MCP1660-W0xxEyy QSFP-DD DAC Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

The NVIDIA MCP1660-W0xxEyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) cables are high speed, cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in 400GbE Ethernet applications.
The NVIDIA QSFP-DD passive copper cable contains 16 high-speed copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 50Gb/E. Each QSFP-DD port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.
NVIDIA’s unique quality passive copper cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers.
Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

image2022-4-28_20-10-41.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Up to 400Gb/E data rate

  • 8x 50Gb/s PAM4 modulation

  • QSFP-DD MSA compliant

  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C

  • Single 3.3V supply voltage

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

  • CMIS compliant I2C management interface

  • Patented
