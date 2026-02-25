Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
Net Namespace Awareness for IB Devices

The RDMA core now assigns a device’s network namespace at allocation time, inheriting it from the associated devlink instance after a devlink reload. The IPoIB driver has also been updated to be namespace-aware, creating its interfaces in the same namespace as the parent RDMA device.

In addition, several patches ensure CAP_NET_RAW checks are enforced within user namespaces for multiple RDMA operations, including counters, QP modification, DevX creation, and flow creation. These changes are included starting in Linux kernel 6.17.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Net Namespace Awareness for IB Devices support.

LKML Discussion

Git Commit

Git Description

Minimum Linux Kernel Release

https://lore.kernel.org/all/68e2064e72e94558a576fdbbb987681a64f6fea8.1750963874.git.leon@kernel.org/

449728196d65

RDMA/counter: Check CAP_NET_RAW check in user namespace for RDMA counters

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.562314636@linuxfoundation.org/

28ea058a2979

RDMA/nldev: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for QP modify

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.525606824@linuxfoundation.org/

bd82467f17e0

RDMA/mlx5: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for devx create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/3914ef9702b01de8843a391ce397fca67d0fc7af.1750963874.git.leon@kernel.org/

4b527c23c92d

RDMA/uverbs: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for RAW QP create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.417207302@linuxfoundation.org/

0498c2d9984e

RDMA/uverbs: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for QP create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.369412273@linuxfoundation.org/

14957e8125e7

RDMA/mlx5: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for anchor create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.330183501@linuxfoundation.org/

95a89ec304c3

RDMA/mlx5: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for flow create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.293396619@linuxfoundation.org/

f458ccd2aa2c

RDMA/uverbs: Check CAP_NET_RAW in user namespace for flow create

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250812173432.256100073@linuxfoundation.org/

f1208b05574f

RDMA/ipoib: Use parent rdma device net namespace

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/bc5112ad4def0b2732edf778f43cd31570ba9ed4.1750149405.git.leon@kernel.org/

611d08207d31

RDMA/mlx5: Allocate IB device with net namespace supplied from core dev

6.17

https://lore.kernel.org/all/e383de8cd1df118e6cc4a0a5c0d27c0118611fe4.1750149405.git.leon@kernel.org/

8cffca866ba8

RDMA/core: Extend RDMA device registration to be net namespace aware

6.17
