200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes in ConnectX-9
Support for 200Gbps-per-lane link modes has been added, along with the required Forward Error Correction (FEC) settings. These patches update the ethtool and mlx5 drivers to recognize and manage the new link modes, with support introduced starting in Linux kernel 6.15 and 6.16.
The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal 200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes support in ConnectX-9.
LKML Discussion
Git Commit
Git Description
Minimum Linux Kernel Release
https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063559.html
4897f9b7f8bd
ethtool: Add support for 200Gbps per lane link modes
6.15
modeshttps://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063557.html
ee0a4fc396f1
net/mlx5: Add support for 200Gbps per lane link modes
6.15
https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063558.html
4e343c11efbb
net/mlx5e: Support FEC settings for 200G per lane link modes
6.15
https://www.spinics.net/lists/linux-rdma/msg131325.html
d00d16bcbc25
RDMA/mlx5: Add support for 200Gbps per lane speeds
6.16