Pin Descriptions
The device is compliant with the Specification for OSFP (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable) Modules, Rev. 1.12, see www.osfpmsa.org.
The pin assignment for the electrical (host) interface is shown below.
Pin
Symbol
Description
Pin
Symbol
Description
1
GND
Ground
31
GND
Ground
2
Tx2p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
32
Rx2p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
3
Tx2n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
33
Rx2n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
4
GND
Ground
34
GND
Grounds
5
Tx4p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
35
Rx4p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
6
Tx4n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
36
Rx4n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
7
GND
Ground
37
GND
Ground
8
Tx6p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
38
Rx6p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
9
Tx6n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
39
Rx6n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
10
GND
Ground
40
GND
Ground
11
Tx8p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
41
Rx8p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
12
Tx8n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
42
Rx8n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
13
GND
Ground
43
GND
Ground
14
SCL
2-wire serial interface clock
44
INT / RSTn
Module Interrupt / Module Reset
15
VCC
+3.3V Power
45
VCC
+3.3V Power
16
VCC
+3.3V Power
46
VCC
+3.3V Power
17
LPWn / PRSn
Low-Power Mode / Module Present
47
SDA
2-wire Serial interface data
18
GND
Ground
48
GND
Ground
19
Rx7n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
49
Tx7n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
20
Rx7p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
50
Tx7p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
21
GND
Ground
51
GND
Ground
22
Rx5n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
52
Tx5n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
23
Rx5p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
53
Tx5p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
24
GND
Ground
54
GND
Ground
25
Rx3n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
55
Tx3n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
26
Rx3p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
56
Tx3p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
27
GND
Ground
57
GND
Ground
28
Rx1n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
58
Tx1n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
29
Rx1p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
59
Tx1p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
30
GND
Ground
60
GND
Ground
OSFP Module Pad Layout