On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Environmental Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- EEPROM QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0
- Mechanical Specifications
- Labels
- Regulatory Compliance and Classification
- FCC Class A Notice
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which the device may be damaged.
Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Supply voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.6
|
V
|
Data input voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.6
|
V
|
Control input voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.6
|
V
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Storage temperature
|
-40
|
85
|
°C
This section shows the range of values for normal operation.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Supply voltage (Vcc)
|
3.135
|
3.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Power consumption
|
---
|
---
|
0.1
|
W
|
Operating case temperature
|
0
|
70
|
°C
|
Operating relative humidity
|
5
|
85
|
%
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Note
|
Characteristic impedance
|
90
|
100
|
110
|
Ω
|
Time propagation delay
|
---
|
---
|
4.5
|
ns/m
|
Informative
|
Page 00h/
Dec. Byte Address
|
Register Name
|
Description
|
0
|
Identifier
|
11h: QSFP28 side of the cable.
|
1
|
Status
|
07h: Support for SFF-8436 Rev. 2.8
|
128
|
Identifier
|
11h: QSFP28
|
130
|
Connector
|
23h: Direct attach assemblies with no separable interfaces
|
139
|
Code for Serial Encoding Algorithm
|
08h: PAM4
|
146
|
Length
|
Length in units of 1 m of direct attach copper cable.
According to SFF-8636 section 7.3.12 Length: “For modules with non-separable media interfaces, this field specifies the link length of the cable assembly (copper or AOC) in units of 1 meter. Link length is as specified in the INF-8074 specification. Link lengths less than 1 meter shall indicate 1 meter.”
|
147
|
Device technology
|
A0h: Un-equalized copper cable (passive)
|
148-163
|
Vendor name
|
NVIDIA: ASCII
|
164
|
Extended Module Codes for InfiniBand
|
3Fh: Supports HDR
|
165-167
|
QSFP vendor IEEE number
|
00-02-C9: NVIDIA OUI.
|
168-183
|
Part number
|
MCP1600-XXXXXXX: Part number per backshell label (ASCII)
|
184-185
|
Product revision
|
ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)
|
186
|
Attenuation 2.5GHz
|
Typical attenuation in 1dB.
|
187
|
Attenuation 5GHz
|
188
|
Attenuation 7GHz
|
189
|
Attenuation 12.9GHz
|
190
|
Max case temperature
|
46h: Support for 70ºC
|
192
|
Link codes
|
40h: 50GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR2, or 200GBASE-CR4
|
196-211
|
Serial number
|
MTYYWWXXSSSSS: Serial number per backshell label (ASCII). Refer to Backshell Label Legend table below.
|
212-217
|
Date code
|
YYMMDD: Year YY, month MM, day DD.
|
222
|
Signaling rate
|
6Ah: Nominal bit rate per channel, units of 250 MBd.
|
236
|
Length 0.1m
|
Total cable length is the sum of byte 146 for number of meters and byte 236 for 0.1m.
Values:
00h: 0m
…
09h: 0.9m
Examples:
2.5m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 05h
2.25m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 03h
|
237
|
AWG
|
DAC cable AWG information.
18h: AWG=24
19h: AWG=25
1Ah: AWG=26
1Ch: AWG=28
1Eh: AWG=30
20h: AWG=32
|
Length (m)
|
AWG
|
Single Cable Diameter
|
Minimum Bend Radius
|
Cable Color
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
0.5 ±0.025
|
30
|
7.1 ±0.35
|
Single bend: 35.5mm
Assembly/repeated bend: 71mm
|
Black
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
1 ±0.025
|
MCP1650-H01AE30
|
1.5 ±0.025
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
2 ±0.050
|
26
|
9.4 ±0.4mm
|
Single bend: 47mm
Assembly/repeated bend: 94mm
The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.
Assembly Bending Radius
Mechanical Dimensions
Cable Length Definition
The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell:
Backshell Label
(sample illustration)
Backshell Label Legend
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Notes
|
PN – Part Number
|
xx
|
Length
|
Meter
|
yy
|
Cable gauge
|
American wire gauge
|
SN – Serial Number
|
MN
|
Manufacturer name
|
2 characters MT
|
YY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
WW
|
Week of manufacturing
|
2 digit
|
MS
|
Manufacturer site
|
2 characters
|
XXXXX
|
Serial number
|
5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.
|
Miscellaneous
|
ZZ
|
HW and SW revision
|
2 alpha-numeric characters
|
Xm
|
Cable length
|
Meter
|
XXAWG
|
Cable gauge
|
American wire gauge
|
YYYY-MM-DD
|
Year-month-day
|
Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits
|
COO
|
Country of origin
|
E.g. China
|
|
Quick response code
|
Serial number
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:
Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket at each end:
(sample illustration)
Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.
Cable Jacket Label Each End (1cm from pulltab end)
(sample illustration)
Safety: CB, UL, CE
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.