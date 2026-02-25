Data Direct Placement (DDP)

Support for Direct Data Placement (DDP) across both the mlx5dv and DevX interfaces enables out-of-order receives and full wire speed on ConnectX-8 adapters. Multiplane mode is enabled conditionally when supported. These patches are included starting in Linux kernel 6.13.

To use the Data Direct interface, a vHCA must create an MKEY with the data_direct bit set. The returned MKEY enables access through the side DMA engine, and the MKEY access mode must be PA.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal DDP support.