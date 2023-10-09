MCP1650-H0xxEyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 DAC Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which the device may be damaged.

Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption

---

---

0.1

W

Operating case temperature

0

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Note

Characteristic impedance

90

100

110

Ω

Time propagation delay

---

---

4.5

ns/m

Informative

EEPROM QSFP56 Memory Map I2C Address A0

Page 00h/

Dec. Byte Address

Register Name

Description

0

Identifier

11h: QSFP28 side of the cable.

1

Status

07h: Support for SFF-8436 Rev. 2.8

128

Identifier

11h: QSFP28

130

Connector

23h: Direct attach assemblies with no separable interfaces

139

Code for Serial Encoding Algorithm

08h: PAM4

146

Length

Length in units of 1 m of direct attach copper cable.

According to SFF-8636 section 7.3.12 Length: “For modules with non-separable media interfaces, this field specifies the link length of the cable assembly (copper or AOC) in units of 1 meter. Link length is as specified in the INF-8074 specification. Link lengths less than 1 meter shall indicate 1 meter.”

147

Device technology

A0h: Un-equalized copper cable (passive)

148-163

Vendor name

NVIDIA: ASCII

164

Extended Module Codes for InfiniBand

3Fh: Supports HDR

165-167

QSFP vendor IEEE number

00-02-C9: NVIDIA OUI.

168-183

Part number

MCP1600-XXXXXXX: Part number per backshell label (ASCII)

184-185

Product revision

ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)

186

Attenuation 2.5GHz

Typical attenuation in 1dB.

187

Attenuation 5GHz

188

Attenuation 7GHz

189

Attenuation 12.9GHz

190

Max case temperature

46h: Support for 70ºC

192

Link codes

40h: 50GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR2, or 200GBASE-CR4

196-211

Serial number

MTYYWWXXSSSSS: Serial number per backshell label (ASCII). Refer to Backshell Label Legend table below.

212-217

Date code

YYMMDD: Year YY, month MM, day DD.

222

Signaling rate

6Ah: Nominal bit rate per channel, units of 250 MBd.

236

Length 0.1m

Total cable length is the sum of byte 146 for number of meters and byte 236 for 0.1m.

Values:

00h: 0m

09h: 0.9m

Examples:

2.5m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 05h

2.25m: Byte 146 = 02h, Byte 236 = 03h

237

AWG

DAC cable AWG information.

18h: AWG=24

19h: AWG=25

1Ah: AWG=26

1Ch: AWG=28

1Eh: AWG=30

20h: AWG=32

Mechanical Specifications

Ordering Part Number

Length (m)

AWG

Single Cable Diameter

Minimum Bend Radius

Cable Color

MCP1650-H00AE30

0.5 ±0.025

30

7.1 ±0.35

Single bend: 35.5mm

Assembly/repeated bend: 71mm

Black

MCP1650-H001E30

1 ±0.025

MCP1650-H01AE30

1.5 ±0.025

MCP1650-H002E26

2 ±0.050

26

9.4 ±0.4mm

Single bend: 47mm

Assembly/repeated bend: 94mm

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

Assembly Bending Radius

image2021-8-22_9-18-1.png


Mechanical Dimensions

image2021-8-22_9-18-20.png


Cable Length Definition

image2021-8-22_9-18-31.png


Labels

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell:

Backshell Label

image2021-8-22_9-19-16.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Description

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meter

yy

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

SN – Serial Number

MN

Manufacturer name

2 characters MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit

MS

Manufacturer site

2 characters

XXXXX

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meter

XXAWG

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China

image2021-8-22_9-20-22.png

Quick response code

Serial number

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket at each end:

image2021-8-22_9-21-1.png

(sample illustration)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.

Cable Jacket Label Each End (1cm from pulltab end)

image2021-8-22_9-21-24.png

(sample illustration)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, UL, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2021-8-22_9-21-40.png

