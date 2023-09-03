MCP1660-W0xxEyy QSFP-DD DAC Cable Product Specifications

The NVIDIA MCP1660-W0xxEyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) cables are high speed, cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in 400GbE Ethernet applications.

The NVIDIA QSFP-DD passive copper cable contains 16 high-speed copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/E. Each QSFP-DD port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique quality passive copper cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

