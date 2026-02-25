InfiniBand Multiplane
Hardware-level support for Direct Data Placement (DDP) is introduced to maximize network lane usage and achieve full bandwidth on XDR networks. This includes support for multi-plane devices and ports, querying per-plane counters, and managing IB sub-devices. These features are available starting from Linux kernel 6.11.
The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal InfiniBand Multiplane support.
LKML Discussion
Git Commit
Git Description
Minimum Linux Kernel Release
https://lore.kernel.org/all/522591bef9a369cc8e5dcb77787e017bffee37fe.1719837610.git.leon@kernel.org/
af48f95492dc
RDMA/core: Introduce "name_assign_type" for an IB device
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/06ffb582d67159b7def4654c8272d3d6e8bd2f2f.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
7a2210a57d42
RDMA/mlx5: Support per-plane port IB counters by querying PPCNT register
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/70221cdd79aad0e21cbf385d9567e3ebffbc5137.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
c6b6677d85d4
net/mlx5: mlx5_ifc update for accessing ppcnt register of plane ports
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1f703c36306aa46917fcd88eadbb23b3e380d526.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
3b43399b297c
RDMA/mlx5: Add plane index support when querying PTYS registers
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/4c022e3e34b5de1254a3b367d502a362cdd0c53a.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
294424839b5e
RDMA/nldev: Add support to dump device type and parent device if exists
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/77cbf1b36359642be8a8d8c5c2f4e585b544282f.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
060c642b2ab8
RDMA/nldev: Add support to add/delete a sub IB device through netlink
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/e933cd0562aece181f8657af2ca0f5b387d0f14e.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
026a425990af
RDMA/mlx5: Support plane device and driver APIs to add and delete it
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/c449ebd955923b0e54c58832fd322f9d461b37a0.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
a9e0facacfd1
RDMA/core: Create GSI QP only when CM is supported
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/44253f7508b21eb2caefea3980c2bc072869116c.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
bca51197620a
RDMA/core: Support IB sub device with type "SMI"
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/7e37c06c9cb243be9ac79930cd17053903785b95.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
2a5db20fa532
RDMA/mlx5: Add support to multi-plane device and port
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/36a74a1b1d2b7b59c99cda4abad1794ddde30230.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
65528cfb21fd
net/mlx5: mlx5_ifc update for multi-plane support
6.11
https://lore.kernel.org/all/359f73c9a388d5e3ae971e40d8507888b1ba6f93.1718553901.git.leon@kernel.org/
50660c5197f5
RDMA/core: Create "issm*" device nodes only when SMI is supported
6.11