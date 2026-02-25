ConnectX flow steering provides hardware-accelerated packet matching, modification, and redirection by programming steering rules into device-owned tables used during packet processing. The implementation evolved from firmware-based Device-Managed Flow Steering (DMFS) to Software-Managed Flow Steering (SWS/SMFS) (driver programs ICM via RDMA operations), and now to Hardware-Managed Flow Steering (HWS/HMFS) , where the driver programs rules directly in hardware via WQs using a dedicated WQE type. HWS delivers the highest rule insertion/deletion rates with significantly lower CPU overhead .

Key benefits of HWS vs. SWS:

Hardware manages the steering tree (including CRC computation and hash-collision handling)

Hardware/firmware handle object lifecycle (e.g., reference counts)

Built-in coherency and synchronization (locking + completion notifications)

More consistent insertion performance under traffic due to dedicated hardware resources

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Hardware Steering (HWS) support.