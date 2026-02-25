Hardware Steering (HWS)
ConnectX flow steering provides hardware-accelerated packet matching, modification, and redirection by programming steering rules into device-owned tables used during packet processing. The implementation evolved from firmware-based Device-Managed Flow Steering (DMFS) to Software-Managed Flow Steering (SWS/SMFS) (driver programs ICM via RDMA operations), and now to Hardware-Managed Flow Steering (HWS/HMFS) , where the driver programs rules directly in hardware via WQs using a dedicated WQE type. HWS delivers the highest rule insertion/deletion rates with significantly lower CPU overhead .
Key benefits of HWS vs. SWS:
Hardware manages the steering tree (including CRC computation and hash-collision handling)
Hardware/firmware handle object lifecycle (e.g., reference counts)
Built-in coherency and synchronization (locking + completion notifications)
More consistent insertion performance under traffic due to dedicated hardware resources
The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Hardware Steering (HWS) support.
LKML Discussion
Git Commit
Git Description
Minimum Linux Kernel Release
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-2-saeed@kernel.org/
34c626c3004a
net/mlx5: Added missing mlx5_ifc definition for HW Steering
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-3-saeed@kernel.org/
00b9f0daefd7
net/mlx5: Added missing definitions in preparation for HW Steering
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-4-saeed@kernel.org/
504e536d9010
net/mlx5: HWS, added actions handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-5-saeed@kernel.org/
71a1372b8275
net/mlx5: HWS, added tables handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-6-saeed@kernel.org/
49674803542c
net/mlx5: HWS, added rules handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-7-saeed@kernel.org/
74a778b4a63f
net/mlx5: HWS, added definers handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-8-saeed@kernel.org/
472dd792348f
net/mlx5: HWS, added matchers functionality
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-9-saeed@kernel.org/
0869701cba3d
net/mlx5: HWS, added FW commands handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-10-saeed@kernel.org/
aefc15a0fa1c
net/mlx5: HWS, added modify header pattern and args handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-11-saeed@kernel.org/
6c5e68254027
net/mlx5: HWS, added vport handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-12-saeed@kernel.org/
c61afff94373
net/mlx5: HWS, added memory management handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-13-saeed@kernel.org/
2111bb970c78
net/mlx5: HWS, added backward-compatible API handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-14-saeed@kernel.org/
d4a605e968e7
net/mlx5: HWS, added debug dump and internal headers
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-15-saeed@kernel.org/
2ca62599aa0b
net/mlx5: HWS, added send engine and context handling
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240909181250.41596-16-saeed@kernel.org/
510f9f61a112
net/mlx5: HWS, added API and enabled HWS support
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-2-saeed@kernel.org/
e2e9ddf8775b
net/mlx5: HWS, updated API functions comments to kernel doc
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-3-saeed@kernel.org/
3f4c38df5b0f
net/mlx5: HWS, fixed error flow return values of some functions
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-4-saeed@kernel.org/
48eb74e878e0
net/mlx5: fs, move steering common function to fs_cmd.h
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-5-saeed@kernel.org/
da2f660b3ba1
net/mlx5: fs, make get_root_namespace API function
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-6-saeed@kernel.org/
940390d97690
net/mlx5: fs, move hardware fte deletion function reset
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-7-saeed@kernel.org/
8ad0e9608c2c
net/mlx5: fs, remove unused member
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-8-saeed@kernel.org/
ef7b79b924e5
net/mlx5: fs, separate action and destination into distinct struct
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240911201757.1505453-9-saeed@kernel.org/
1217e6989c99
net/mlx5: fs, add support for no append at software level
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/da822315-02b7-4f5b-9c86-0d5176c5069d@stanley.mountain/
be461814aa4c
net/mlx5: HWS, check the correct variable in hws_send_ring_alloc_sq()
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-5-saeed@kernel.org/
19da17010a55
net/mlx5: Fix wrong reserved field in hca_cap_2 in mlx5_ifc
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-6-saeed@kernel.org/
d8c561741ef8
net/mlx5: HWS, fixed double-free in error flow of creating SQ
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20240925202013.45374-7-saeed@kernel.org/
d15525f30010
net/mlx5: HWS, changed E2BIG error to a negative return code
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
65b4eb9f3d1e
net/mlx5: HWS, removed wrong access to a number of rules variable
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
5aa2184e2908
net/mlx5: HWS, fixed double free in error flow of definer layout
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
45bcbd49224a
net/mlx5: HWS, don't destroy more bwc queue locks than allocated
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241015093208.197603-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/
9addffa34359
net/mlx5: HWS, use lock classes for bwc locks
6.12
