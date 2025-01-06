Changes and New Features History

Internal Reference Number Feature/Change Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

ASAP Features

2282002 IPv6 TOS Rewrite [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TOS value rewrite for IPv6 packets. N/A N/A

2275891 Connection Tracking with Hairpin [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for adding connection-tracking rules on virtual functions (VF) in order to forward traffic from one VF to the other. N/A xx.28.4000

1890766 Connection Tracking with Hairpin [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for adding connection-tracking rules on uplinks in order to forward traffic from one uplink to the other. N/A N/A

2234654 TC Trap [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TC trap actions, allowing for redirection of packets to slow path (software). N/A N/A

1750259 SR-IOV Live Migration [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for performing a live migration for a VM with an SR-IOV NIC VF attached to it and with minimal to no traffic disruption. This feature is supported in SwitchDev mode; enabling users to fully leverage VF TC/OVS offloads, where the failover inbox driver is in the Guest VM, and the bonding driver is in the Hypervisor. Note that you must use the latest QEMU and libvirt from the Upstream github.com sources. N/A N/A

RDMA Core Features

1995519 Command Interface Resiliency From A Lost Interrupt [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for command interface resiliency from a lost interrupt, which manually polls the command EQ in case of a command timeout. If the resiliency mechanism finds non-handled EQE (due to a lost interrupt), it will consume it and return the actual status to the caller. Without this feature, when the driver detects a command interface command timeout, it warns the user and returns a timeout error to the caller and the entry of the command is not evacuated (because only real event interrupt can clear a command interface entry). If the hardware event interrupt never arrives, this entry is left unused forever. Because command interface entries are limited, the ability to post a new command can eventually be lost. In addition, if the driver does not consume the EQE of the lost interrupt and rearm of EQ, no new interrupts will arrive for other completed commands. N/A N/A

1959838 Firmware Live Patching [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for firmware live patching, which allows to update firmware without reset and applies to minor changes in firmware. The firmware checks if the firmware diff can be applied by live patching. iproute2 v5.10 xx.28.2006

1889839 Firmware Reset on Devlink [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for initiating NIC firmware reset for a firmware upgrade through the devlink tool. iproute2 v5.10 xx.28.2006

1869155 Multi-Host Reset [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for multi-host firmware reset for firmware upgrades. When a new firmware was burnt on flash and is pending activation, the multi-host reset loads the new firmware. If no new firmware is pending, the current firmware image will be reloaded from flash. iproute2 v5.10 xx.28.2006

NetDev Features

2176729 CQE Compression Multi-Strides [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for RX CQE compression for multi-strides packets. N/A N/A

2145391 IPsec Crypto Offload [ConnectX-6 Lx and above] Added support for IPsec crypto offload. IPsec offload is a set of features aimed at reducing the CPU overhead of using IPsec. It targets the heavy crypto (encryption/decryption) operation, offloading them to the hardware. Connectx6-Lx is the first ASIC to support IPsec crypto offload and handles all encryption, decryption, and authentication, leaving the rest (replay, encapsulation, and decapsulation) to the software IPsec implementation. This approach benefits from increased flexibility in software, at the cost of some performance overhead. N/A xx.28.1002

1885835 Enhanced TX MPWQE [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Enhanced TX MPWQE which allows for acceleration of TX datapath by saving PCI bandwidth and CPU utilization. The savings are achieved by aggregating multiple packets into a single WQE. The feature is driven by xmit_more for certain traffic types, such as UDP. N/A N/A

RDMA Features

2149631 Memory Consumption of Memory Registration [ALL] Added support for optimization of memory consumption of memory registration. Without this change, a huge pages system with 2MB page size would have a memory consumption of x512). N/A N/A

2048075 Query GID API [ALL] Added support for a new query GID API which works over ioctl and allows querying a single GID entry by its port and GID index or querying all the GID tables of a specific device. This is much faster than querying it over sysfs. rdma-core v32 N/A

1974041 ODP On Demand Synchronization [ConnectX-4 and above] Added support to expose an option to prefetch ODP MR without faulting. This enables updating the device page table with the presenting CPU pages and reducing page faults in the system. rdma-core v32 N/A

Steering UserSpace Features

2228217 Remote Mirroring [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for remote mirroring, which allows for duplication of packets to multiple different destinations as well as performing a variety of different actions per destination. rdma-core v32 N/A

2068596 Software Steering [ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for software steering on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards in the user-space RDMA-Core library through the mlx5dv_dr API. rdma-core v32 N/A