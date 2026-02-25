The RDMA core now assigns a device’s network namespace at allocation time, inheriting it from the associated devlink instance after a devlink reload. The IPoIB driver has also been updated to be namespace-aware, creating its interfaces in the same namespace as the parent RDMA device.

In addition, several patches ensure CAP_NET_RAW checks are enforced within user namespaces for multiple RDMA operations, including counters, QP modification, DevX creation, and flow creation. These changes are included starting in Linux kernel 6.17.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal Net Namespace Awareness for IB Devices support.