MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MCP4Y10 is an 2x400Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Formfactor Pluggable) to 2x400Gb/s twin-port OSFP Direct Attached Copper cable (DAC).

DAC cables are the lowest-cost, lowest-latency, near zero power consuming, high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. Using the Octal Small Formfactor Plug (OSFP) and containing eight high-speed electrical copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 100Gb/s.

The DAC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to. EEPROMs provide product configuration information to be read by the host. Every cable length is tuned to reduce internal signal noise and back reflections.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 2x400Gb/s data rate

  • Based on 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 modulation

  • 0.5, 1, 1.5, and 2-meter lengths

  • SFF-8665 compliant

  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C

  • Single 3.3V supply voltage

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

  • OSFPxmsa.org based

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface

Applications

  • 2x400Gb/s Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch-to-switch and switch-to-DGX-H100
