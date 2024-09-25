MCA7J65-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP to 2x400Gbps QSFP112 ACC Splitter
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.

Parameter

Min

Max

Max

Supply Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply Voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power Consumption (800G head end for the switch)

--

--

1.5

W

Power Consumption (200G tails for the HCA)

--

--

0.6

W

Operating Case Temperature

0

70

°C

Operating Relative Humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Note

Characteristic impedance

90

100

110

Ω

Time propagation delay

--

--

4.5

ns/m

Informative

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

30AWG: 7.2 ±0.03

26AWG: 8.9 ±0.03

mm

Length tolerance

length < 2 m

±25

mm

length ≥ 2 m

±50

Minimum Bend Radius

OPN

Length (m)

AWG (mm)

Cable Diameter

Min bend radius R (mm)

Assembly Space L** Combined/Single End (mm)

MCA7J65-N004

4.0

30AWG, 2x8pairs

7.2

72

135/128

MCA7J65-N005

5.0

26AWG, 2x8pairs

8.9

89

156/147

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

**’Combined’ end is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single’ end is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the back shell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.

Assembly Bending Radius

image-2024-5-7_14-37-19-version-1-modificationdate-1715085438680-api-v2.png


Mechanical Drawings

Cable Dimensions

image-2024-5-7_14-37-29-version-1-modificationdate-1715085448203-api-v2.png

Head/End

Tab Color

OSFP (head)

Black

QSFP112 Port 1 (End)

Yellow

QSFP112 Port 2 (End)

Red

OSFP Finned Head Dimensions

image-2024-5-7_14-37-41-version-1-modificationdate-1715085460043-api-v2.png


QSFP112 Ends Dimensions

image-2024-5-7_14-37-50-version-1-modificationdate-1715085469207-api-v2.png


Cable Length Definition (specified in Ordering Information section)

image-2024-5-7_14-38-2-version-1-modificationdate-1715085481083-api-v2.png


Cable Splitting Point

image-2024-5-7_14-38-14-version-1-modificationdate-1715085493560-api-v2.png

Labels

Backshell Label

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

OSFP Head

QSFP112 Ends

image-2024-5-7_14-38-24-version-1-modificationdate-1715085504030-api-v2.png

image-2024-5-7_14-38-35-version-1-modificationdate-1715085514870-api-v2.png

(sample illustration)
Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meters

yy

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

SN – Serial Number

MN

Manufacturer name

2 characters MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

MS

Manufacturer Site

2 characters

XXXXX

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meters

XXAWG

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g., China

image-2024-5-7_14-38-54-version-1-modificationdate-1715085533240-api-v2.png

Quick response code

Serial number

Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket at each end. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

image-2024-5-7_14-39-6-version-1-modificationdate-1715085545717-api-v2.png

(sample illustration)

Note

The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image-2024-5-7_14-39-29-version-1-modificationdate-1715085568580-api-v2.png

Cabling Information

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Cable Management Guidelines

It is important to follow the instructions and information detailed NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note to insure proper and optimal installation of this cable and avoid physical damage.