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241031125856.530927-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
e03cf321882b
net/mlx5: DR, moved all the SWS code into a separate directory
6.13
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241031125856.530927-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
a2740138ec65
net/mlx5: HWS, renamed the files in accordance with naming convention
6.13
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241203204920.232744-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
530b69a26952
net/mlx5: HWS: Fix memory leak in mlx5hws_definer_calc_layout
6.13
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241203204920.232744-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
10e0f0c018d5
net/mlx5: HWS: Properly set bwc queue locks lock classes
6.13
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/
9a0155a709fa
net/mlx5: HWS, no need to expose mlx5hws_send_queues_open/close
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/
429776b6019b
net/mlx5: HWS, do not initialize native API queues
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
020ca0abae4c
net/mlx5: HWS, remove the use of duplicated structs
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
0647f27a5fac
net/mlx5: HWS, remove implementation of unused FW commands
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
0a1ef807a403
net/mlx5: HWS, denote how refcounts are protected
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/
c86963aae5b8
net/mlx5: HWS, simplify allocations as we support only FDB
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-6-tariqt@nvidia.com/
cc611ab6c712
net/mlx5: HWS, add error message on failure to move rules
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/
1ce840c7a659
net/mlx5: HWS, change error flow on matcher disconnect
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/
ad4da6cc36ac
net/mlx5: HWS, remove wrong deletion of the miss table list
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/
05e3c287b987
net/mlx5: HWS, reduce memory consumption of a matcher struct
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/
61fb92701b8a
net/mlx5: HWS, num_of_rules counter on matcher should be atomic
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-11-tariqt@nvidia.com/
2f851d1702dc
net/mlx5: HWS, separate SQ that HWS uses from the usual traffic SQs
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-12-tariqt@nvidia.com/
be482f1d10da
net/mlx5: HWS, fix definer's HWS_SET32 macro for negative offset
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-13-tariqt@nvidia.com/
a105db854cf2
net/mlx5: HWS, handle returned error value in pool alloc
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-14-tariqt@nvidia.com/
85ab9ea32548
net/mlx5: HWS, use the right size when writing arg data
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-15-tariqt@nvidia.com/
663e61225c40
net/mlx5: HWS, support flow sampler destination
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250102181415.1477316-16-tariqt@nvidia.com/
d74ee6e197a2
net/mlx5: HWS, set timeout on polling for completion
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
95f68e06b41b
net/mlx5: fs, add counter object to flow destination
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241219175841.1094544-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/
31d1356b8fdc
net/mlx5: fs, add mlx5_fs_pool API
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
cbfdefc44194
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS root namespace functions
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
0f3ecf5c57d8
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS flow table API functions
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
4160405f6c4d
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS flow group API functions
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/
c7e62a788a98
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS actions pool
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-6-tariqt@nvidia.com/
aecd9d1020e3
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS packet reformat API function
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-7-tariqt@nvidia.com/
b36315ca69cb
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS modify header API function
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-8-tariqt@nvidia.com/
b581f4266928
net/mlx5: fs, manage flow counters HWS action sharing by refcount
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-9-tariqt@nvidia.com/
3fd62e943aeb
net/mlx5: fs, add dest table cache
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-10-tariqt@nvidia.com/
2ec6786ad0a6
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS fte API functions
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-11-tariqt@nvidia.com/
8e2e08a6d1e0
net/mlx5: fs, add support for dest vport HWS action
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-12-tariqt@nvidia.com/
866e50321256
net/mlx5: fs, set create match definer to not supported by HWS
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-13-tariqt@nvidia.com/
c09cf80ed299
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS get capabilities
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-14-tariqt@nvidia.com/
9fc43b5e3933
net/mlx5: fs, add HWS to steering mode options
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-15-tariqt@nvidia.com/
ab6912ff6558
net/mlx5: HWS, update flow - remove the use of dual RTCs
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250109160546.1733647-16-tariqt@nvidia.com/
3fc44ca44d7c
net/mlx5: HWS, update flow - support through bigger action RTC
