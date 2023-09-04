MCA7J50-H00xR QSFP56 HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s ACC Splitter Product Specifications
Pin Descriptions

QSFP56 Pad Description – 200Gb/s End

The QSFP56 pad assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

Ground

Ground

20

Ground

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2
Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

4

Ground

Ground

23

Ground

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2
Non-Inverted Data

24

Rx4n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2
Inverted Data

6

Tx4p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2
Inverted Data

25

Rx4p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

7

Ground

Ground

26

Ground

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Cable Select

27

ModPrsL

Cable Present

9

ResetL

Cable Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power supply receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power supply transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

Ground

Ground

32

Ground

Ground

14

Rx3p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1
Non-Inverted Data

33

Tx3p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1

Non-Inverted Data

15

Rx3n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1
Inverted Data

34

Tx3n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1
Inverted Data

16

Ground

Ground

35

Ground

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1
Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1
Inverted Data

19

Ground

Ground

38

Ground

Ground

QSFP+ Module Pad Layout

image2021-8-19_21-34-15.png


QSFP56 Pad Description – 100Gb/s End

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

Ground

Ground

20

Ground

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to lane Rx2
Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to lane Tx2
Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to lane Rx2
Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to lane Tx2
Non-Inverted Data

4

Ground

Ground

23

Ground

Grounds

5

Not connected

Not connected

24

Not connected

Not connected

6

Not connected

Not connected

25

Not connected

Not connected

7

Ground

Ground

26

Ground

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Cable Select

27

ModPrsL

Cable Present

9

ResetL

Cable Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power supply receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power supply transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

Ground

Ground

32

Ground

Ground

14

Not connected

Not connected

33

Not connected

Not connected

15

Not connected

Not connected

34

Not connected

Not connected

16

Ground

Ground

35

Ground

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to lane Tx1
Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to lane Rx1
Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to lane Tx1
Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to lane Rx1
Inverted Data

19

Ground

Ground

38

Ground

Ground

QSFP+ Module Pad Layout

image2021-8-19_21-32-26.png

The pinout of the 100Gb/s ends of the cable is identical to the 200Gb/s end except that RF lanes 3 and 4 (pins 5, 6, 14, 15, 24, 25, 33, 34) are not connected.

Control Signals

The MCA7J50 is SFF-8636 compliant, thus the control signals shown in the pad layout support the following functions:

ModPrsL

Module Present pin, grounded inside the module. Terminated with pull-up in the host system. Asserted low when the transceiver is inserted, whereby the host detects the presence of the transceiver.

ModSelL

Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.

ResetL

Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum pulse length (t_Reset_init) initiates a complete module reset, returning all user module settings to their default state. During reset the host shall disregard all status bits until the module indicates completion of the reset interrupt by asserting IntL signal low with the Data_Not_Ready bit negated. Note that on power up (including hot insertion) the module completes the reset interrupt without requiring a reset.

LPMode

Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. The transceiver starts up in low power mode, i.e. <1.5 W with the two-wire interface active. The host system can read the power class declaration from the transceiver and determine if it has enough power to enable the high-speed operation/high power mode of the transceiver. This can be done by asserting LPMode low or by use of the Power_over-ride and Power_set control bits (Address A0h, byte 93 bits 0,1).

IntL

Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface. The INTL pin is de-asserted “High” after completion of reset, when byte 2 bit 0 (Data Not Ready) is read with a value of ‘0’.

The low-speed signals are Low Voltage TTL (LVTTL) compliant, except for SCL and SDA signals.

Diagnostics and Other Features

The transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization:

  • Programmable Tx input equalization

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude

  • Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis

  • Tx/Rx CDR control
    by default enabled for 100 GbE operation, disable it for 40G operation

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):

  • Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx bias current monitor for each lane

  • Supply voltage monitor

  • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user changeable)

Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:

  • Tx & Rx LOS indication

  • Tx & Rx LOL indication

  • Tx fault indication

LOS, LOL, and Tx Fault status flags can be read via the two-wire management interface and are jointly transmitted via the IntL output pin. Relevant advertisement, threshold, and readout registers are found in the SFF-8636 MSA.

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

This cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
