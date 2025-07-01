MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MCP4Y10-Nxxx Twin-port 2x400Gb/s OSFP to 2x400Gb/s OSFP Passive DAC Product Specifications  Pin Descriptions

Pin Descriptions

The device is compliant with the Specification for OSFP (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable) Modules, Rev. 1.12, see www.osfpmsa.org.

The pin assignment for the electrical (host) interface is shown below.

OSFP Pin Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

31

GND

Ground

2

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

32

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

33

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

4

GND

Ground

34

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

35

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

36

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

7

GND

Ground

37

GND

Ground

8

Tx6p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

38

Rx6p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

9

Tx6n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

39

Rx6n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

10

GND

Ground

40

GND

Ground

11

Tx8p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

41

Rx8p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

12

Tx8n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

42

Rx8n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

13

GND

Ground

43

GND

Ground

14

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

44

INT / RSTn

Module Interrupt / Module Reset

15

VCC

+3.3V Power

45

VCC

+3.3V Power

16

VCC

+3.3V Power

46

VCC

+3.3V Power

17

LPWn / PRSn

Low-Power Mode / Module Present

47

SDA

2-wire Serial interface data

18

GND

Ground

48

GND

Ground

19

Rx7n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

49

Tx7n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

20

Rx7p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

50

Tx7p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

21

GND

Ground

51

GND

Ground

22

Rx5n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

52

Tx5n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

23

Rx5p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

53

Tx5p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

24

GND

Ground

54

GND

Ground

25

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

55

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

26

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

56

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

27

GND

Ground

57

GND

Ground

28

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

58

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

29

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

59

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

30

GND

Ground

60

GND

Ground

OSFP Module Pad Layout

image2022-1-12_13-27-13-version-1-modificationdate-1682982360013-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025
content here