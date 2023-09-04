MCA1J00-H0xxE IB HDR 200Gb/s QSFP56 Active Copper Cable Product Specifications

Introduction
NVIDIA® MCA1J00-H0xxE active 30AWG copper cables are high-speed, low-power and cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand applications, providing the same link performance.
The MCA1J00 QSFP56 active copper cable contains four high-speed copper pairs in each direction, with each lane operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/s. Each cable end includes a memory device providing product information, which can be accessed by the host system.
NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.
Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
Supports IBTA IB HDR
Up to 200Gb/s data rate
4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation
SFF-8665 compliant
Operating case temperature 0-70°C
Single 3.3V supply voltage
Hot pluggable
RoHS compliant
LSZH (low smoke zero halogen) jacket
LF (lead free) HF (halogen free) PCB
SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface