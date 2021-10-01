MC220731V-xxx 56Gb/s QSFP+ MMF Active Optical Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MC220731V is a family of VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) QSFP+ active optical cable (AOC) designed for use in 40GbE Ethernet and 56Gb/s Virtual Port Interconnect® (VPI) systems.

This family of AOCs offers high port density and configurability, as well as longer reach than passive copper cables in data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The MC220731V family has a standard SFF-8685 compliant QSFP+ port on the electrical side towards the host system.

The MC220731V AOC contains four multi-mode fibers (MMF) optical transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 14.0625Gb/s. The transmitters have input equalizers compensating for signal attenuation across the host PCB, and the receivers have programmable output amplitude and pre-emphasis.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

Length > 30m (OM3 – Aqua) Length ≤ 30m (OM2 – Orange)

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Warning Any shipment of the MC220731V cable may include one of the designs shown in the Mechanical Specifications table.