Ordering Information
Legacy Part Number
Ordering Part Number
Description
MCP4Y10-N00A
980-9IA0K-00N00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m
MCP4Y10-N001
980-9IA0F-00N001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m
MCP4Y10-N01A
980-9IA0Q-00N01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m
MCP4Y10-N002
980-9IA0I-00N002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
Flat Top OPNs
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
980-9IA0L-00N00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT
980-9IA0G-00N001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
MCP4Y10-N002-FLT
980-9IA0J-00N002
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top