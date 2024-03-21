Advanced Configurations

This section describes how to successfully deploy the Network Operator in clusters with restricted internet access. By default, the Network Operator requires internet access for the following reasons:

The container images must be pulled during the Network Operator installation.

The OFED driver container must download several OS packages prior to the driver installation.

To address these requirements, it may be necessary to create a local image registry and/or a local package repository, so that the necessary images and packages will be available for your cluster. Subsequent sections of this document detail how to configure the Network Operator to use local image registries and local package repositories. If your cluster is behind a proxy, follow the steps listed in Network Operator Deployment in Proxy Environments.

Without internet access, the Network Operator requires all images to be hosted in a local image registry that is accessible to all nodes in the cluster. To allow Network Operator to work with a local registry, users can specify local repository, image, tag along with pull secrets in the values.yaml file.

To pull the correct images from the NVIDIA registry, you can leverage the fields repository, image and version specified in the values.yaml file.

Warning The instructions below are provided as reference examples to set up a local package repository for NVIDIA Network Operator.

The OFED driver container deployed as part of the Network Operator requires certain packages to be available for the driver installation. In restricted internet access or air-gapped installations, users are required to create a local mirror repository for their OS distribution, and make the following packages available:

Copy Copied! ubuntu: linux-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} linux-modules-${KERNEL_VERSION} rhcos: kernel-headers-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-devel-${KERNEL_VERSION} kernel-core-${KERNEL_VERSION} createrepo elfutils-libelf-devel kernel-rpm-macros numactl-libs

For Ubuntu, these packages can be found at archive.ubuntu.com, and be used as the mirror that must be replicated locally for your cluster. By using apt-mirror or apt-get download , you can create a full or a partial mirror to your repository server.

For RHCOS, dnf reposync can be used to create the local mirror. This requires an active Red Hat subscription for the supported OpenShift version. For example:

Copy Copied! dnf --releasever= 8.4 reposync --repo rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-appstream-rpms --download-metadata

Once all the above required packages are mirrored to the local repository, repo lists must be created following distribution specific documentation. A ConfigMap containing the repo list file should be created in the namespace where the NVIDIA Network Operator is deployed.

Following is an example of a repo list for Ubuntu 20.04 (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

custom-repo.list :

Copy Copied! deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http: deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http: deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] http:

Following is an example of a repo list for RHCOS (access to a local package repository via HTTP):

cuda.repo (a mirror of https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64):

Copy Copied! [cuda] name=cuda baseurl=http: priority= 0 gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1

redhat.repo :

Copy Copied! [baseos] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-baseos-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [baseoseus] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-baseos-eus-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [rhocp] name=rhocp- 4.10 - for -rhel- 8 -x86_64-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1 [apstream] name=rhel- 8 - for -x86_64-appstream-rpms baseurl=http: gpgcheck= 0 enabled= 1

ubi.repo :

Copy Copied! [ubi- 8 -baseos] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http: enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -baseos-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - BaseOS baseurl = http: enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -appstream] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http: enabled = 1 gpgcheck = 0 [ubi- 8 -appstream-source] name = Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (Source RPMs) - AppStream baseurl = http: enabled = 0 gpgcheck = 0

Create the ConfigMap for Ubuntu:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-repo-list-file>

Create the ConfigMap for RHCOS:

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap repo-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=cuda.repo --from-file=redhat.r epo --from-file=ubi.repo

Once the ConfigMap is created using the above command, update the values.yaml file with this information to let the Network Operator mount the repo configuration within the driver container and pull the required packages. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: deploy: true repoConfg: name: repo-config

If self-signed certificates are used for an HTTPS based internal repository, a ConfigMap must be created for those certifications and provided during the Network Operator installation. Based on the OS distribution, the Network Operator will automatically mount this ConfigMap into the appropriate directory.

Copy Copied! kubectl create configmap cert-config -n <Network Operator Namespace> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file1> --from-file=<path-to-pem-file2>

Copy Copied! ofedDriver: deploy: true certConfg: name: cert-config



