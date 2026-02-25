Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
ConnectX-8 Enablement

ConnectX-8 support includes enabling a 4-port multiport eSwitch, adjusting rate mappings for 800Gbps speeds, renaming speeds for consistency, and exposing XDR speed via MAD. Additional support includes 800Gbps link modes, 8-port LAG, PCIe capability handling, and steering enhancements.

The following table lists the patches that enable required functionality for bare-metal support of ConnectX-8 (enablement).

LKML Discussion

Git Commit

Git Description

Minimum Linux Kernel Release

https://www.spinics.net/lists/netdev/msg936599.html

e738e3550452

net/mlx5: Enable 4 ports multiport E-switch

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/301c803d8486b0df8aefad3fb3cc10dc58671985.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/

4f4db190893f

IB/mlx5: Adjust mlx5 rate mapping to support 800Gb

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240916114226.502307566@linuxfoundation.org/

b28ad32442be

IB/mlx5: Rename 400G_8X speed to comply to naming convention

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/26fd0b6e1fac071c3eb779657bb3d8ba47f47c4f.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/

948f0bf5ad6a

IB/mlx5: Add support for 800G_8X lane speed

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/d30bdec2a66a8a2edd1d84ee61453c58cf346b43.1695204156.git.leon@kernel.org/

561b4a3ac655

IB/mlx5: Expose XDR speed through MAD

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250305174500.829731540@linuxfoundation.org/

703289ce43f7

IB/core: Add support for XDR link speed

6.7

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240402133043.56322-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/

8c54c89ad45a

net/mlx5e: Add support for 800Gbps link modes

6.10

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240512124306.740898-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

e0e6adfe8c20

net/mlx5: Enable 8 ports LAG

6.10

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241212144302.062728934@linuxfoundation.org/

fe4bf8d0b671

vfio/pci: Properly hide first-in-list PCIe extended capability

6.13

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741644104-97767-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

03ebae199255

net/mlx5: DR, use the right action structs for STEv3

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/

4d617b57574f

net/mlx5: DR, add support for ConnectX-8 steering

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/

aa90a30804a5

net/mlx5: DR, expand SWS STE callbacks and consolidate common structs

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241204220931.254964-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

e799ac9dd3c4

net/mlx5: Add ConnectX-8 device to ifc

6.14
