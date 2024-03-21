Getting Started with Kubernetes

Warning The Network Operator Release Notes chapter is available here.

NVIDIA Network Operator leverages Kubernetes CRDs and Operator SDK to manage networking related components in order to enable fast networking, RDMA and GPUDirect for workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. The Network Operator works in conjunction with the GPU-Operator to enable GPU-Direct RDMA on compatible systems.

The goal of the Network Operator is to manage the networking related components, while enabling execution of RDMA and GPUDirect RDMA workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. This includes:

NVIDIA Networking drivers to enable advanced features - enp1 netdcreate, an NV-IPAM IPPool

Kubernetes device plugins to provide hardware resources required for an accelerated network

Kubernetes secondary network components for network intensive workloads

Warning It is recommended to have dedicated control plane nodes for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments with NVIDIA Network Operator.

The default installation via Helm as described below will deploy the Network Operator and related CRDs, after which an additional step is required to create a NicClusterPolicy custom resource with the configuration that is desired for the cluster.

For more information on NicClusterPolicy custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.

The provided Helm chart contains various parameters to facilitate the creation of a NicClusterPolicy custom resource upon deployment.

Warning Each Network Operator Release has a set of default version values for the various components it deploys. It is recommended that these values will not be changed. Testing and validation were performed with these values, and there is no guarantee of interoperability nor correctness when different versions are used.

Add NVIDIA NGC repository:

Add NVIDIA NGC Helm repository Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia

Update helm repositories Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo update

Install Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using the default values:

Install NVIDIA Network Operator Helm chart Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \ -n nvidia-network-operator \ --create-namespace \ --version v24.1.0 \ --wait

View deployed resources Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods

Install the Network Operator from the NVIDIA NGC chart using custom values:

Warning Since several parameters should be provided when creating custom resources during operator deployment, it is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.

Get chart values for customization Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm show values nvidia/network-operator --version v24.1.0 > values.yaml

Install NVIDIA Network Operator using customized values Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \ -n nvidia-network-operator \ --create-namespace \ --version v24.1.0 \ -f ./values.yaml \ --wait

Below are deployment examples, which the values.yaml file provided to the Helm during the installation of the network operator. This was achieved by running:

Copy Copied! $ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator

Network operator deployment with the default version of the OFED driver and a single RDMA resource mapped to ens1f0 netdev.:

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false

Network Operator deployment with the default version of OFED and an RDMA device plugin with two RDMA resources. The first is mapped to ens1f0 and ens1f1, and the second is mapped to ens2f0 and ens2f1.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0, ens1f1] - name: rdma_shared_device_b ifNames: [ens2f0, ens2f1] sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false

Network Operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins

Whereabouts IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Network Operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins

CNI plugins

NVIDIA-IPAM CNI Plugin

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ens1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: false nvIpam: deploy: true

To create an NV-IPAM IPPool, run:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPPool metadata: name: my-pool namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: subnet: 192.168 . 0.0 / 24 perNodeBlockSize: 100 gateway: 192.168 . 0.1

Example of a MacvlanNetwork that uses NVIDIA-IPAM:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: MacvlanNetwork metadata: name: example-macvlannetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ens2f0" mode: "bridge" mtu: 1500 ipam: | { "type" : "nv-ipam" , "poolName" : "my-pool" }

Network operator deployment with:

SR-IOV device plugin, single SR-IOV resource pool

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

Containernetworking-plugins CNI plugins

Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

Warning If the Host Device Network is used without the MLNX_OFED driver, the following packages should be installed: the linux-generic package on Ubuntu hosts

the kernel-modules-extra package on the RedHat-based hosts

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Following the deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking should be deployed to use it in pod configuration.

The host-device-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" }

The host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "nvidia.com/hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ] }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: hostdev-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-net spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

In this combined deployment, different NVIDIA NICs are used for RDMA Shared Device Plugin and SR-IOV Network Device Plugin in order to work with a Host Device Network or a Macvlan Network on different NICs. It is impossible to combine different networking types on the same NICs. The same principle should be applied for other networking combinations.

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: false rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a linkTypes: [ether] sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev linkTypes: [“infiniband”] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

For pods and network configuration examples please refer to the corresponding sections: Network Operator Deployment with the RDMA Shared Device Plugin and Network Operator Deployment with a Host Device Network.

Network operator deployment with:

RDMA shared device plugin

Secondary network

Mutlus CNI

IPoIB CNI

Whereabouts IPAM CNI plugin

In this mode, the Network Operator could be deployed on virtualized deployments as well. It supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand modes. From the Network Operator perspective, there is no difference between the deployment procedures. To work on a VM (virtual machine), the PCI passthrough must be configured for SR-IOV devices. The Network Operator works both with VF (Virtual Function) and PF (Physical Function) inside the VMs.

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: rdma_shared_device_a ifNames: [ibs1f0] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true ipoib: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Following the deployment, the network operator should be configured, and K8s networking deployed to use it in the pod configuration.

