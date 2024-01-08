Ordering Information
|Legacy PN
|Ordering PN
|Description
|MCA4J80-N003
|980-9I60Z-00N003
|NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m
|MCA4J80-N004
|980-9I601-00N004
|NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 4m
|MCA4J80-N005
|980-9I602-00N005
|NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 5m
|MCA4J80-N003-FLT
|980-9I600-00N003
|NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top
|MCA4J80-N003-FTF
|980-9I601-00N003
|NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned