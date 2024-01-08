Ordering Information

MCA4J80-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP InfiniBand ACC Product Specifications
Legacy PNOrdering PNDescription
MCA4J80-N003980-9I60Z-00N003NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m
MCA4J80-N004980-9I601-00N004NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 4m
MCA4J80-N005980-9I602-00N005NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 5m
MCA4J80-N003-FLT980-9I600-00N003NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top
MCA4J80-N003-FTF980-9I601-00N003NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
