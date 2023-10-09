MCP1650-H0xxEyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 DAC Product Specifications
Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

1.8

Oct. 2023

  • Added 200GbE mentions

  • Updated descriptions in ordering information table

1.7

Nov. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.

1.6

June 2019

Removed 2.5m and 3m OPNs from Table: Cable Mechanical Specifications and Table: Ordering Part Number and Description.

1.5

June 2019

Added note to Length entry of Table: QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0h regarding definition of length in SFF-8636 spec.

1.4

Mar. 4, 2019

Fixed typo in OPN in first paragraph.

1.3

Oct. 4, 2018

Mechanical Specifications – Removed the Mellanox logo from the QSFP56 latch in the figures.

1.2

Aug. 6, 2018

Labels – updated.

Table: Cable Mechanical Specifications – updated.

‎Regulatory Compliance and Classification – new.

1.1

May 28, 2018

Table: QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0h– Byte 192 updated.

1.0

Apr. 11, 2018

Initial release.
