Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9  200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes in ConnectX-9

200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes in ConnectX-9

Support for 200Gbps-per-lane link modes has been added, along with the required Forward Error Correction (FEC) settings. These patches update the ethtool and mlx5 drivers to recognize and manage the new link modes, with support introduced starting in Linux kernel 6.15 and 6.16.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal 200Gbps Per Lane Link Modes support in ConnectX-9.

LKML Discussion

Git Commit

Git Description

Minimum Linux Kernel Release

https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063559.html

4897f9b7f8bd

ethtool: Add support for 200Gbps per lane link modes

6.15

modeshttps://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063557.html

ee0a4fc396f1

net/mlx5: Add support for 200Gbps per lane link modes

6.15

https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg1063558.html

4e343c11efbb

net/mlx5e: Support FEC settings for 200G per lane link modes

6.15

https://www.spinics.net/lists/linux-rdma/msg131325.html

d00d16bcbc25

RDMA/mlx5: Add support for 200Gbps per lane speeds

6.16
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2026
content here