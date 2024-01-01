MCA4J80-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP InfiniBand ACC Product Specifications

PDF Download PDF version here.

NVIDIA® MCA4J80 is a 800Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Formfactor Pluggable)-to-2x400Gb/s twin-port OSFP Active Copper Cable (ACC) for InfiniBand NDR networking.

ACC cables are the second lowest-cost, lowest-latency, very low-power consuming, high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. The “active” term refers to the passive copper cable with an equalizer integrated circuit to extend the length to 3, 4, and 5 meters while maintaining very low-latency and very low-power at 1.5 Watts per end. Thin 30AWG is used for 4m lengths and thicker 26AWG for 5m. Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system. For lengths less than 3 meters, use passive DAC cables.

An ACC is a passive DAC with a pre-emphasis equalizer IC included in each end, enabling cable lengths of up to 5 meters while maintaining very low-latency and very low-power at 1.5 Watts a per end. Every cable length is tuned to reduce signal noise and back reflections. The ACC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

2x400Gb/s data rate

Based on 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 modulation

5m max length

1.5 Watts max per end

Operating case temperature 0°C to +70°C

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

SFPmsa.org based

SFF-8636 based I2C management interface