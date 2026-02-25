To enable direct GPU read/write and avoid CPU PCIe bandwidth bottlenecks, a direct NIC–GPU datapath is required.

To support this, the HCA exposes an additional PCIe function—a side DMA engine—called Data Direct. This DMA engine lets a vHCA access buffers via an MKEY, providing multiple PCIe datapath interfaces. This is useful when different memory regions require different PCIe paths (for example, in NUMA systems).

A vHCA can use a Data Direct function only if HCA_CAP.data_direct is set. To use the Data Direct interface, the vHCA must create an MKEY with the data_direct bit set; the returned MKEY enables access through the side DMA engine. The MKEY access mode must be PA.

It supports only the following fields: a , rw , rr , lw , lr , relaxed_ordering_write , relaxed_ordering_read , mkey[7:0] , length64 , pd , start_addr , and len . All other fields are reserved.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Data Direct (DirectNIC) support.