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
af02dbfe3740
net/mlx5: HWS, rework the check if matcher size can be increased
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20241204220931.254964-2-tariqt@nvidia.com/
f9a5b34f9251
net/mlx5: ifc: Reorganize mlx5_ifc_flow_table_context_bits
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-3-tariqt@nvidia.com/
34eea5b12a10
net/mlx5e: CT: Add initial support for Hardware Steering
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-4-tariqt@nvidia.com/
554f9773fdee
net/mlx5e: CT: Make mlx5_ct_fs_smfs_ct_validate_flow_rule reusable
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250114130646.1937192-5-tariqt@nvidia.com/
066d49c199a6
net/mlx5e: CT: Offload connections with hardware steering rules
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741644104-97767-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
521992337f67
net/mlx5: HWS, Rightsize bwc matcher priority
6.14
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
cc2cc56fc6e6
net/mlx5: fs, add API for sharing HWS action by refcount
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
82d3639ef7dc
net/mlx5: fs, add support for flow meters HWS action
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741543663-22123-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
32e658c84b6d
net/mlx5: fs, add support for dest flow sampler HWS action
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
eae1389ab2f5
net/mlx5: HWS, remove unused code for alias flow tables
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
1a403ad383ab
net/mlx5: HWS, use list_move() instead of del/add
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1741780194-137519-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
8389f2de903c
net/mlx5: HWS, log the unsupported mask in definer
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250423083611.324567-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/
eacc77a73275
net/mlx5e: Use custom tunnel header for vxlan gbp
6.15
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
36ef2575e78d
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix matcher action template attach
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
b2ae16214ffe
net/mlx5: HWS, Remove unused element array
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
38956bea7349
net/mlx5: HWS, Make pool single resource
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
d171ce3d9888
net/mlx5: HWS, Refactor pool implementation
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-6-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
43a2038c6d8a
net/mlx5: HWS, Cleanup after pool refactoring
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-7-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
045626947665
net/mlx5: HWS, Add fullness tracking to pool
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-8-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
a68334f9750f
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix pool size optimization
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-9-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
983d01b2ce0a
net/mlx5: HWS, Implement action STE pool
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-10-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
593a9470a856
net/mlx5: HWS, Use the new action STE pool
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-11-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
22174f16f121
net/mlx5: HWS, Cleanup matcher action STE table
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-12-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
864531ca2072
net/mlx5: HWS, Free unused action STE tables
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1744312662-356571-13-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
3db55f8cc8d3
net/mlx5: HWS, Export action STE tables to debugfs
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/
5f2f8d8b6800
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix IP version decision
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/
6991a975e416
net/mlx5: HWS, Harden IP version definer checks
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250422092540.182091-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/
f41f3edf0b15
net/mlx5: HWS, Disallow matcher IP version mixing
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
d2338a27fcee
net/mlx5: HWS, expose function mlx5hws_table_ft_set_next_ft in header
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
fed5f4831281
net/mlx5: HWS, add definer function to get field name str
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
3c739d1624e3
net/mlx5: HWS, expose polling function in header file
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
b816743a182f
net/mlx5: HWS, introduce isolated matchers
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-6-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
17e0accac577
net/mlx5: HWS, support complex matchers
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-7-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
9d4024edce10
net/mlx5: HWS, force rehash when rule insertion failed
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-8-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
4c56b5cbc323
net/mlx5: HWS, fix counting of rules in the matcher
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-9-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
041861b40f59
net/mlx5: HWS, fix redundant extension of action templates
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-10-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
