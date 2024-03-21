On This Page
- Helm Chart Customization Options
- General Parameters
- SR-IOV Network Operator
- Container Resources
- MLNX_OFED Driver
- MLNX_OFED Driver Environment Variables
- RDMA Shared Device Plugin
- RDMA Device Plugin Resource Configurations
- SR-IOV Network Device Plugin
- SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Resource Configuration
- IB Kubernetes
- UFM Secret
- Secondary Network
- CNI Plugin
- Multus CNI
- IPoIB CNI
- IPAM CNI Plugin
- NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
- NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
- CRDs
Customization Options and CRDs
In order to tailor the deployment of the Network Operator to your cluster needs, use the following parameters:
General Parameters
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
operator.admissionController.enabled
|
Bool
|
False
|
Deploy with admission controller
|
operator.admissionController.useCertManager
|
Bool
|
False
|
Use cert-manager for generating self-signed certificate
|
operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsCrt
|
String
|
""
|
External TLS certificate. Ignored if cert-manager is used
|
operator.admissionController.certificate.tlsKey
|
String
|
""
|
External TLS private key. Ignored if cert-manager is used
|
nfd.enabled
|
Bool
|
True
|
Deploy Node Feature Discovery
|
nfd.deployNodeFeatureRules
|
Bool
|
True
|
Deploy Node Feature Rules to label the nodes
|
sriovNetworkOperator.enabled
|
Bool
|
False
|
Deploy SR-IOV Network Operator
|
sriovNetworkOperator.configDaemonNodeSelectorExtra
|
List
|
node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: ""
|
Additional values for SR-IOV Config Daemon nodes selector
|
upgradeCRDs
|
Bool
|
True
|
Enable CRDs upgrade with helm pre-install and pre-upgrade hooks
|
operator.repository
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia
|
Network Operator image repository
|
operator.image
|
String
|
network-operator
|
Network Operator image name
|
operator.tag
|
String
|
None
|
Network Operator image tag. If set to None, the chart's appVersion will be used
|
operator.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling Network Operator image
|
operator.cniBinDirectory
|
String
|
/opt/cni/bin
|
Directory, where CNI binaries will be deployed on the nodes. Setting for the sriov-network-operator is set with `sriov-network-operator.cniBinPath` parameter. Note that the CNI bin directory should be aligned with the CNI bin directory in the container runtime.
|
operator.resources
|
Yaml
|
resources: limits: cpu: 500m memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: 5m memory: 64Mi
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the operator
|
imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Network Operator image, if it is not overridden
|
deployCR
|
Bool
|
False
|
Deploy NicClusterPolicy custom resource according to the provided parameters
|
nodeAffinity
|
Yaml
|
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: DoesNotExist
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: DoesNotExist
|
Configure node affinity settings for Network Operator components
|
tolerations
|
Yaml
|
""
|
Set additional tolerations for various Daemonsets deployed by the network operator, e.g. whereabouts, multus, cni-plugins.
|
useDTK
|
Bool
|
True
|
Enable the use of Driver ToolKit to compile OFED drivers (OpenShift only)
The NFD labels required by the Network Operator and GPU Operator:
|
Label
|
Location
|
Nodes containing NVIDIA Networking hardware
|
Nodes containing NVIDIA GPU hardware
SR-IOV Network Operator
SR-IOV Network Operator Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:
|
Name
|
Type
|
Defaul in NVIDIA Network Operator
|
Notes
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.resourcePrefix
|
String
|
nvidia.com
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.operator
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator:network-operator-24.1.0
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.sriovConfigDaemon
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-config-daemon:network-operator-24.1.0
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.sriovCni
|
String
|
For ARM-based deployments, it is recommended to use the `ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-cni:latest-arm64` image
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.ibSriovCni
|
String
|
For ARM-based deployments, it is recommended to use the `ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/ib-sriov-cni:latest-arm64` image
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.sriovDevicePlugin
|
String
|
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.6.2
|
For ARM-based deployments, it is recommended to use the `ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.6.2-amd64` image
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.webhook
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-webhook:network-operator-24.1.0
|
sriov-network-operator.operator.images.
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator:network-operator-24.1.0
Container Resources
Optional requests and limits can be configured for each container of the sub-resources deployed by the Network Operator by setting the parameter ''containerResources".
