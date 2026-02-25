Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9  Hardware Steering (HWS)

Hardware Steering (HWS)

ConnectX flow steering provides hardware-accelerated packet matching, modification, and redirection by programming steering rules into device-owned tables used during packet processing. The implementation evolved from firmware-based Device-Managed Flow Steering (DMFS) to Software-Managed Flow Steering (SWS/SMFS) (driver programs ICM via RDMA operations), and now to Hardware-Managed Flow Steering (HWS/HMFS) , where the driver programs rules directly in hardware via WQs using a dedicated WQE type. HWS delivers the highest rule insertion/deletion rates with significantly lower CPU overhead .

Key benefits of HWS vs. SWS:

  • Hardware manages the steering tree (including CRC computation and hash-collision handling)

  • Hardware/firmware handle object lifecycle (e.g., reference counts)

  • Built-in coherency and synchronization (locking + completion notifications)

  • More consistent insertion performance under traffic due to dedicated hardware resources

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Hardware Steering (HWS) support.

LKML Discussion

Git Commit

Git Description

Minimum Linux Kernel Release

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-2-saeed@kernel.org/

34c626c3004a

net/mlx5: Added missing mlx5_ifc definition for HW Steering

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-3-saeed@kernel.org/

00b9f0daefd7

net/mlx5: Added missing definitions in preparation for HW Steering

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-4-saeed@kernel.org/

504e536d9010

net/mlx5: HWS, added actions handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-5-saeed@kernel.org/

71a1372b8275

net/mlx5: HWS, added tables handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-6-saeed@kernel.org/

49674803542c

net/mlx5: HWS, added rules handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-7-saeed@kernel.org/

74a778b4a63f

net/mlx5: HWS, added definers handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-8-saeed@kernel.org/

472dd792348f

net/mlx5: HWS, added matchers functionality

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-9-saeed@kernel.org/

0869701cba3d

net/mlx5: HWS, added FW commands handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-10-saeed@kernel.org/

aefc15a0fa1c

net/mlx5: HWS, added modify header pattern and args handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-11-saeed@kernel.org/

6c5e68254027

net/mlx5: HWS, added vport handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-12-saeed@kernel.org/

c61afff94373

net/mlx5: HWS, added memory management handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-13-saeed@kernel.org/

2111bb970c78

net/mlx5: HWS, added backward-compatible API handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-14-saeed@kernel.org/

d4a605e968e7

net/mlx5: HWS, added debug dump and internal headers

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-15-saeed@kernel.org/

2ca62599aa0b

net/mlx5: HWS, added send engine and context handling

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-16-saeed@kernel.org/

510f9f61a112

net/mlx5: HWS, added API and enabled HWS support

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-2-saeed@kernel.org/

e2e9ddf8775b

net/mlx5: HWS, updated API functions comments to kernel doc

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-3-saeed@kernel.org/

3f4c38df5b0f

net/mlx5: HWS, fixed error flow return values of some functions

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-4-saeed@kernel.org/

48eb74e878e0

net/mlx5: fs, move steering common function to fs_cmd.h

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-5-saeed@kernel.org/

da2f660b3ba1

net/mlx5: fs, make get_root_namespace API function

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-6-saeed@kernel.org/

940390d97690

net/mlx5: fs, move hardware fte deletion function reset

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-7-saeed@kernel.org/

8ad0e9608c2c

net/mlx5: fs, remove unused member

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-8-saeed@kernel.org/

ef7b79b924e5

net/mlx5: fs, separate action and destination into distinct struct

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-9-saeed@kernel.org/

1217e6989c99

net/mlx5: fs, add support for no append at software level

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/da822315-02b7-4f5b-9c86-0d5176c5069d@stanley.mountain/

be461814aa4c

net/mlx5: HWS, check the correct variable in hws_send_ring_alloc_sq()

