Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
Document Revision History

Date

Description

February 2026

This is the initial release of this document.


Overview

This guide summarizes the known patches and configuration settings required (or recommended) for interoperability with DOCA-Host and may help customers developing custom software for these systems. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the Linux kernel patches needed for bare-metal support of ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9 network adapters, organized into categories such as device enablement, networking fixes, and advanced features.

