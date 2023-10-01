MCP1650-H0xxEyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 DAC Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MCP1650-H0xxEyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) cables are high speed, cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in 200Gb/s InfiniBand HDR and 200GbE applications.

The QSFP56 passive copper cable1 contains eight high-speed copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/s. Each QSFP56 port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

image2021-8-22_9-7-57.png
Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

--------[1] Raw cables are provided from different sources to ensure supply chain robustness.

Key Features

  • IBTA IB HDR and 200GbE compliant
  • Up to 200Gb/s data rate
  • 4x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation
  • SFF-8665 compliant
  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C
  • Single 3.3V supply voltage
  • Hot pluggable
  • RoHS compliant
  • LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket
  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB
  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
