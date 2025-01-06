Changes and New Features
|
Upstream Kernel 6.12
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
NetDev
|
3612463
|
Precision Time Measurement Support on ConnectX
|
[ConnectX-7] Added support for Precision Time Measurement (PTM), that enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. PTM resolves inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which affect the PTP. PTM ensures more accurate synchronization, which is important for time sensitive networking.
|
N/A
|
xx.41.1000
|
RDMA
|
3554675
|
ODP Memory Scheme
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for memory scheme ODP. This allows the usage of ODP on DevX QPs by passing the responsibility of parsing the WQEs and MRs of the page fault to the hardware.
|
N/A
|
xx.43.1000
|
VDPA
|
3799752
|
Optimize mkey Creation Flow
|
[ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for optimization for VDPA memory mapping operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3799751
|
Suspend and Resume Hardware VQs in Parallel
|
[ConnectX-6DX, ConnectX-7] Added support for parallelize VQ suspend and resume operations. This feature reduces live migration downtime.
|
N/A
|
xx.42.1000