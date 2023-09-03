MCP1660-W0xxEyy QSFP-DD DAC Cable Product Specifications

Introduction
The NVIDIA MCP1660-W0xxEyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) cables are high speed, cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in 400GbE Ethernet applications.
The NVIDIA QSFP-DD passive copper cable contains 16 high-speed copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/E. Each QSFP-DD port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.
NVIDIA’s unique quality passive copper cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.
Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
Up to 400Gb/E data rate
8x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation
QSFP-DD MSA compliant
Operating case temperature 0-70°C
Single 3.3V supply voltage
Hot pluggable
RoHS compliant
LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket
LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB
CMIS compliant I2C management interface