operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsKey.
When using your own certificate, the certificate must be valid for '<Release_Name>-webhook-service.<Release_Namespace>.svc', e.g. network-operator-webhook-service.nvidia-network-operator.svc.
The Pod Security admission controller replaces PodSecurityPolicy, enforcing predefined Pod Security Standards by adding a label to a namespace.
There are three levels defined by the Pod Security Standards : privileged , baseline and restricted .
In case you wish to enforce a PSA to the Network Operator namespace, the privileged level is required. Enforcing baseline or restricted levels will prevent the creation of required Network Operator pods.
If required, enforce PSA privileged level on the Network Operator namespace by running:
$ kubectl label --overwrite ns nvidia-network-operator pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=privileged
In case that baseline or restricted levels are being enforced on the Network Operator namespace, events for pods creation failures will be triggered:
$ kubectl get events -n nvidia-network-operator --field-selector reason=FailedCreate
LAST SEEN TYPE REASON OBJECT MESSAGE
2m36s Warning FailedCreate daemonset/mofed-ubuntu22.
04-ds Error creating: pods
"mofed-ubuntu22.04-ds-rwmgs" is forbidden: violates PodSecurity
"baseline:latest": host namespaces (hostNetwork=
true), hostPath volumes (volumes
"run-mlnx-ofed",
"etc-network",
"host-etc",
"host-usr",
"host-udev"), privileged (container
"mofed-container" must not set securityContext.privileged=
true)
This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters behind an HTTP Proxy. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:
Container images must be pulled during the NVIDIA Network Operator installation.
The driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.
To address these requirements, all Kubernetes nodes, as well as the driver container, must be properly configured in order to direct traffic through the proxy.
This section demonstrates how to configure the NVIDIA Network Operator, so that the driver container could successfully download packages behind an HTTP proxy. Since configuring Kubernetes/container runtime components for proxy use is not specific to the Network Operator, those instructions are not detailed here.
If you are not running OpenShift, please skip the section titled HTTP Proxy Configuration for OpenShift, as Openshift configuration instructions are different.
Prerequisites
Kubernetes cluster is configured with HTTP proxy settings (container runtime should be enabled with HTTP proxy).
HTTP Proxy Configuration for Openshift
For Openshift, it is recommended to use the cluster-wide Proxy object to provide proxy information for the cluster. Please follow the procedure described in Configuring the Cluster-wide Proxy via the Red Hat Openshift public documentation. The NVIDIA Network Operator will automatically inject proxy related ENV into the driver container, based on the information present in the cluster-wide Proxy object.
HTTP Proxy Configuration
Specify the ofedDriver.env in your values.yaml file with appropriate HTTP_PROXY, HTTPS_PROXY, and NO_PROXY environment variables (in both uppercase and lowercase).
ofedDriver:
env:
- name: HTTPS_PROXY
value: http:
//<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: HTTP_PROXY
value: http:
//<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: NO_PROXY
value: <example.com>
- name: https_proxy
value: http:
//<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: http_proxy
value: http:
//<example.proxy.com:port>
- name: no_proxy
value: <example.com>
This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters with restricted internet access. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:
The container images must be pulled during the Network Operator installation.
The OFED driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.
To address these requirements, it may be necessary to create a local image registry and/or a local package repository, so that the necessary images and packages will be available for your cluster. Subsequent sections of this document detail how to configure the Network Operator to use local image registries and local package repositories. If your cluster is behind a proxy, follow the steps listed in Network Operator Deployment in Proxy Environments.
Local Image Registry
Without internet access, the Network Operator requires all images to be hosted in a local image registry that is accessible to all nodes in the cluster. To allow Network Operator to work with a local registry, users can specify local repository, image, tag along with pull secrets in the values.yaml file.
Pulling and Pushing Container Images to a Local Registry
To pull the correct images from the NVIDIA registry, you can leverage the fields repository, image and version specified in the values.yaml file.
Local Package Repository
The instructions below are provided as reference examples to set up a local package repository for NVIDIA Network Operator.
The OFED driver container deployed as part of the Network Operator requires certain packages to be available for the driver installation. In restricted internet access or air-gapped installations, users are required to create a local mirror repository for their OS distribution, and make the following packages available:
ubuntu:
linux-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION}
linux-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION}
rhcos:
kernel-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION}
kernel-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION}
kernel-core-${KERNEL_VERSION}
createrepo
elfutils-libelf-devel
kernel-rpm-macros
numactl-libs
For Ubuntu, these packages can be found at archive.ubuntu.com, and be used as the mirror that must be replicated locally for your cluster. By using apt-mirror or apt-get download, you can create a full or a partial mirror to your repository server.
For RHCOS, dnf reposync can be used to create the local mirror. This requires an active Red Hat subscription for the supported OpenShift version. For example:
dnf --releasever=
8.4 reposync --repo rhel-
8-
for-x86_64-appstream-rpms --download-metadata
Once all the above required packages are mirrored to the local repository, repo lists must be created following distribution specific documentation. A ConfigMap containing the repo list file should be created in the namespace where the NVIDIA Network Operator is deployed.
Following is an example of a repo list for Ubuntu 20.04 (access to a local package repository via HTTP):
custom-repo.list:
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal main universe
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-updates main universe
deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubuntu/mirror/archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu focal-security main universe
Following is an example of a repo list for RHCOS (access to a local package repository via HTTP):
cuda.repo (a mirror of https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64):
[cuda]
name=cuda
baseurl=http:
//<local pkg repository>/cuda
priority=
0
gpgcheck=
0
enabled=
1
redhat.repo:
[baseos]
name=rhel-
8-
for-x86_64-baseos-rpms
baseurl=http:
//<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms
gpgcheck=
0
enabled=
1
[baseoseus]
name=rhel-
8-
for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms
baseurl=http:
//<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms
gpgcheck=
0
enabled=
1
[rhocp]
name=rhocp-
4.10-
for-rhel-
8-x86_64-rpms
baseurl=http:
//<local pkg repository>/rhocp-4.10-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
gpgcheck=
0
enabled=
1
[apstream]
name=rhel-
8-
for-x86_64-appstream-rpms
baseurl=http:
//<local pkg repository>/rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms
gpgcheck=
0
enabled=
1
ubi.repo:
[ubi-
8-baseos]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image
8 (RPMs) - BaseOS
baseurl = http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos
enabled =
1
gpgcheck =
0
[ubi-
8-baseos-source]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image
8 (Source RPMs) - BaseOS
baseurl = http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-baseos-source
enabled =
0
gpgcheck =
0
[ubi-
8-appstream]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image
8 (RPMs) - AppStream
baseurl = http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream
enabled =
1
gpgcheck =
0
[ubi-
8-appstream-source]
name = Red Hat Universal Base Image
8 (Source RPMs) - AppStream
baseurl = http:
//<local pkg repository>/ubi-8-appstream-source
enabled =
0
gpgcheck =
0
Create the ConfigMap for Ubuntu:
kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-repo-list-file>
Create the ConfigMap for RHCOS:
kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=cuda.repo --from-file=redhat.r
epo --from-file=ubi.repo
Once the ConfigMap is created using the above command, update the values.yaml file with this information to let the Network Operator mount the repo configuration within the driver container and pull the required packages. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.
ofedDriver:
deploy:
true
repoConfg:
name: repo-config
If self-signed certificates are used for an HTTPS based internal repository, a ConfigMap must be created for those certifications and provided during the Network Operator installation. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.
kubectl create configmap cert-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file1> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file2>
ofedDriver:
deploy:
true
certConfg:
name: cert-config