Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9

Date Description February 2026 This is the initial release of this document.

This guide summarizes the known patches and configuration settings required (or recommended) for interoperability with DOCA-Host and may help customers developing custom software for these systems. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the Linux kernel patches needed for bare-metal support of ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9 network adapters, organized into categories such as device enablement, networking fixes, and advanced features.