ef94799a8741
net/mlx5: HWS, rework rehash loop
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1746992290-568936-11-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
578b856b5e72
net/mlx5: HWS, dump bad completion details
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
ca7690dae126
net/mlx5: SWS, fix reformat id error handling
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-3-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
b206d9ec19df
net/mlx5: HWS, register reformat actions with fw
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-4-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
0b6e452caf03
net/mlx5: HWS, fix typo - 'nope' to 'nop'
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1747766802-958178-5-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
01e035fd0380
net/mlx5: HWS, handle modify header actions dependency
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/aDCbjNcquNC68Hyj@stanley.mountain/
a540ee75945a
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix an error code in mlx5hws_bwc_rule_create_complex()
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/
a002602676cd
net/mlx5: HWS, Init mutex on the correct path
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/
b5e3c76f35ee
net/mlx5: HWS, fix missing ip_version handling in definer
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250610151514.1094735-7-mbloch@nvidia.com/
b8335829518e
net/mlx5: HWS, make sure the uplink is the last destination
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/aEmBONjyiF6z5yCV@stanley.mountain/
1619bdf4389c
net/mlx5: HWS, Add error checking to hws_bwc_rule_complex_hash_node_get()
6.16
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/
60afb51c8941
net/mlx5: HWS, remove unused create_dest_array parameter
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/
26b06579d50d
net/mlx5: HWS, remove incorrect comment
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/
d8e7ab591b50
net/mlx5: HWS, Export rule skip logic
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/
3dcac700d20b
net/mlx5: HWS, Refactor rule skip logic
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/
59807d071724
net/mlx5: HWS, Create STEs directly from matcher
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-7-mbloch@nvidia.com/
c8332ce09691
net/mlx5: HWS, Decouple matcher RX and TX sizes
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-8-mbloch@nvidia.com/
6b44fffdc7b7
net/mlx5: HWS, Track matcher sizes individually
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-9-mbloch@nvidia.com/
29063103f864
net/mlx5: HWS, Rearrange to prevent forward declaration
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-10-mbloch@nvidia.com/
96e4c4a1a5bc
net/mlx5: HWS, Shrink empty matchers
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250703185431.445571-11-mbloch@nvidia.com/
a9aec713d0d9
net/mlx5: Add HWS as secondary steering mode
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1752675472-201445-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
159846ffbaf5
net/mlx5: HWS, Enable IPSec hardware offload in legacy mode
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-2-mbloch@nvidia.com/
2462c1b92172
net/mlx5: HWS, fix bad parameter in CQ creation
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-3-mbloch@nvidia.com/
615b690612b7
net/mlx5: HWS, fix simple rules rehash error flow
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-4-mbloch@nvidia.com/
4a842b1bf18a
net/mlx5: HWS, fix complex rules rehash error flow
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-5-mbloch@nvidia.com/
1a72298d27ce
net/mlx5: HWS, prevent rehash from filling up the queues
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250817202323.308604-6-mbloch@nvidia.com/
7c60952f8358
net/mlx5: HWS, don't rehash on every kind of insertion failure
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250826110947.623737375@linuxfoundation.org/
8a51507320eb
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix table creation UID
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.258726459@linuxfoundation.org/
2c0a959bebdc
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix memory leak in hws_pool_buddy_init error path
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.296106878@linuxfoundation.org/
a630f83592cd
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix memory leak in hws_action_get_shared_stc_nic error flow
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.333867526@linuxfoundation.org/
24b6e5314047
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix uninitialized variables in mlx5hws_pat_calc_nop error flow
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.371339605@linuxfoundation.org/
00a50e4e8974
net/mlx5: HWS, Fix pattern destruction in mlx5hws_pat_get_pattern error path
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250930143834.386694130@linuxfoundation.org/
6043819e707c
net/mlx5: fs, fix UAF in flow counter release
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250930143834.466994492@linuxfoundation.org/
efb877cf27e3
net/mlx5: HWS, ignore flow level for multi-dest table
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250826110947.649189413@linuxfoundation.org/
d2d6f950cb43
net/mlx5: CT: Use the correct counter offset
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250902131951.521998237@linuxfoundation.org/
cf9a8627b9a3
net/mlx5: Prevent flow steering mode changes in switchdev mode
6.17
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1759094723-843774-2-git-send-email-tariqt@nvidia.com/
906154caa7d3
net/mlx5: HWS, Generalize complex matchers
6.18