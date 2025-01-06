Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.12
Changes and New Features

Upstream Kernel 6.12

Internal Ref.

Feature

Description

Support Added in User Space Version

Support Added in Firmware Version

NetDev

3612463

Precision Time Measurement Support on ConnectX

[ConnectX-7] Added support for Precision Time Measurement (PTM), that enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. PTM resolves inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which affect the PTP. PTM ensures more accurate synchronization, which is important for time sensitive networking.

N/A

xx.41.1000

RDMA

3554675

ODP Memory Scheme

[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for memory scheme ODP. This allows the usage of ODP on DevX QPs by passing the responsibility of parsing the WQEs and MRs of the page fault to the hardware.

N/A

xx.43.1000

VDPA

3799752

Optimize mkey Creation Flow

[ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for optimization for VDPA memory mapping operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime.

N/A

N/A

3799751

Suspend and Resume Hardware VQs in Parallel

[ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for parallelize VQ suspend and resume operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime.

N/A

xx.42.1000
