Specifications

Parameter Value Units Diameter 30AWG: 5.7 ±0.03 26AWG: 7.1 ±0.03 mm Length tolerance length < 2 m ±25 mm length ≥ 2 m ±50

OPN Length (m) AWG (mm) Cable Diameter Min bend radius R (mm) Assembly Space L** Combined/Single End (mm) MCA7J75-N004 4.0 30AWG, 4x4pairs 5.7 57 117/111 MCA7J75-N005 5.0 26AWG, 4x4pairs 7.1 71 134/127

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

**’Combined’ end is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single’ end is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.





Head/End Tab Color OSFP (head) Beige QSFP112 Port 1 (End) Yellow QSFP112 Port 2 (End) Red QSFP112 Port 3 (End) Green QSFP112 Port 4 (End) Blue







