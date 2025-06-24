MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications
Ordering Information

Legacy Part Number

Ordering Part Number

Description

MCP4Y10-N00A

980-9IA0K-00N00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m

MCP4Y10-N001

980-9IA0F-00N001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m

MCP4Y10-N01A

980-9IA0Q-00N01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m

MCP4Y10-N002

980-9IA0I-00N002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m

Flat Top OPNs

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

980-9IA0L-00N00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT

980-9IA0G-00N001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

MCP4Y10-N002-FLT

980-9IA0J-00N002

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top
