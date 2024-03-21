Cloud Orchestration - Network Operator Application Notes v24.1.0
Getting Started with Kubernetes

Network Operator Deployment Guide

The Network Operator Release Notes chapter is available here.

NVIDIA Network Operator leverages Kubernetes CRDs and Operator SDK to manage networking related components in order to enable fast networking, RDMA and GPUDirect for workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. The Network Operator works in conjunction with the GPU-Operator to enable GPU-Direct RDMA on compatible systems.

The goal of the Network Operator is to manage the networking related components, while enabling execution of RDMA and GPUDirect RDMA workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. This includes:

  • NVIDIA Networking drivers to enable advanced features - enp1 netdcreate, an NV-IPAM IPPool
  • Kubernetes device plugins to provide hardware resources required for an accelerated network
  • Kubernetes secondary network components for network intensive workloads

Network Operator Deployment on Vanilla Kubernetes Cluster

It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

The default installation via Helm as described below will deploy the Network Operator and related CRDs, after which an additional step is required to create a NicClusterPolicy custom resource with the configuration that is desired for the cluster.

For more information on NicClusterPolicy custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.

The provided Helm chart contains various parameters to facilitate the creation of a NicClusterPolicy custom resource upon deployment.

Each Network Operator Release has a set of default version values for the various components it deploys. It is recommended that these values will not be changed. Testing and validation were performed with these values, and there is no guarantee of interoperability nor correctness when different versions are used.

Add NVIDIA NGC repository:

Add NVIDIA NGC Helm repository

helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia

Update helm repositories

helm repo update

Install Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using the default values:

Install NVIDIA Network Operator Helm chart

helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
  -n nvidia-network-operator \
  --create-namespace \
  --version v24.1.0 \
  --wait

View deployed resources

kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods

Install the Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using custom values:

Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Get chart values for customization

helm show values nvidia/network-operator --version v24.1.0 > values.yaml

Install NVIDIA Network Operator using customized values

helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
  -n nvidia-network-operator \
  --create-namespace \
  --version v24.1.0 \
  -f ./values.yaml \
  --wait

Deployment Examples

Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Below are deployment examples, which the values.yaml file provided to the Helm during the installation of the network operator. This was achieved by running:

$ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator

Network Operator Deployment with RDMA Shared Device Plugin

Network operator deployment with the default version of the OFED driver and a single RDMA resource mapped to ens1f0 netdev.:

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
 
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      ifNames: [ens1f0]
 
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false

Network Operator Deployment with Multiple Resources in RDMA Shared Device Plugin

Network Operator deployment with the default version of OFED and an RDMA device plugin with two RDMA resources. The first is mapped to ens1f0 and ens1f1, and the second is mapped to ens2f0 and ens2f1.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      ifNames: [ens1f0, ens1f1]
    - name: rdma_shared_device_b
      ifNames: [ens2f0, ens2f1]
 
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false

Network Operator Deployment with a Secondary Network

Network Operator deployment with:

  • RDMA shared device plugin
  • Secondary network
  • Mutlus CNI
  • Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins
  • Whereabouts IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: false
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      ifNames: [ens1f0]
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

Network Operator Deployment with NVIDIA-IPAM

Network Operator deployment with:

  • RDMA shared device plugin
  • Secondary network
  • Mutlus CNI
  • Containernetworking-plugins
  • CNI plugins
  • NVIDIA-IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: false
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      ifNames: [ens1f0]
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: false

nvIpam:
  deploy: true

To create an NV-IPAM IPPool, run:

apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: IPPool
metadata:
  name: my-pool
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  subnet: 192.168.0.0/24
  perNodeBlockSize: 100
  gateway: 192.168.0.1

Example of a MacvlanNetwork that uses NVIDIA-IPAM:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: MacvlanNetwork
metadata:
  name: example-macvlannetwork
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  master: "ens2f0"
  mode: "bridge"
  mtu: 1500
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "nv-ipam",
      "poolName": "my-pool"
    }

Network Operator Deployment with a Host Device Network

Network operator deployment with:

  • SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool
  • Secondary network
  • Mutlus CNI
  • Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins
  • Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

Warning

If the Host Device Network is used without the MLNX_OFED driver, the following packages should be installed:

  • the linux-generic package on Ubuntu hosts

  • the kernel-modules-extra package on the RedHat-based hosts

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: false
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
 
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: hostdev
      vendors: [15b3]
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

Following the deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking should be deployed to use it in pod configuration.

