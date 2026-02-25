ConnectX-8 Enablement
ConnectX-8 support includes enabling a 4-port multiport eSwitch, adjusting rate mappings for 800Gbps speeds, renaming speeds for consistency, and exposing XDR speed via MAD. Additional support includes 800Gbps link modes, 8-port LAG, PCIe capability handling, and steering enhancements.
The following table lists the patches that enable required functionality for bare-metal support of ConnectX-8 (enablement).
LKML Discussion
Git Commit
Git Description
Minimum Linux Kernel Release
https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg936599.html
e738e3550452
net/mlx5: Enable 4 ports multiport E-switch
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/301c803d8486b0df8aefad3fb3cc10dc58671985.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/
4f4db190893f
IB/mlx5: Adjust mlx5 rate mapping to support 800Gb
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240916114226.502307566@linuxfoundation.org/
b28ad32442be
IB/mlx5: Rename 400G_8X speed to comply to naming convention
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/26fd0b6e1fac071c3eb779657bb3d8ba47f47c4f.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/
948f0bf5ad6a
IB/mlx5: Add support for 800G_8X lane speed
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/d30bdec2a66a8a2edd1d84ee61453c58cf346b43.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/
561b4a3ac655
IB/mlx5: Expose XDR speed through MAD
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250305174500.829731540@linuxfoundation.org/
703289ce43f7
IB/core: Add support for XDR link speed
6.7
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240402133043.56322-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/
8c54c89ad45a
net/mlx5e: Add support for 800Gbps link modes
6.10
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240512124306.740898-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
e0e6adfe8c20
net/mlx5: Enable 8 ports LAG
6.10
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241212144302.062728934@linuxfoundation.org/
fe4bf8d0b671
vfio/pci: Properly hide first-in-list PCIe extended capability
6.13
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741644104-97767-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
03ebae199255
net/mlx5: DR, use the right action structs for STEv3
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/
4d617b57574f
net/mlx5: DR, add support for ConnectX-8 steering
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/
aa90a30804a5
net/mlx5: DR, expand SWS STE callbacks and consolidate common structs
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241204220931.254964-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
e799ac9dd3c4
net/mlx5: Add ConnectX-8 device to ifc
6.14