MCA1J00-H0xxE IB HDR 200Gb/s QSFP56 Active Copper Cable Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Absolute Maximum Ratings

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Environmental Specifications

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Operational Module Information

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption:
HDR 200Gb/s end
HDR100 100Gb/s end

---
---

---
---

3.5
2.5

W
W

Operating case temperature

0

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

85

%

EEPROM QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0h

Page 00h/
Dec. Byte Address

Register Name

Description

0

Identifier

11h: QSFP+ or later with SFF-8636 or SFF-8436 management interface

1

Status

08h: Support for SFF-8436 Rev. 2.8 and 2.9

113

Far End and Near End Implementations

60h: HDR to HDR100 break out support for each lane

128

Identifier

11h: QSFP+ or later with SFF-8636 or SFF-8436 management interface

129

Extended Identifier

CCh: Power Class 4, Tx/Rx CDR implemented

130

Connector

23h: No separable connector (cable assembly with no separable interfaces)

139

Code for Serial Encoding Algorithm

08h: PAM4

146

Length

Length in units of 1 m: According to SFF-8636 section 6.3.12 Length: “For modules with non-separable media interfaces, this field specifies the link length of the cable assembly (copper or AOC) in units of 1 meter. Link length is as specified in the INF-8074 specification. Link lengths less than 1 meter shall indicate 1 meter.”

147

Device technology

C0h: Copper cable, near and far end limiting active equalizers

148-163

Vendor name

NVIDIA: ASCII

164

Extended Module Codes for InfiniBand

31h: Supports HDR / EDR / SDR

165-167

QSFP vendor IEEE number

00-02-C9: NVIDIA OUI.

168-183

Part number

Part number per backshell label (ASCII)

184-185

Product revision

ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)

186-189

Attenuation

0h: Not used

190

Max case temperature

46h: Support for 70ºC

196-211

Serial number

MTYYWWTTZZZZZ: Serial number per backshell label (ASCII).

212-217

Date code

YYMMDD: Year YY, month MM, day DD.

222

Signaling rate

6Ah: Nominal baud rate per channel, units of 250 MBd.

236

Length 0.1m

Total cable length is the sum of byte 146 for number of meters and byte 236 for 0.1m.

Values:

00h: 0m

09h: 0.9m

Examples:

2.5m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 05h
2.25m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 03h

237

Wire gauge

Wire thickness information.
1Eh: 30AWG

Mechanical Specifications

Table 7: Cable Mechanical Specifications 200/100G Sides

OPN

Length (m)

AWG

Cable Diameter

Minimum Bend Radius

Cable Color

MCA1J00-H003E

3 ±0.050

30

5.2 ±0.3 mm
Jacket: Thermoplastic copolymer (FRNC) BK

Single bend:
34.5 mm
Repeated bend:
69 mm

Black

MCA1J00-H004E

4 ±0.050

MCA1J00-H005E

5 ±0.050

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

Assembly Bending Radius

image2021-8-19_21-48-26.png


Pull-tab Color Specifications

Single 200Gb/s QSFP56 Side

HDR Port: Yellow pull-tab

Hex = #ffd100

RGB = 255, 209, 0

CMYK = 0, 9, 100, 0

Pantone = 109 C

Mechanical Dimensions [mm] and Cable Length (L) Definition

Note: Color of pull-tabs is not shown in the grayscale illustrations below.

image2022-8-4_13-42-50.png

image2022-8-4_13-43-7.png


Label

The following figures show examples of the labels applied on the transceivers’ backshells.

Backshell Label

image2022-8-4_13-43-54.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Description

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meter

R

Rainbow

Colored pull tabs

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

TT

Manufacturer site

2 characters:

VS: Volex China

VB: Volex Indonesia

ZZZZZ

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Rev and other items

ZZ

HW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meter

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

For example: China, Indonesia

image2021-8-19_21-45-13.png

Quick response code

Serial number

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Cable Jacket Label

The following labels are applied on the cable’s jacket at the tail:

Note: The serial number and barcode are for internal use only.

image2021-8-19_21-43-50.png

(sample illustration)

The following figure illustrates another label that is applied on the cable’s jacket at each end

Cable Jacket Label Each End (1cm from pull-tab end)

image2022-8-4_13-44-45.png

(sample illustration)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, UL, CE, EAC

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI, EAC

Ask your field engineer or NVIDIA support for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image2021-8-19_21-43-26.png