The host-device-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
  name: hostdev-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file": "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level": "info"
    }

The host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
  name: hostdev-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ]
    }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: hostdev-test-pod
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net
spec:
  restartPolicy: OnFailure
  containers:
  - image:
    name: mofed-test-ctr
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ]
    resources:
      requests:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: 1
      limits:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: 1
    command:
    - sh
    - -c
    - sleep inf

Network Operator Deployment with a Host Device Network and Macvlan Network

In this combined deployment, different NVIDIA NICs are used for RDMA Shared Device Plugin and SR-IOV Network Device Plugin in order to work with a Host Device Network or a Macvlan Network on different NICs. It is impossible to combine different networking types on the same NICs. The same principle should be applied for other networking combinations.

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
 
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
 
ofedDriver:
  deploy: false
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      linkTypes: [ether]
 
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: hostdev
      linkTypes: [“infiniband”]
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

For pods and network configuration examples please refer to the corresponding sections: Network Operator Deployment with the RDMA Shared Device Plugin and Network Operator Deployment with a Host Device Network.

Network Operator Deployment with an IP over InfiniBand (IPoIB) Network

Network operator deployment with:

  • RDMA shared device plugin
  • Secondary network
  • Mutlus CNI
  • IPoIB CNI
  • Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.
values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
 
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: rdma_shared_device_a
      ifNames: [ibs1f0]
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  ipoib:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

Following the deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed to use it in the pod configuration.

The ipoib-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: IPoIBNetwork
metadata:
  name: example-ipoibnetwork
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  master: "ibs1f0"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.5.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.6.229/30",
       "192.168.6.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level" : "info",
      "gateway": "192.168.6.1"
    }

The ipoib-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: IPoIBNetwork
metadata:
  name: example-ipoibnetwork
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  master: "ibs1f0"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "range": "192.168.5.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.6.229/30",
       "192.168.6.236/32"
      ]
    }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: iboip-test-pod
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-ipoibnetwork
spec:
  restartPolicy: OnFailure
  containers:
  - image:
    name: mofed-test-ctr
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ]
    resources:
      requests:
        rdma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1
      limits:
        edma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1
    command:
    - sh
    - -c
    - sleep inf

Network Operator Deployment for GPUDirect Workloads

GPUDirect requires the following:

  • MLNX_OFED v5.5-1.0.3.2 or newer
  • GPU Operator v1.9.0 or newer
  • NVIDIA GPU and driver supporting GPUDirect e.g Quadro RTX 6000/8000 or NVIDIA T4/NVIDIA V100/NVIDIA A100

values.yaml example:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: false
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
deployCR: true
 
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: true
  resources:
    - name: hostdev
      vendors: [15b3]
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

host-device-net.yaml:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
   name: hostdevice-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "hostdev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level" : "info"
    }

host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in OpenShift Platform:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
   name: hostdevice-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "hostdev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ]
    }

host-net-gpudirect-pod.yaml:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: testpod1
  annotations:
     k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdevice-net
spec:
  containers:
  - name: appcntr1
    image: <image>
    imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
    command:
      - sh
      - -c
      - sleep inf
    resources:
      requests:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: '1'
        nvidia.com/gpu: '1'
      limits:
        nvidia.com/hostdev: '1'
        nvidia.com/gpu: '1'

Network Operator Deployment in SR-IOV Legacy Mode

Warning

The SR-IOV Network Operator will be deployed with the default configuration. You can override these settings using a CLI argument, or the ‘sriov-network-operator’ section in the values.yaml file. For more information, refer to the Project Documentation.

Warning

This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: true
 
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed.

The sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
  name: policy-1
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  deviceType: netdevice
  mtu: 1500
  nicSelector:
    vendor: "15b3"
    pfNames: ["ens2f0"]
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
  numVfs: 8
  priority: 90
  isRdma: true
  resourceName: sriov_resource

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetwork
metadata:
  name: "example-sriov-network"
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  vlan: 0
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "sriov_resource"
  ipam: |-
    {
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "log_file": "/tmp/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level": "debug",
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "range": "192.168.101.0/24"
  }
Warning

The ens2f0 network interface name has been chosen from the following command output:
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get sriovnetworknodestates.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -o yaml.

