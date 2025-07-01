MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP4Y10 is an 2x400Gb/s twin-port OSFP (Octal Small Formfactor Pluggable) to 2x400Gb/s twin-port OSFP Direct Attached Copper cable (DAC).

DAC cables are the lowest-cost, lowest-latency, near zero power consuming, high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. Using the Octal Small Formfactor Plug (OSFP) and containing eight high-speed electrical copper pairs, each operating at data rates of up to 100Gb/s.

The DAC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to. EEPROMs provide product configuration information to be read by the host. Every cable length is tuned to reduce internal signal noise and back reflections.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

2x400Gb/s data rate

Based on 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 modulation

0.5, 1, 1.5, and 2-meter lengths

SFF-8665 compliant

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

OSFPxmsa.org based

SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface