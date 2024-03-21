This section provides a configuration example for Kubernetes performance tuning for SR-IOV.

The machine in this example includes the following CPUs:

Copy Copied! numactl --hardware available: 2 nodes ( 0 - 1 ) node 0 cpus: 0 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 14 15 16 17 node 0 size: 31990 MB node 0 free: 25314 MB node 1 cpus: 6 7 8 9 10 11 18 19 20 21 22 23 node 1 size: 32237 MB node 1 free: 27135 MB node distances: node 0 1 0 : 10 21 1 : 21 10

3 CPUs are reserved on NUMA, and 1 for the system and for Kubernetes. Edit /var/lib/kubelet/config.yaml :

Copy Copied! cpuManagerPolicy: static reservedSystemCPUs: 6 - 8 topologyManagerPolicy: single-numa-node

Using isolcpus kernel boot command-line isolates the CPUs from the kernel scheduler. This will ensure that a user-space process will not be scheduled by the kernel. In this example, CPUs 0-5 and 9-23 are isolated. isolcpus=0,1,2,3,4,5,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24.