For example:
containerResources:
- name:
"mofed-container"
requests:
cpu:
"200m"
memory:
"150Mi"
limits:
cpu:
"300m"
memory:
"300Mi"
MLNX_OFED Driver
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
ofedDriver.deploy
|
Bool
|
false
|
Deploy the MLNX_OFED driver container
|
ofedDriver.repository
|
String
|
MLNX_OFED driver image repository
|
ofedDriver.image
|
String
|
doca-driver
|
MLNX_OFED driver image name
|
ofedDriver.version
|
String
|
24.01-0.3.3.1.3
|
MLNX_OFED driver version
|
ofedDriver.initContainer.enable
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy init container
|
ofedDriver.initContainer.repository
|
string
|
ghcr.io/mellanox
|
init container image repository
|
ofedDriver.initContainer.image
|
string
|
network-operator-init-container
|
init container image name
|
ofedDriver.initContainer.version
|
string
|
v0.0.2
|
init container image version
|
ofedDriver.certConfig.name
|
String
|
""
|
Custom TLS key/certificate configuration configMap name
|
ofedDriver.repoConfig.name
|
String
|
""
|
Private mirror repository configuration configMap name
|
ofedDriver.terminationGracePeriodSeconds
|
Int
|
300
|
NVIDIA OFED termination grace periods in seconds
|
ofedDriver.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the MLNX_OFED driver images
|
ofedDriver.env
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of environment variables passed to the NVIDIA OFED driver image
|
ofedDriver.startupProbe.initialDelaySeconds
|
Int
|
10
|
MLNX_OFED startup probe initial delay
|
ofedDriver.startupProbe.periodSeconds
|
Int
|
20
|
MLNX_OFED startup probe interval
|
ofedDriver.livenessProbe.initialDelaySeconds
|
Int
|
30
|
MLNX_OFED liveness probe initial delay
|
ofedDriver.livenessProbe.periodSeconds
|
Int
|
30
|
MLNX_OFED liveness probe interval
|
ofedDriver.readinessProbe.initialDelaySeconds
|
Int
|
10
|
MLNX_OFED readiness probe initial delay
|
ofedDriver.readinessProbe.periodSeconds
|
Int
|
30
|
MLNX_OFED readiness probe interval
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.autoUpgrade
|
Bool
|
false
|
A global switch for the automatic upgrade feature. If set to false, all other options are ignored.
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.maxParallelUpgrades
|
Int
|
1
|
The amount of nodes that can be upgraded in parallel. 0 means no limit. All nodes will be upgraded in parallel.
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.safeLoad
|
Bool
|
false
|
Cordon and drain (if enabled) a node before loading the driver on it, requires ofedDriver.initContainer to be enabled and ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.autoUpgrade to be true
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.enable
|
Bool
|
true
|
Options for node drain (`kubectl drain`) before driver reload, if auto upgrade is enabled.
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.force
|
Bool
|
false
|
Use force drain of pods
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.podSelector
|
String
|
""
|
Pod selector to specify which pods will be drained from the node. An empty selector means all pods.
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.timeoutSeconds
|
Int
|
300
|
Number of seconds to wait for pod eviction
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.drain.deleteEmptyDir
|
Bool
|
false
|
Delete pods local storage
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.waitForCompletion.podSelector
|
String
|
Not set
|
Specifies a label selector for the pods to wait for completion before starting the driver upgrade
|
ofedDriver.upgradePolicy.waitForCompletion.timeoutSeconds
|
int
|
Not set
|
Specify the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up for workload to finish. Zero means infinite
|
ofedDriver.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `mofed-container`
MLNX_OFED Driver Environment Variables
The following are special environment variables supported by the MLNX_OFED container to configure its behavior:
|
Name
|
Default
|
Description
|
CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV
|
"true” for Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL v8.x and OCP <= v4.13.
"false" for newer OS.
|
Create an udev rule to preserve "old-style" path based netdev names, e.g enp3s0f0
|
UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES
|
"false"
|
Unload host storage modules prior to loading MLNX_OFED modules:
|
ENABLE_NFSRDMA
|
"false"
|
Enable loading of NFS related storage modules from a MLNX_OFED container
|
RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION
|
"true"
|
Restore host drivers when a container is gracefully stopped
In addition, it is possible to specify any environment variables to be exposed to the MLNX_OFED container, such as the standard "HTTP_PROXY", "HTTPS_PROXY", "NO_PROXY".
CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV is set automatically by the Network Operator, depending on the Operating System of the worker nodes in the cluster (the cluster is assumed to be homogenous).
To set these variables, change them into Helm values. For example:
ofedDriver:
env:
- name: RESTORE_DRIVER_ON_POD_TERMINATION
value:
"true"
- name: UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES
value:
"true"
- name: CREATE_IFNAMES_UDEV
value:
"true"
The variables can also be configured directly via the NicClusterPolicy CRD.
RDMA Shared Device Plugin
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.deploy
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy RDMA shared device plugin
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.repository
|
String
|
nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
|
RDMA shared device plugin image repository
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.image
|
String
|
k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
|
RDMA shared device plugin image name
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.version
|
String
|
v1.3.2
|
RDMA shared device plugin version
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the RDMA Shared device plugin image
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.resources
|
List
|
See below
|
RDMA shared device plugin resources
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.useCdi
|
Bool
|
false
|
Enable Container Device Interface (CDI) mode.
NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CDI
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `rdma-shared-dp` container
RDMA Device Plugin Resource Configurations
These configurations consist of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to RDMA Shared Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.
resources:
- name: rdma_shared_device_a
vendors: [15b3]
deviceIDs: [
1017]
ifNames: [enp5s0f0]
- name: rdma_shared_device_b
vendors: [15b3]
deviceIDs: [
1017]
ifNames: [enp4s0f0, enp4s0f1]
SR-IOV Network Device Plugin
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
sriovDevicePlugin.deploy
|
Bool
|
false
|
Deploy SR-IOV Network device plugin
|
sriovDevicePlugin.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
|
SR-IOV Network device plugin image repository
|
sriovDevicePlugin.image
|
String
|
sriov-network-device-plugin
|
SR-IOV Network device plugin image name
|
sriovDevicePlugin.version
|
String
|
7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625
|
SR-IOV Network device plugin version
For ARM-based deployments, it is recommended to use the `ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.6.2-amd64` image
|
sriovDevicePlugin.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the SR-IOV Network device plugin image
|
sriovDevicePlugin.resources
|
List
|
See below
|
SR-IOV Network device plugin resources
|
sriovDevicePlugin.useCdi
|
Bool
|
false
|
Enable Container Device Interface (CDI) mode.
NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CD.
|
sriovDevicePlugin.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `kube-sriovdp` container
SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Resource Configuration
Consists of a list of RDMA resources, each with a name and a selector of RDMA capable network devices to be associated with the resource. Refer to SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Selectors for supported selectors.
resources:
- name: hostdev
vendors: [15b3]
- name: ethernet_rdma
vendors: [15b3]
linkTypes: [ether]
- name: sriov_rdma
vendors: [15b3]
devices: [
1018]
drivers: [mlx5_ib]
IB Kubernetes
IB Kubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes (Create/Update/Delete), reading the pod's network annotation, fetching its corresponding network CRD and reading the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app. annotation.
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
ibKubernetes.deploy
|
bool
|
false
|
Deploy IB Kubernetes
|
ibKubernetes.repository
|
string
|
ghcr.io/mellanox
|
IB Kubernetes image repository
|
ibKubernetes.image
|
string
|
ib-kubernetes
|
IB Kubernetes image name
|
ibKubernetes.version
|
string
|
v1.0.2
|
IB Kubernetes version
|
ibKubernetes.imagePullSecrets
|
list
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets used for pulling any of the IB Kubernetes images
|
ibKubernetes.periodicUpdateSeconds
|
int
|
5
|
Interval of periodic update in seconds
|
ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart
|
string
|
02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
|
Minimal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod
|
ibKubernetes.pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd
|
string
|
02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF
|
Maximal available GUID value to be allocated for the pod
|
ibKubernetes.ufmSecret
|
string
|
See below
|
Name of the Secret with the NVIDIA UFM access credentials, deployed in advance
|
ibKubernetes.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `ib-kubernetes` container
UFM Secret
IB Kubernetes must access NVIDIA UFM in order to manage pods' GUIDs. To provide its credentials, the secret of the following format should be deployed in advance:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
stringData:
UFM_USERNAME:
"admin"
UFM_PASSWORD:
"123456"
UFM_ADDRESS:
"ufm-hostname"
UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA:
""
UFM_PORT:
""
data:
UFM_CERTIFICATE:
""
The InfiniBand Fabric manages a single pool of GUIDs. In order to use IB Kubernetes in different clusters, different GUID ranges must be specified to avoid collisions.
Secondary Network
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
secondaryNetwork.deploy
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy Secondary Network
Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components:
Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes
CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins are supported
IPAM CNI: Currently only Whereabout IPAM CNI is supported as a part of the secondaryNetwork section. NVIDIA-IPAM is configured separately.
IPoIB CNI: Allows the user to create an IPoIB child link and move it to the pod
CNI Plugin
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.deploy
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy CNI Plugins Secondary Network
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.image
|
String
|
plugins
|
CNI Plugins image name
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
|
CNI Plugins image repository
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.version
|
String
|
v1.2.0-amd64
|
CNI Plugins image version
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the CNI Plugins images
|
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `cni-plugins` container
Multus CNI
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.deploy
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy Multus Secondary Network
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.image
|
String
|
multus-cni
|
Multus image name
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
|
Multus image repository
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.version
|
String
|
v3.9.3
|
Multus image version
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Multus images
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.config
|
String
|
``
|
Multus CNI config. If empty, the config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in the cni-confg-dir).
|
secondaryNetwork.multus.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `kube-multus` container
IPoIB CNI
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.deploy
|
Bool
|
false
|
Deploy IPoIB CNI
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.image
|
String
|
ipoib-cni
|
IPoIB CNI image name
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.repository
|
String
|
IPoIB CNI image repository
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.version
|
String
|
v1.1.0
|
IPoIB CNI image version
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the IPoIB CNI images
|
secondaryNetwork.ipoib.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `ipoib-cni` container
IPAM CNI Plugin
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.deploy
|
Bool
|
true
|
Deploy IPAM CNI Plugin Secondary Network
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.image
|
String
|
whereabouts
|
IPAM CNI Plugin image name
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
|
IPAM CNI Plugin image repository
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.version
|
String
|
v0.6.1-amd64
|
IPAM CNI Plugin image version
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the IPAM CNI Plugin images
|
secondaryNetwork.ipamPlugin.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `whereabouts` container
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin is recommended to be used on large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Network Operator.
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
nvIpam.deploy
|
Bool
|
false
|
Deploy NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
|
nvIpam.image
|
String
|
nvidia-k8s-ipam
|
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image name
|
nvIpam.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/mellanox
|
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image repository
|
nvIpam.version
|
String
|
v0.1.1
|
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin image version
|
nvIpam.imagePullSecrets
|
List
|
[]
|
An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Plugin images
|
nvIpam.enableWebhook
|
Bool
|
false
|
Enable deployment of the validataion webhook for IPPool CRD
|
nvIpam.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `nv-ipam-node` and `nv-ipam-controller` containers
Supported X.509 certificate management system should be available in the cluster to enable the validation webhook. Currently, the supported systems are certmanager and Openshift certificate management.
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery leverages Node Feature Discovery to advertise NIC specific labels on K8s Node objects.
|
Name
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
nicFeatureDiscovery.deploy
|
Bool
|
false
|
Deploy NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
|
nicFeatureDiscovery.image
|
String
|
nic-feature-discovery
|
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery image name
|
nicFeatureDiscovery.repository
|
String
|
ghcr.io/mellanox
|
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery repository
|
nicFeatureDiscovery.version
|
String
|
v0.0.1
|
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery image version
|
nicFeatureDiscovery.containerResources
|
List
|
Not set
|
Optional resource requests and limits for the `nic-feature-discovery` container
Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.
$ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator
NicClusterPolicy CRD
To change NicClusterPolicy CRD object manually without helm you need to change nic-cluster-policy CR like a regular Kubernetes resource. For more information on NicClusterPolicy custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.
MacVlanNetwork CRD
For more information on MacVlanNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources .
HostDeviceNetwork CRD
For more information on HostDeviceNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.
IPoIBNetwork CRD
For more information on IPoIBNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources .