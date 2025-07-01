The main use for the MCP4Y10 is to link together two twin-port, OSFP-based Quantum-2 InfiniBand or Spectrum-4 Ethernet switches to each other up to 2-meters with both ends being finned-top connectors. OSFP flat top (designated -FLT in the part number) cable ends are available for liquid-cooled switches and DGX H100 systems with a flat top for the DGX H100 and finned top connector for the InfiniBand or Ethernet switch. Thin 30AWG wire gauge is used for 0.5m to 2m for easy bending.

