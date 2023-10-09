Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
1.8
|
Oct. 2023
|
|
1.7
|
Nov. 2021
|
Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.
|
1.6
|
June 2019
|
Removed 2.5m and 3m OPNs from Table: Cable Mechanical Specifications and Table: Ordering Part Number and Description.
|
1.5
|
June 2019
|
Added note to Length entry of Table: QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0h regarding definition of length in SFF-8636 spec.
|
1.4
|
Mar. 4, 2019
|
Fixed typo in OPN in first paragraph.
|
1.3
|
Oct. 4, 2018
|
Mechanical Specifications – Removed the Mellanox logo from the QSFP56 latch in the figures.
|
1.2
|
Aug. 6, 2018
|
Labels – updated.
Table: Cable Mechanical Specifications – updated.
Regulatory Compliance and Classification – new.
|
1.1
|
May 28, 2018
|
Table: QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0h– Byte 192 updated.
|
1.0
|
Apr. 11, 2018
|
Initial release.