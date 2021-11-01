MCA7J50-H00xR QSFP56 HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s ACC Splitter Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MCA7J50-H0xxR active 30AWG copper splitter cables are high-speed, low-power, and cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand applications, providing the same link performance.

The MCA7J50 cables provide connectivity between system units with an HDR 200Gb/s QSFP56 port on one side and two HDR100 100Gb/s QSFP56 ports on the other. The cable connects the data signals from each of the 2 dual copper pairs on the single QSFP56 (pair 1&2, 3&4) end to the dual copper pair of each of the QSFP56 (pair 1&2) ends on the multiport side. Each QSFP56 port includes an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2021-8-19_21-13-34.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Supports IBTA IB HDR

  • HDR 200Gb/s HDR to 2x HDR100 100Gb/s data rate

  • 4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation

  • SFF-8665 compliant

  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C

  • Single 3.3V supply voltage

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LSZH (low smoke zero halogen) jacket

  • LF (lead free) HF (halogen free) PCB

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