The ipoib-net.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPoIBNetwork metadata: name: example-ipoibnetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ibs1f0" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.6.229/30" , "192.168.6.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" , "gateway" : "192.168.6.1" }

The ipoib-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in the OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: IPoIBNetwork metadata: name: example-ipoibnetwork spec: networkNamespace: "default" master: "ibs1f0" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.6.229/30" , "192.168.6.236/32" ] }

The pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: iboip-test-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-ipoibnetwork spec: restartPolicy: OnFailure containers: - image: name: mofed-test-ctr securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: rdma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1 limits: edma/rdma_shared_device_a: 1 command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

GPUDirect requires the following:

MLNX_OFED v5.5-1.0.3.2 or newer

GPU Operator v1.9.0 or newer

NVIDIA GPU and driver supporting GPUDirect e.g Quadro RTX 6000/8000 or NVIDIA T4/NVIDIA V100/NVIDIA A100

values.yaml example:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: false # NicClusterPolicy CR values: ofedDriver: deploy: true deployCR: true sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: true resources: - name: hostdev vendors: [15b3] secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

host-device-net.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdevice-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" }

host-device-net-ocp.yaml configuration file for such a deployment in OpenShift Platform:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: hostdevice-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "hostdev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ] }

host-net-gpudirect-pod.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdevice-net spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] command: - sh - -c - sleep inf resources: requests: nvidia.com/hostdev: '1' nvidia.com/gpu: '1' limits: nvidia.com/hostdev: '1' nvidia.com/gpu: '1'

Warning The SR-IOV Network Operator will be deployed with the default configuration. You can override these settings using a CLI argument, or the ‘ sriov-network-operator ’ section in the values.yaml file. For more information, refer to the Project Documentation.

Warning This deployment mode supports SR-IOV in legacy mode.

values.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Following the deployment, the Network Operator should be configured, and sriovnetwork node policy and K8s networking should be deployed.

The sriovnetwork-node-policy.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: policy- 1 namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: [ "ens2f0" ] nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" numVfs: 8 priority: 90 isRdma: true resourceName: sriov_resource

The sriovnetwork.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: "example-sriov-network" namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: vlan: 0 networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "sriov_resource" ipam: |- { "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "log_file" : "/tmp/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "debug" , "type" : "whereabouts" , "range" : "192.168.101.0/24" }

Warning The ens2f0 network interface name has been chosen from the following command output:

kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get sriovnetworknodestates.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -o yaml.

Copy Copied! ... status: interfaces: - deviceID: 101d driver: mlx5_core linkSpeed: 100000 Mb/s linkType: ETH mac: 0c: 42 :a1:2b: 74 :ae mtu: 1500 name: ens2f0 pciAddress: "0000:07:00.0" totalvfs: 8 vendor: 15b3 - deviceID: 101d driver: mlx5_core linkType: ETH mac: 0c: 42 :a1:2b: 74 :af mtu: 1500 name: ens2f1 pciAddress: "0000:07:00.1" totalvfs: 8 vendor: 15b3 ...

Wait for all required pods to be spawned:

Copy Copied! # kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator | grep sriov network-operator-sriov-network-operator-544c8dbbb9-vzkmc 1 / 1 Running 0 5d sriov-device-plugin-vwpzn 1 / 1 Running 0 2d6h sriov-network-config-daemon-qv467 3 / 3 Running 0 5d # kubectl get pod -n nvidia-network-operator NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE cni-plugins-ds-kbvnm 1 / 1 Running 0 5d cni-plugins-ds-pcllg 1 / 1 Running 0 5d kube-multus-ds-5j6ns 1 / 1 Running 0 5d kube-multus-ds-mxgvl 1 / 1 Running 0 5d mofed-ubuntu20. 04 -ds-2zzf4 1 / 1 Running 0 5d mofed-ubuntu20. 04 -ds-rfnsw 1 / 1 Running 0 5d whereabouts-nw7hn 1 / 1 Running 0 5d whereabouts-zvhrv 1 / 1 Running 0 5d ...

pod.yaml configuration file for such a deployment:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-network spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1' limits: nvidia.com/sriov_resource: '1' command: - sh - -c - sleep inf

Warning This is a Tech Preview feature, which is supported only for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments with SR-IOV Network Operator.

To apply SriovNetworkNodePolicy on several nodes in parallel, specify the maxParallelConfiguration option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

Copy Copied! kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "maxParallelNodeConfiguration": 0 } }' --type= 'merge'

Warning This is a Tech Preview feature, which is supported only for vanilla Kubernetes deployments with SR-IOV Network Operator.

To apply SriovNetworkNodePolicy on several nodes in parallel, specify the maxParallelConfiguration option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

Copy Copied! kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "featureGates": { "parallelNicConfig": true } } }' --type= 'merge'

To enable systemd SR-IOV configuration mode, specify the configurationMode option in the SriovOperatorConfig CRD:

Copy Copied! kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "configurationMode": "systemd"} }' --type= 'merge'

Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.

to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article. InfiniBand device – Both the host device and switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.

rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: infiniband-sriov namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" linkType: infiniband isRdma: true numVfs: 8 priority: 90 resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovIBNetwork metadata: name: example-sriov-ib-network namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.5.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.5.229/30" , "192.168.5.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" } resourceName: mlnxnics linkState: enable networkNamespace: default

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-sriov-ib-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: example-sriov-ib-network spec: containers: - name: test-sriov-ib-pod image: centos/tools imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: - sh - -c - sleep inf securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1" limits: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"

Network Operator deployment with InfiniBand network requires the following:

MLNX_OFED and OpenSM running. OpenSM runs on top of the MLNX_OFED stack, so both the driver and the subnet manager should come from the same installation. Note that partitions that are configured by OpenSM should specify defmember=full to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article.

to enable the SR-IOV functionality over InfiniBand. For more details, please refer to this article. NVIDIA UFM running on top of OpenSM. For more details, please refer to the project documentation.

running on top of OpenSM. For more details, please refer to the project documentation. InfiniBand device – Both the host device and the switch ports must be enabled in InfiniBand mode.

rdma-core package should be installed when an inbox driver is used.

Current limitations:



Only a single PKey can be configured per workload pod.

When a single instance of NVIDIA UFM is used with several K8s clusters, different PKey GUID pools should be configured for each cluster.

Warning ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret should be created before NicClusterPolicy.

ufm-secret.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ib-kubernetes-ufm-secret namespace: nvidia-network-operator stringData: UFM_USERNAME: "admin" UFM_PASSWORD: "123456" UFM_ADDRESS: "ufm-host" UFM_HTTP_SCHEMA: "" UFM_PORT: "" data: UFM_CERTIFICATE: ""

values.yaml:

Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: true sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true resourcePrefix: "nvidia.com" # NicClusterPolicy CR values: deployCR: true ofedDriver: deploy: true rdmaSharedDevicePlugin: deploy: false sriovDevicePlugin: deploy: false ibKubernetes: deploy: true periodicUpdateSeconds: 5 pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00" pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF" ufmSecret: ufm-secret secondaryNetwork: deploy: true multus: deploy: true cniPlugins: deploy: true ipamPlugin: deploy: true

Wait for MLNX_OFED to install and apply the following CRs:

sriov-ib-network-node-policy.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: infiniband-sriov namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: deviceType: netdevice mtu: 1500 nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true" nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" linkType: ib isRdma: true numVfs: 8 priority: 90 resourceName: mlnxnics

sriov-ib-network.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: SriovIBNetwork metadata: name: ib-sriov-network annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/mlnxnics spec: config: '{ "type" : "ib-sriov" , "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "ib-sriov-network" , "pkey" : "0x6" , "link_state" : "enable" , "ibKubernetesEnabled" : true , "ipam" : { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "10.56.217.0/24" , "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" } }'

sriov-ib-network-pod.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: test-sriov-ib-pod annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: ib-sriob-network spec: containers: - name: test-sriov-ib-pod image: centos/tools imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: - sh - -c - sleep inf securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1" limits: nvidia.com/mlnxics: "1"

This deployment mode supports DPDK applications. In order to run DPDK applications, HUGEPAGE should be configured on the required K8s Worker Nodes. By default, the inbox operating system driver is used. For support of cases with specific requirements, OFED container should be deployed.

Network Operator deployment with:

Host Device Network, DPDK pod

nicclusterpolicy.yaml:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: 24.01 - 0.3 . 3.1 . 3 sriovDevicePlugin: image: sriov-network-device-plugin repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: 7e7f979087286ee950bd5ebc89d8bbb6723fc625 config: | { "resourceList" : [ { "resourcePrefix" : "nvidia.com" , "resourceName" : "rdma_host_dev" , "selectors" : { "vendors" : [ "15b3" ], "devices" : [ "1018" ], "drivers" : [ "mlx5_core" ] } } ] } secondaryNetwork: cniPlugins: image: plugins repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v1. 2.0 -amd64 ipamPlugin: image: whereabouts repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v0. 6.1 -amd64 multus: image: multus-cni repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3

host-device-net.yaml:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: HostDeviceNetwork metadata: name: example-hostdev-net spec: networkNamespace: "default" resourceName: "rdma_host_dev" ipam: | { "type" : "whereabouts" , "datastore" : "kubernetes" , "kubernetes" : { "kubeconfig" : "/etc/cni/net.d/whereabouts.d/whereabouts.kubeconfig" }, "range" : "192.168.3.225/28" , "exclude" : [ "192.168.3.229/30" , "192.168.3.236/32" ], "log_file" : "/var/log/whereabouts.log" , "log_level" : "info" }

pod.yaml: