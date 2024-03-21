Release Notes
|
Version
|
Description
|
24.1.0
|
Added support for Ubuntu 22.04 with Upstream K8s on ARM platforms (NVIDIA IGX Orin) - Tech Preview.
|
Added support for CNI bin directory configuration.
|
Added support for OpenShift MOFED/DOCA driver container build and deployment via driver toolkit (DTK).
|
Added support for Ubuntu 22.04 deployments with Real-time kernels.
|
Added the ability to disable SR-IOV VF for SR-IOV Network Operator (in systems with pre-configured SR-IOV).
|
Added the ability to set resource request and limits on the network operator and it components.
|
23.10.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.14.
|
Added support for RHEL v8.8.
|
Optimized SR-IOV NIC configuration time with Network Operator (vanilla Kubernetes only).
|
Added a validating admission controller for NVIDIA Network Operator.
|
Added support for NIC Feature Discovery (driver version discovery).
|
Added CDI support for SR-IOV Network Device Plugin and RDMA Shared Device Plugin for network device persistency.
|
Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 NIC mode.
|
Added High-Availability and Leader election support for NV-IPAM.
|
Added systemd mode support for SR-IOV Network Operator and MOFED container to optimize cluster/node startup time.
|
23.7.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.13.
|
Added support for RHEL 9.1 and 9.2 with CRI-O container runtime (Beta).
|
Added support for NodeFeatureApi in Node Feature Discovery.
|
23.5.0
|
Added support for NVIDIA IPAM Plugin deployment.
|
Added support for CRDs upgrade during NVIDIA Network Operator installation or upgrade.
|
23.4.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.27.
|
Added support for NicClusterPolicy update and removal.
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 and 4.12.
|
23.4.0
|
Added a calendar versioning schema for Network Operator releases to better align with the NVIDIA GPU Operator.
|
|
Added PKey configuration for IB networks with IB-Kubernetes.
|
Added the ability to gracefully terminate the OFED container on DGX systems running Red Hat OpenShift.
|
1.4.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.25.
|
Added support for Ubuntu 22.04.
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 including DGX platform.
|
Added Beta support for PKey configuration for IB networks with IB-Kubernetes.
|
1.3.0
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.24.
|
Added the option to use a single namespace to deploy Network Operator components.
|
Added support for automatic MLNX OFED driver upgrade.
|
Added support for IPoIB CNI.
|
Added support for Air Gap deployment.
|
1.2.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.10.
|
Added extended selectors support for SR-IOV Device Plugin resources with Helm chart.
|
Added Whereabouts IP reconciler support.
|
Added BlueField2 NICs support for SR-IOV operator.
|
1.1.0
|
Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.9.
|
Added support for Network Operator upgrade from v1.0.0.
|
Added support for Kubernetes POD Security Policy.
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.22.
|
Added the ability to propagate nodeAffinity property from the NicClusterPolicy to Network Operator dependencies.
|
1.0.0
|
Added Node Feature Discovery that can be used to mark nodes with NVIDIA SR-IOV NICs.
|
Added support for different networking models:
|
Added Kubernetes cluster scale-up support.
|
Published Network Operator image at NGC.
|
Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.21.
Upgrade Notes
|
Version
|
Notes
|
23.10.0
|
|
23.7.0
|
|
1.3.0
|
The option of manual gradual upgrade is not supported when upgrading to Network Operator v1.3.0, since all pods are dropped/restarted in case components are deployed into the single namespace when the old namespace is deleted. This could lead to networking connectivity issues during the upgrade procedure.
|
1.2.0
|
|
1.1.0
|
N/A
|
1.0.0
|
N/A
Bug Fixes
|
Version
|
Description
|
1.4.0
|
Fixed a cluster scale-up issue.
|
Fixed an issue with IPoIB CNI deployment in OCP.
|
1.3.0
|
N/A
|
1.2.0
|
N/A
|
1.1.0
|
Fixed the Whereabouts IPAM plugin to work with Kubernetes v1.22.
|
Fixed imagePullSecrets for Network Operator.
|
Enabled resource names for HostDeviceNetwork to be accepted both with and without a prefix.
|
Version
|
Description
|
All
|
MOFED container builds and loads the driver on every MOFED Pod startup to support the current OS kernel.
|
23.10.0
|
IPoIB sub-interface creation does not work on RHEL 8.8 and RHEL 9.2 due to the kernel limitations in these distributions. This means that IPoIBNetwork cannot be used with these operating systems.
|
23.4.0
|
In case that the UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES parameter is enabled for MOFED container deployment, it is required to make sure that the relevant storage modules are not in use in the OS.
|
23.1.0
|
Only a single PKey can be configured per IPoIB workload pod.
|
1.4.0
|
The operator upgrade procedure does not reflect configuration changes. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin or SR-IOV Device Plugin should be restarted manually in case of configuration changes.
|
The RDMA subsystem could be exclusive or shared only in one cluster. Mixed configuration is not supported. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin requires shared RDMA subsystem.
|
1.3.0
|
MOFED container is not a supported configuration on the DGX platform.
MOFED container deletion may lead to the driver's unloading: In this case, the mlx5_core kernel driver must be reloaded manually. Network connectivity could be affected if there are only NVIDIA NICs on the node.
|
1.2.0
|
N/A
|
1.1.0
|
NicClusterPolicy update is not supported at the moment.
|
Network Operator is compatible only with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.9.0 and above.
|
GPUDirect could have performance degradation if it is used with servers which are not optimized. Please see official GPUDirect documentation here.
|
Persistent NICs configuration for netplan or ifupdown scripts is required for SR-IOV and Shared RDMA interfaces on the host.
|
POD Security Policy admission controller should be enabled to use PSP with Network Operator. Please see Deployment with Pod Security Policy in the Network Operator Documentation for details.
|
1.0.0
|
Network Operator is only compatible with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.5.2 and above.
|
Persistent NICs configuration for netplan or ifupdown scripts is required for SR-IOV and Shared RDMA interfaces on the host.