MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications
The main use for the MCP4Y10 is to link together two twin-port, OSFP-based Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet switches to each other up to 2-meters with both ends being finned-top connectors. OSFP flat top (designated -FLT in the part number) cable ends are available for liquid-cooled switches and DGX H100 systems with a flat top for the DGX H100 and finned top connector for the InfiniBand or Ethernet switch. Thin 30AWG wire gauge is used for 0.5m to 2m for easy bending.

Use case illustration:

image2023-4-27_17-55-48-version-1-modificationdate-1682982359687-api-v2.png