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-5-saeed@kernel.org/

19da17010a55

net/mlx5: Fix wrong reserved field in hca_cap_2 in mlx5_ifc

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-6-saeed@kernel.org/

d8c561741ef8

net/mlx5: HWS, fixed double-free in error flow of creating SQ

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-7-saeed@kernel.org/

d15525f30010

net/mlx5: HWS, changed E2BIG error to a negative return code

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

65b4eb9f3d1e

net/mlx5: HWS, removed wrong access to a number of rules variable

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

5aa2184e2908

net/mlx5: HWS, fixed double free in error flow of definer layout

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

45bcbd49224a

net/mlx5: HWS, don't destroy more bwc queue locks than allocated

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/

9addffa34359

net/mlx5: HWS, use lock classes for bwc locks

6.12

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241031125856.530927-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

e03cf321882b

net/mlx5: DR, moved all the SWS code into a separate directory

6.13

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241031125856.530927-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

a2740138ec65

net/mlx5: HWS, renamed the files in accordance with naming convention

6.13

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241203204920.232744-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

530b69a26952

net/mlx5: HWS: Fix memory leak in mlx5hws_definer_calc_layout

6.13

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241203204920.232744-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

10e0f0c018d5

net/mlx5: HWS: Properly set bwc queue locks lock classes

6.13

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/

9a0155a709fa

net/mlx5: HWS, no need to expose mlx5hws_send_queues_open/close

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/

429776b6019b

net/mlx5: HWS, do not initialize native API queues

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

020ca0abae4c

net/mlx5: HWS, remove the use of duplicated structs

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

0647f27a5fac

net/mlx5: HWS, remove implementation of unused FW commands

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

0a1ef807a403

net/mlx5: HWS, denote how refcounts are protected

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/

c86963aae5b8

net/mlx5: HWS, simplify allocations as we support only FDB

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-6-tariqt@nvidia.com/

cc611ab6c712

net/mlx5: HWS, add error message on failure to move rules

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/

1ce840c7a659

net/mlx5: HWS, change error flow on matcher disconnect

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/

ad4da6cc36ac

net/mlx5: HWS, remove wrong deletion of the miss table list

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/

05e3c287b987

net/mlx5: HWS, reduce memory consumption of a matcher struct

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/

61fb92701b8a

net/mlx5: HWS, num_of_rules counter on matcher should be atomic

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-11-tariqt@nvidia.com/

2f851d1702dc

net/mlx5: HWS, separate SQ that HWS uses from the usual traffic SQs

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-12-tariqt@nvidia.com/

be482f1d10da

net/mlx5: HWS, fix definer's HWS_SET32 macro for negative offset

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-13-tariqt@nvidia.com/

a105db854cf2

net/mlx5: HWS, handle returned error value in pool alloc

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-14-tariqt@nvidia.com/

85ab9ea32548

net/mlx5: HWS, use the right size when writing arg data

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-15-tariqt@nvidia.com/

663e61225c40

net/mlx5: HWS, support flow sampler destination

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-16-tariqt@nvidia.com/

d74ee6e197a2

net/mlx5: HWS, set timeout on polling for completion

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

95f68e06b41b

net/mlx5: fs, add counter object to flow destination

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/

31d1356b8fdc

net/mlx5: fs, add mlx5_fs_pool API

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

cbfdefc44194

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS root namespace functions

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

0f3ecf5c57d8

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS flow table API functions

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

4160405f6c4d

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS flow group API functions

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/

c7e62a788a98

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS actions pool

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-6-tariqt@nvidia.com/

aecd9d1020e3

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS packet reformat API function

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/

b36315ca69cb

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS modify header API function

