K8s on Bare Metal - Ethernet

This chapter describes the setup and configuration procedures of legacy SR-IOV with SR-IOV Device Plugin and SR-IOV CNI.

Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) is a technology that allows a physical PCIe device to present itself multiple times through the PCIe bus. This technology enables multiple virtual instances of the device with separate resources. These virtual functions can then be provisioned separately. Each VF is an additional device connected to the Physical Function. It shares the same resources with the Physical Function, and its number of ports equals those of the Physical Function.

The following diagram represents the POD networking interfaces with Legacy SR-IOV as a secondary network.

NVIDIA Networking supports the following Network Interface Cards and their corresponding firmware versions in Kubernetes:

Network Interface Card Firmware Version ConnectX®-6 Dx 22.28.2006 ConnectX®-6 20.28.2006 ConnectX®-5 16.28.2006

SR-IOV Legacy mode supports standard network device and RDMA Over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)-enabled network device. To enable SR-IOV virtual functions in legacy mode, follow the instructions detailed in the following link:

Prior to Kernel Version 5.3.0, all RDMA devices were visible in all network namespaces. Kernel Version 5.3.0 or NVIDIA OFED Version 4.7 introduce network namespace isolation of RDMA devices. When the RDMA system is set to exclusive, this feature ensures that the RDMA device is bound to a particular net namespace and visible only to it. To learn how to enable RoCE Namespace Aware by using RDMA CNI, see here.

Set the RDMA system to "exclusive". This should be done on the host preparation stage: Copy Copied! $ rdma system set netns exclusive Deploy the RDMA CNI: Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f https: Update the SR-IOV network CRD with RDMA CNI as a chained plugin: Copy Copied! apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition metadata: name: sriov-net annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/resourceName: nvidia.com/mlnx_sriov_netdevice spec: config: '{ "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "sriov-network" , "plugins" : [ { "type" : "sriov" , "ipam" : { "type" : "host-local" , "subnet" : "10.56.217.0/24" , "routes" : [ { "dst" : "0.0.0.0/0" } ], "gateway" : "10.56.217.1" } }, { "type" : "rdma" } ] } Example of RoCE-enabled pod with SR-IOV resource: Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-net spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <rdma image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] command: [ "/bin/bash" , "-c" , "--" ] args: [ "while true; do sleep 300000; done;" ] resources: requests: nvidia.com/mlnx_sriov_netdevice: '1' limits: nvidia.com/mlnx_sriov_netdevice: '1' The <rdma image> should contain RDMA user space libraries - e.g rdma-core, which are compatible with the host kernel. Deploy the SR-IOV RoCE POD: Copy Copied! $ kubectl create -f sriov-roce-pod.yaml

Some RDMA applications use RDMA CM to establish connections across the network. Due to kernel limitation, NVIDIA NICs require pre-allocate MACs for all VFs in the deployment, if an RDMA workload wishes to utilize RMDA CM to establish connection.

To do that, run:

Copy Copied! $ ip link set <pf-netdev> vf <vf-index> mac <mac-address> $ echo <vf-pci-address> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind $ echo <vf-pci-address> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

This will populate the VF's node and port GUID required for RDMA CM to establish connection.

GPUDirect allows network adapters and storage drives to directly read and write to/from GPU memory, thereby eliminating unnecessary memory copies, decreasing CPU overheads and reducing latency. These actions result in significant performance improvements.

GPUDirect requires the following:

MOFED 5.5-1.0.3.2 and above

nvidia-peermem kernel module loaded by GPU Operator v1.9.0

NVIDIA GPU and driver supporting GPUDirect e.g Quadro RTX 6000/8000 or Tesla T4/Tesla V100/Tesla A100

The RoCE POD should be deployed as described in Creating SR-IOV with RoCE POD.

SR-IOV DPDK support is configured similarly to SR-IOV (legacy) configuration. This section describes the differences.

Create the sriov-dpdk-pod.yaml file: Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: testpod1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-net spec: containers: - name: appcntr1 image: <dpdk image> imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] volumeMounts: - mountPath: /dev/hugepages name: hugepage resources: requests: memory: 1Gi hugepages-1Gi: 2Gi command: [ "/bin/bash" , "-c" , "--" ] args: [ "while true; do sleep 300000; done;" ] resources: requests: mellanox.com/mlnx_sriov_netdevice: '1' limits: mellanox.com/mlnx_sriov_netdevice: '1' volumes: - name: hugepage emptyDir: medium: HugePages The <dpdk image> should contain DPDK and RDMA user space libraries e.g - rdma-core, which are compatible with the host Kernel and with each other. CRI-O Version 1.17 and above requires adding “NET_RAW” to the capabilities (for other runtimes, “NET_RAW is the default).

For DPDK to work with PA addresses with Linux >= 4.0 requires adding “SYS_ADMIN” to the capabilities.

DPDK applications that configure the device, such as MTU, MAC and link state, require adding “NET_ADMIN”. Deploy the SR-IOV DPDK POD: Copy Copied! $ kubectl create -f sriov-dpdk-pod.yaml

The ASAP2 solution combines the performance and efficiency of server/storage networking hardware with the flexibility of virtual switching software. ASAP2 offers up to 10 times better performance than non offloaded OVS solutions, delivering software-defined networks with the highest total infrastructure efficiency, deployment flexibility and operational simplicity. Starting from NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 NICs, NVIDIA supports accelerated virtual switching in server NIC hardware through the ASAP2 feature. While accelerating the data plane, ASAP2 keeps the SDN control plane intact, thus staying completely transparent to applications, maintaining flexibility and ease of deployments.

To enable OVN Kubernetes CNI with ConnectX, see OVN Kubernetes CNI with OVS offload.

For Antrea CNI configuration instructions, see Antrea CNI with OVS Offload.

RoCE shared mode allows RDMA devices to be shared between PODs on the same host. This configuration can work with macvlan or with ipvlan CNI.

Install Kubernetes Version 1.16 or above. You may use the following references when Installing Kubernetes with deployment tools:

Create the rdma-shared.yaml configMap for the shared device plugin:

Copy Copied! { "configList" : [ { "resourceName" : "roce_shared_devices" , "rdmaHcaMax" : 1000 , "selectors" : { "vendors" : [ "15b3" ], "deviceIDs" : [ "1017" ] } } ] }

Copy Copied! $ kubectl create -f rdma-shared.yaml $ kubectl create -f https:

