Networking Fixes
Various networking fixes have been applied, including page-size bitmap calculations, enabling Data-Direct with Relaxed Ordering, ignoring L3 master devices in IPoIB, improved loopback traffic handling, MAC resolution without ARP, and general code cleanup. These fixes are included starting in Linux kernel 6.18.
The following table lists the patches required for bare-metal support networking fixes.
LKML Discussion
Git Commit
Git Description
Minimum Linux Kernel Release
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251013144423.732584269@linuxfoundation.org/
372fdb5c75b6
RDMA/mlx5: Fix page size bitmap calculation for KSM mode
6.18
https://lore.kernel.org/all/1221dcdda8061ba5f6bc3519044083c7438b257e.1755088503.git.leon@kernel.org/
d9e6e85b7beb
RDMA/mlx5: Enable Data-Direct with Relaxed Ordering
6.18
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251111004550.638750813@linuxfoundation.org/
42f993d34398
IB/ipoib: Ignore L3 master device
6.18
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250916111103.84069-4-edwards@nvidia.com/
c31e4038c97f
RDMA/core: Use route entry flag to decide on loopback traffic
6.18
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20251027183526.309101114@linuxfoundation.org/
200651b9b8aa
RDMA/core: Resolve MAC of next-hop device without ARP support
6.18
https://lore.kernel.org/all/20250916111103.84069-2-edwards@nvidia.com/
fa29d1e8877b
RDMA/core: Squash a single user static function
6.18