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/

b581f4266928

net/mlx5: fs, manage flow counters HWS action sharing by refcount

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/

3fd62e943aeb

net/mlx5: fs, add dest table cache

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/

2ec6786ad0a6

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS fte API functions

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-11-tariqt@nvidia.com/

8e2e08a6d1e0

net/mlx5: fs, add support for dest vport HWS action

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-12-tariqt@nvidia.com/

866e50321256

net/mlx5: fs, set create match definer to not supported by HWS

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-13-tariqt@nvidia.com/

c09cf80ed299

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS get capabilities

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-14-tariqt@nvidia.com/

9fc43b5e3933

net/mlx5: fs, add HWS to steering mode options

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-15-tariqt@nvidia.com/

ab6912ff6558

net/mlx5: HWS, update flow - remove the use of dual RTCs

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-16-tariqt@nvidia.com/

3fc44ca44d7c

net/mlx5: HWS, update flow - support through bigger action RTC

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

af02dbfe3740

net/mlx5: HWS, rework the check if matcher size can be increased

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241204220931.254964-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/

f9a5b34f9251

net/mlx5: ifc: Reorganize mlx5_ifc_flow_table_context_bits

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/

34eea5b12a10

net/mlx5e: CT: Add initial support for Hardware Steering

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/

554f9773fdee

net/mlx5e: CT: Make mlx5_ct_fs_smfs_ct_validate_flow_rule reusable

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/

066d49c199a6

net/mlx5e: CT: Offload connections with hardware steering rules

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741644104-97767-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

521992337f67

net/mlx5: HWS, Rightsize bwc matcher priority

6.14

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

cc2cc56fc6e6

net/mlx5: fs, add API for sharing HWS action by refcount

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

82d3639ef7dc

net/mlx5: fs, add support for flow meters HWS action

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

32e658c84b6d

net/mlx5: fs, add support for dest flow sampler HWS action

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

eae1389ab2f5

net/mlx5: HWS, remove unused code for alias flow tables

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

1a403ad383ab

net/mlx5: HWS, use list_move() instead of del/add

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

8389f2de903c

net/mlx5: HWS, log the unsupported mask in definer

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250423083611.324567-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/

eacc77a73275

net/mlx5e: Use custom tunnel header for vxlan gbp

6.15

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

36ef2575e78d

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix matcher action template attach

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

b2ae16214ffe

net/mlx5: HWS, Remove unused element array

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

38956bea7349

net/mlx5: HWS, Make pool single resource

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

d171ce3d9888

net/mlx5: HWS, Refactor pool implementation

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-6-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

43a2038c6d8a

net/mlx5: HWS, Cleanup after pool refactoring

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-7-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

045626947665

net/mlx5: HWS, Add fullness tracking to pool

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-8-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

a68334f9750f

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix pool size optimization

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-9-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

983d01b2ce0a

net/mlx5: HWS, Implement action STE pool

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-10-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

593a9470a856

net/mlx5: HWS, Use the new action STE pool

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-11-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

22174f16f121

net/mlx5: HWS, Cleanup matcher action STE table

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-12-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

864531ca2072

net/mlx5: HWS, Free unused action STE tables

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-13-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

3db55f8cc8d3

net/mlx5: HWS, Export action STE tables to debugfs

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/

5f2f8d8b6800

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix IP version decision

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/

6991a975e416

net/mlx5: HWS, Harden IP version definer checks

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/

f41f3edf0b15

net/mlx5: HWS, Disallow matcher IP version mixing

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

d2338a27fcee

net/mlx5: HWS, expose function mlx5hws_table_ft_set_next_ft in header

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

fed5f4831281

net/mlx5: HWS, add definer function to get field name str

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

3c739d1624e3

net/mlx5: HWS, expose polling function in header file

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

b816743a182f

net/mlx5: HWS, introduce isolated matchers

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-6-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

17e0accac577

net/mlx5: HWS, support complex matchers

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-7-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

9d4024edce10

net/mlx5: HWS, force rehash when rule insertion failed

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-8-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

4c56b5cbc323

net/mlx5: HWS, fix counting of rules in the matcher

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-9-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

041861b40f59

net/mlx5: HWS, fix redundant extension of action templates

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-10-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

ef94799a8741

net/mlx5: HWS, rework rehash loop

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-11-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

