Linux Kernel Patch Support for ConnectX-8 and ConnectX-9
Various networking fixes have been applied, including page-size bitmap calculations, enabling Data-Direct with Relaxed Ordering, ignoring L3 master devices in IPoIB, improved loopback traffic handling, MAC resolution without ARP, and general code cleanup. These fixes are included starting in Linux kernel 6.18.

The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal support networking fixes.

LKML Discussion

Git Commit

Git Description

Minimum Linux Kernel Release

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251013144423.732584269@linuxfoundation.org/

372fdb5c75b6

RDMA/mlx5: Fix page size bitmap calculation for KSM mode

6.18

https://lore.kernel.org/all/1221dcdda8061ba5f6bc3519044083c7438b257e.1755088503.git.leon@kernel.org/

d9e6e85b7beb

RDMA/mlx5: Enable Data-Direct with Relaxed Ordering

6.18

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251111004550.638750813@linuxfoundation.org/

42f993d34398

IB/ipoib: Ignore L3 master device

6.18

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250916111103.84069-4-edwards@nvidia.com/

c31e4038c97f

RDMA/core: Use route entry flag to decide on loopback traffic

6.18

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251027183526.309101114@linuxfoundation.org/

200651b9b8aa

RDMA/core: Resolve MAC of next-hop device without ARP support

6.18

https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250916111103.84069-2-edwards@nvidia.com/

fa29d1e8877b

RDMA/core: Squash a single user static function

6.18
