200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes in ConnectX-9

Support for 200Gbps-per-lane link modes has been added, along with the required Forward Error Correction (FEC) settings. These patches update the ethtool and mlx5 drivers to recognize and manage the new link modes, with support introduced starting in Linux kernel 6.15 and 6.16.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal 200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes support in ConnectX-9.