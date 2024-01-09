MCA4J80-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP InfiniBand ACC Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.

Parameter

Min

Max

Max

Supply Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply Voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power Consumption

--

--

1.5

W

Operating Case Temperature

0

70

°C

Operating Relative Humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Characteristic impedance

90

100

110

Ω

Time propagation delay

--

--

4.5

ns/m

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

30AWG: 7.2 ±0.03

26AWG: 8.9 ±0.03

mm

Minimum bend radius

Single: 5x diameter

Repeated: 10x diameter

mm

Length tolerance

length < 2 m

±25

mm

length ≥ 2 m

±50

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

Minimum Bend Radius

OPN

Length (m)

AWG (mm)

Cable Diameter

Min bend radius R (mm)

Assembly Space L** Combined/Single end (mm)

MCA4J80-N003

3.0

30AWG, 2x8pairs

7.2

72

135/128

MCA4J80-N004

4.0

30AWG, 2x8pairs

7.2

72

135/128

MCA4J80-N005

5.0

26AWG, 2x8pairs

8.9

89

156/147

Assembly Bending Radius

image2023-4-27_15-25-32.png


Mechanical Dimensions

Option 1:

image2023-4-27_15-26-2.png


Option 2:

image2024-1-9_12-20-31.png

Labels

Backshell Label

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

image2023-4-27_15-48-56.png

(sample illustration)

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meters

yy

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

SN – Serial Number

MN

Manufacturer name

2 characters MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

MS

Manufacturer Site

2 characters

XXXXX

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meters

XXAWG

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g., China

image2023-4-27_15-34-27.png

Quick response code

Serial number

Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

image2023-4-27_15-47-55.png

(sample illustration)

Warning

The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2023-4-27_15-36-26.png

Cabling Information

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Cable Management Guidelines

It is important to follow the instructions and information detailed NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note to insure proper and optimal installation of this cable and avoid physical damage.
