MCA7J65-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gbps QSFP112 ACC Splitter
Pin Descriptions

The device is OSFP based (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable, www.osfpmsa.org).

The pin assignment for the interface is shown below.

OSFP Pin Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

31

GND

Ground

2

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

32

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

33

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

4

GND

Ground

34

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

35

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

36

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

7

GND

Ground

37

GND

Ground

8

Tx6p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

38

Rx6p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

9

Tx6n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

39

Rx6n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

10

GND

Ground

40

GND

Ground

11

Tx8p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

41

Rx8p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

12

Tx8n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

42

Rx8n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

13

GND

Ground

43

GND

Ground

14

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

44

INT / RSTn

Module Interrupt / Module Reset

15

VCC

+3.3V Power

45

VCC

+3.3V Power

16

VCC

+3.3V Power

46

VCC

+3.3V Power

17

LPWn / PRSn

Low-Power Mode / Module Present

47

SDA

2-wire Serial interface data

18

GND

Ground

48

GND

Ground

19

Rx7n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

49

Tx7n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

20

Rx7p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

50

Tx7p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

21

GND

Ground

51

GND

Ground

22

Rx5n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

52

Tx5n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

23

Rx5p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

53

Tx5p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

24

GND

Ground

54

GND

Ground

25

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

55

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

26

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

56

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

27

GND

Ground

57

GND

Ground

28

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

58

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

29

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

59

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

30

GND

Ground

60

GND

Ground

OSFP Module Pad Layout

image-2024-5-7_14-33-53-version-1-modificationdate-1715085232493-api-v2.png


QSFP112 Pin Description 400Gb/s Ends

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

Ground

Ground

20

Ground

Ground

2

Tx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Inverted Data

21

Rx2n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Inverted Data

3

Tx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data

22

Rx2p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data

4

Ground

Ground

23

Ground

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Non-Inverted Data

24

Rx4n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Inverted Data

6

Tx4p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx2 Inverted Data

25

Rx4p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx2 Non-Inverted Data

7

Ground

Ground

26

Ground

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Cable Select

27

ModPrsL

Cable Present

9

ResetL

Cable Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power supply receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power supply transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

Ground

Ground

32

Ground

Ground

14

Rx3p

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data

33

Tx3p

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data

15

Rx3n

Connected to Port 2 lane Tx1 Inverted Data

34

Tx3n

Connected to Port 2 lane Rx1 Inverted Data

16

Ground

Ground

35

Ground

Ground

17

Rx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Non-Inverted Data

36

Tx1p

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Non-Inverted Data

18

Rx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Tx1 Inverted Data

37

Tx1n

Connected to Port 1 lane Rx1 Inverted Data

19

Ground

Ground

38

Ground

Ground

QSFP112 Module Pad Layout

image-2024-5-7_14-34-7-version-1-modificationdate-1715085246443-api-v2.png


Diagnostics and Other Features

The product complies with the CMIS 4.0 specifications for the management interfaces. These interfaces provide Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) functions including warning and alarms:

  • Rx receive optical power monitor

  • Tx transmit optical power monitor

  • Tx bias current monitor

  • Module supply voltage monitor

  • Module case temperature monitor

The AOC provides the following features and interrupt indications:

  • Tx & Rx LOS

  • Tx & Rx LoL

  • Tx fault

  • Tx & Rx disable
