Release Notes

In NV-IPAM v0.1.1, the IP Pools configurations are read from IPPool CRs instead of using a ConfigMap. Existing ConfigMap configuration will be automatically migrated to IPPools CRs as part of the upgrade process.

The option of manual gradual upgrade is not supported when upgrading to Network Operator v1.3.0, since all pods are dropped/restarted in case components are deployed into the single namespace when the old namespace is deleted. This could lead to networking connectivity issues during the upgrade procedure.

1.2.0