578b856b5e72

net/mlx5: HWS, dump bad completion details

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

ca7690dae126

net/mlx5: SWS, fix reformat id error handling

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

b206d9ec19df

net/mlx5: HWS, register reformat actions with fw

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

0b6e452caf03

net/mlx5: HWS, fix typo - 'nope' to 'nop'

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

01e035fd0380

net/mlx5: HWS, handle modify header actions dependency

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/aDCbjNcquNC68Hyj@stanley.mountain/

a540ee75945a

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix an error code in mlx5hws_bwc_rule_create_complex()

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/

a002602676cd

net/mlx5: HWS, Init mutex on the correct path

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/

b5e3c76f35ee

net/mlx5: HWS, fix missing ip_version handling in definer

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-7-mbloch@nvidia.com/

b8335829518e

net/mlx5: HWS, make sure the uplink is the last destination

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/aEmBONjyiF6z5yCV@stanley.mountain/

1619bdf4389c

net/mlx5: HWS, Add error checking to hws_bwc_rule_complex_hash_node_get()

6.16

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/

60afb51c8941

net/mlx5: HWS, remove unused create_dest_array parameter

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/

26b06579d50d

net/mlx5: HWS, remove incorrect comment

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/

d8e7ab591b50

net/mlx5: HWS, Export rule skip logic

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/

3dcac700d20b

net/mlx5: HWS, Refactor rule skip logic

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/

59807d071724

net/mlx5: HWS, Create STEs directly from matcher

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-7-mbloch@nvidia.com/

c8332ce09691

net/mlx5: HWS, Decouple matcher RX and TX sizes

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-8-mbloch@nvidia.com/

6b44fffdc7b7

net/mlx5: HWS, Track matcher sizes individually

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-9-mbloch@nvidia.com/

29063103f864

net/mlx5: HWS, Rearrange to prevent forward declaration

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-10-mbloch@nvidia.com/

96e4c4a1a5bc

net/mlx5: HWS, Shrink empty matchers

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-11-mbloch@nvidia.com/

a9aec713d0d9

net/mlx5: Add HWS as secondary steering mode

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1752675472-201445-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

159846ffbaf5

net/mlx5: HWS, Enable IPSec hardware offload in legacy mode

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/

2462c1b92172

net/mlx5: HWS, fix bad parameter in CQ creation

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/

615b690612b7

net/mlx5: HWS, fix simple rules rehash error flow

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/

4a842b1bf18a

net/mlx5: HWS, fix complex rules rehash error flow

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/

1a72298d27ce

net/mlx5: HWS, prevent rehash from filling up the queues

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/

7c60952f8358

net/mlx5: HWS, don't rehash on every kind of insertion failure

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250826110947.623737375@linuxfoundation.org/

8a51507320eb

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix table creation UID

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.258726459@linuxfoundation.org/

2c0a959bebdc

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix memory leak in hws_pool_buddy_init error path

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.296106878@linuxfoundation.org/

a630f83592cd

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix memory leak in hws_action_get_shared_stc_nic error flow

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.333867526@linuxfoundation.org/

24b6e5314047

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix uninitialized variables in mlx5hws_pat_calc_nop error flow

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.371339605@linuxfoundation.org/

00a50e4e8974

net/mlx5: HWS, Fix pattern destruction in mlx5hws_pat_get_pattern error path

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250930143834.386694130@linuxfoundation.org/

6043819e707c

net/mlx5: fs, fix UAF in flow counter release

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250930143834.466994492@linuxfoundation.org/

efb877cf27e3

net/mlx5: HWS, ignore flow level for multi-dest table

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250826110947.649189413@linuxfoundation.org/

d2d6f950cb43

net/mlx5: CT: Use the correct counter offset

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.521998237@linuxfoundation.org/

cf9a8627b9a3

net/mlx5: Prevent flow steering mode changes in switchdev mode

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1759094723-843774-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/

906154caa7d3

net/mlx5: HWS, Generalize complex matchers

6.18
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2026
content here