MCA1J00-H0xxE IB HDR 200Gb/s QSFP56 Active Copper Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCA1J00-H0xxE active 30AWG copper cables are high-speed, low-power and cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand applications, providing the same link performance.

The MCA1J00 QSFP56 active copper cable contains four high-speed copper pairs in each direction, with each lane operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/s. Each cable end includes a memory device providing product information, which can be accessed by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.