...
 
status:
  interfaces:
  - deviceID: 101d
    driver: mlx5_core
    linkSpeed: 100000 Mb/s
    linkType: ETH
    mac: 0c:42:a1:2b:74:ae
    mtu: 1500
    name: ens2f0
    pciAddress: "0000:07:00.0"
    totalvfs: 8
    vendor: 15b3
  - deviceID: 101d
    driver: mlx5_core
    linkType: ETH
    mac: 0c:42:a1:2b:74:af
    mtu: 1500
    name: ens2f1
    pciAddress: "0000:07:00.1"
    totalvfs: 8
    vendor: 15b3
 
...

Wait for all required pods to be spawned:

# kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator | grep sriov
network-operator-sriov-network-operator-544c8dbbb9-vzkmc          1/1     Running   0          5d
sriov-device-plugin-vwpzn                                         1/1     Running   0          2d6h
sriov-network-config-daemon-qv467                                 3/3     Running   0          5d
# kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator
NAME                                            READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGE
cni-plugins-ds-kbvnm                            1/1     Running   0          5d
cni-plugins-ds-pcllg                            1/1     Running   0          5d
kube-multus-ds-5j6ns                            1/1     Running   0          5d
kube-multus-ds-mxgvl                            1/1     Running   0          5d
mofed-ubuntu20.04-ds-2zzf4                      1/1     Running   0          5d
mofed-ubuntu20.04-ds-rfnsw                      1/1     Running   0          5d
whereabouts-nw7hn                               1/1     Running   0          5d
whereabouts-zvhrv                               1/1     Running   0          5d
...

pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: testpod1
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-network
spec:
  containers:
  - name: appcntr1
    image: <image>
    imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
        add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
    resources:
      requests:
        nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1'
      limits:
        nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1'
    command:
    - sh
    - -c
    - sleep inf

SR-IOV Network Operator Deployment – Parallel Node Configuration for SR-IOV

Warning

This is a Tech Preview feature, which is supported only for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments with SR-IOV Network Operator.

To apply SriovNetworkNodePolicy on several nodes in parallel, specify the maxParallelConfiguration option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

 kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "maxParallelNodeConfiguration": 0 } }' --type='merge'

SR-IOV Network Operator Deployment – Parallel NIC Configuration for SR-IOV

Warning

This is a Tech Preview feature, which is supported only for vanilla Kubernetes deployments with SR-IOV Network Operator.

To apply SriovNetworkNodePolicy on several nodes in parallel, specify the maxParallelConfiguration option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "featureGates": { "parallelNicConfig": true  } } }' --type='merge'

SR-IOV Network Operator Deployment – SR-IOV Using the systemd Service

To enable systemd SR-IOV configuration mode, specify the configurationMode option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "configurationMode": "systemd"} }' --type='merge'

Network Operator Deployment with an SR-IOV InfiniBand Network

Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

  • MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.
  • InfiniBand device – Both the host device and switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.
  • rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: true
 
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
  name: infiniband-sriov
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  deviceType: netdevice
  mtu: 1500
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
  nicSelector:
    vendor: "15b3"
  linkType: infiniband
  isRdma: true
  numVfs: 8
  priority: 90
  resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovIBNetwork
metadata:
  name: example-sriov-ib-network
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.5.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.5.229/30",
       "192.168.5.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file": "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level": "info"
    }
  resourceName: mlnxnics
  linkState: enable
  networkNamespace: default

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: test-sriov-ib-pod
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-ib-network 
spec:
  containers:
    - name: test-sriov-ib-pod
      image: centos/tools
      imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
      command:
        - sh
        - -c
        - sleep inf
      securityContext:
        capabilities:
          add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ]
      resources:
        requests:
          nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"
        limits:
          nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"

Network Operator Deployment with an SR-IOV InfiniBand Network with PKey Management

Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

  • MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.
  • NVIDIA UFM running on top of OpenSM. For more details, please refer to the project documentation.
  • InfiniBand device – Both the host device and the switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.
  • rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

Current limitations:

  • Only a single PKey can be configured per workload pod.
  • When a single instance of NVIDIA UFM is used with several K8s clusters, different PKey GUID pools should be configured for each cluster.
Warning

ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret should be created before NicClusterPolicy.

ufm-secret.yaml:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
  name: ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
stringData:
  UFM_USERNAME: "admin"
  UFM_PASSWORD: "123456"
  UFM_ADDRESS: "ufm-host"
  UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA: ""
  UFM_PORT: ""
data:
  UFM_CERTIFICATE: ""

values.yaml:

nfd:
  enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: true
  resourcePrefix: "nvidia.com"
 
# NicClusterPolicy CR values:
deployCR: true
ofedDriver:
  deploy: true
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
sriovDevicePlugin:
  deploy: false
ibKubernetes:
  deploy: true
  periodicUpdateSeconds: 5
  pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00"
  pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF"
  ufmSecret: ufm-secret
 
secondaryNetwork:
  deploy: true
  multus:
    deploy: true
  cniPlugins:
    deploy: true
  ipamPlugin:
    deploy: true

Wait for MLNX_OFED to install and apply the following CRs:

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml:

apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
  name: infiniband-sriov
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  deviceType: netdevice
  mtu: 1500
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
  nicSelector:
    vendor: "15b3"
  linkType: ib
  isRdma: true
  numVfs: 8
  priority: 90
  resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml:

apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1"
kind: SriovIBNetwork 
metadata:
  name: ib-sriov-network
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/mlnxnics
spec:
  config: '{
  "type": "ib-sriov",
  "cniVersion": "0.3.1",
  "name": "ib-sriov-network",
  "pkey": "0x6",
  "link_state": "enable",
  "ibKubernetesEnabled": true,
  "ipam": {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "10.56.217.0/24",
      "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level" : "info"
    }
}'

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: test-sriov-ib-pod
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: ib-sriob-network 
spec:
  containers:
    - name: test-sriov-ib-pod
      image: centos/tools
      imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
      command:
        - sh
        - -c
        - sleep inf
      securityContext:
        capabilities:
          add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ]
      resources:
        requests:
          nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"
        limits:
          nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"

Network Operator Deployment for DPDK Workloads with NicClusterPolicy

This deployment mode supports DPDK applications. In order to run DPDK applications, HUGEPAGE should be configured on the required K8s Worker Nodes. By default, the inbox operating system driver is used. For support of cases with specific requirements, OFED container should be deployed.

Network Operator deployment with:

  • Host Device Network, DPDK pod

nicclusterpolicy.yaml:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  ofedDriver:
    image: doca-driver
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
    version: 24.01-0.3.3.1.3
    sriovDevicePlugin:
    image: sriov-network-device-plugin
    repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
    version: 7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625
     config: |
      {
        "resourceList": [
            {
                "resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com",
                "resourceName": "rdma_host_dev",
                "selectors": {
                    "vendors": ["15b3"],
                    "devices": ["1018"],
                    "drivers": ["mlx5_core"]
                }
            }
        ]
      }
  secondaryNetwork:
    cniPlugins:
      image: plugins
      repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
      version: v1.2.0-amd64
    ipamPlugin:
      image: whereabouts
      repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
      version: v0.6.1-amd64
    multus:
      image: multus-cni
      repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
      version: v3.9.3

host-device-net.yaml:

apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: HostDeviceNetwork
metadata:
  name: example-hostdev-net
spec:
  networkNamespace: "default"
  resourceName: "rdma_host_dev"
  ipam: |
    {
      "type": "whereabouts",
      "datastore": "kubernetes",
      "kubernetes": {
        "kubeconfig": "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig"
      },
      "range": "192.168.3.225/28",
      "exclude": [
       "192.168.3.229/30",
       "192.168.3.236/32"
      ],
      "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log",
      "log_level" : "info"
    }

pod.yaml:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: testpod1
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-hostdev-net
spec:
  containers:
  - name: appcntr1
    image: <dpdk image>
    imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
    securityContext:
      capabilities:
          add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
    volumeMounts:
      - mountPath: /dev/hugepages
        name: hugepage
    resources:
      requests:
        memory: 1Gi
        hugepages-1Gi: 2Gi
        nvidia.com/rdma_host_dev: '1'
    command: [ "/bin/bash", "-c", "--" ]
    args: [ "while true; do sleep 300000; done;" ]
  volumes:
   - name: hugepage
     emptyDir:
       medium: HugePages

