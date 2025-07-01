On This Page
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.
Parameter
Min
Max
Max
Supply Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Data Input Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Control Input Voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Storage Temperature
-40
85
°C
This section shows the range of values for normal operation.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Supply Voltage (Vcc)
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
Power Consumption
--
--
0.1
W
Operating Case Temperature
0
70
°C
Operating Relative Humidity
5
85
%
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Note
Characteristic impedance
90
100
110
Ω
Time propagation delay
--
--
4.5
ns/m
Informative
Page 00 Addr.
Register Name
Value and Description
0
SFF8024 Identifier
19h: OSFP form factor 8x pluggable transceiver
1
CMIS Revision Compliance
50h: CMIS Rev 5.0
2
Memory Model, MciMaxSpeed
80h: Flat memory (no paging), no CLEI, max 400 kHz TWI (I2C) frequency
3
Global status
07h: Module Ready, Interrupt not asserted
04 - 84
Lanes and flags
00h: No lane flags, no DDM flags
85
Media Type
03h: Passive Copper
86 - 117
Application Descriptors (8 x 4 bytes) numbered 1...8
86 - 89
Application Descriptor 1
86
Host IF
32h: InfiniBand NDR, 2 ports
87
Media IF
01h: Copper Cable
88
Host lane count
7-4 Host Lane count\ 3-0 Media Lane Count: 44h: 4 host lanes + 4 media lanes
89
Host Lane Assignment 0
01h: the Application is allowed on the host lane w bit = 1. Bits 0-7 correspond to host lanes 1-8.
Start Address
Application Descriptor
Host IF
Media IF
Host/Media Lane cnt
Host Lane Assignment
86 - 89
1
32h: InfiniBand NDR, 2 ports
01h: Copper Cable
44h: 4 host + 4 media
11h: Lane 1 and 5
90 - 93
2
2Ch: IB SDR (4x two ports)
01h
44h
11h
94 - 97
3
49h: Eth 800GBASE-CR8 (8x one port)
01h
88h
01h
98 - 101
4
48h: Eth 400GBASE-CR4 (4x two ports)
01h
44h
11h
102 -105
5
47h: 200GBASE-CR2 (four ports)
01h
22h
55h
106 - 109
6
46h: 100GBASE-CR1 (eight ports)
01h
11h
FFh
110 -113
7
1Dh: 400GBASE-CR8 (one port)
01h
88h
01h
114 - 117
8
1Ch: 200GBASE-CR4 (two ports)
01h
44h
11h
118 - 121
Password Chg Entry
New password value
122 - 125
Password Entry
Password value
126
Bank Select Byte
127
Page Select Byte
128
SFF8024 Identifier
19h: OSFP form factor 8x pluggable transceiver (same as addr 00)
129 - 144
VendorName
Vendor name (ASCII), padded w spaces: 'NVIDIA '
145
VendorOUI
Nvidia OUI: 48h, B0h, 2Dh
148 - 163
VendorPN
Part number: 'MCP4Y10-N0xx-M '
164 - 165
VendorRev
Revision
166 - 181
VendorSN
Serial number
182 - 189
DateCode
Date code, (YYMMDD__)
200 - 201
Power Class
00h: Power Class 1, 07h: max power in units of 0.25 W
202
Link Length
Cable Length (m), 7-6: multiplier x value in bits 5-0 (00 = multiplier of .1 \ 01 = multiplier of 1\10 = multiplier of 10 \11 = multiplier of 100), e.g. 41h: 1 m
203
Connector Type
Connector Type (SFF-8024) 23h: No separable connector
204 - 207
Attenuation
Cable attenuation at 5, 7, 12.9, 25.8 GHz
210
Media Lane Info
00h: all near end lanes are implemented
211
Far End Config.
02h: all 8 lanes are lane group a.
212
Media IF Technology
0Ah: Copper cable, unequalized
222
PageChecksum
Checksum of bytes 128-221 (low order 8 bits)
223 - 255
Custom Info
Custom data including traceability info
Parameter
Value
Units
Diameter
30AWG: 7.2 ±0.03
26AWG: 8.9 ±0.03
mm
Length tolerance
length < 2 m
±25
mm
length ≥ 2 m
±50
Minimum Bend Radius
OPN
Length (m)
AWG (mm)
Cable Diameter
Min bend radius R (mm)
Assembly Space L** (mm)
MCP4Y10-N00A
0.50
30AWG, 2x8pairs
7.2
72
135
MCP4Y10-N00A
0.75
30AWG, 2x8pairs
7.2
72
135
MCP4Y10-N00A
1.0
30AWG, 2x8pairs
7.2
72
135
MCP4Y10-N00A
1.5
30AWG, 2x8pairs
7.2
72
135
MCP4Y10-N00A
2.0
26AWG, 2x8pairs
8.9
89
156
The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.
**Combined end’ is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single end’ is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.
L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.
Assembly Bending Radius
Mechanical Drawings
Option 1: Finned Top
Option 2: Flat Top
Option 3: Finned Top
Backshell Label
The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Backshell Label Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
PN – Part Number
xx
Length
Meters
yy
Cable gauge
American wire gauge
SN – Serial Number
MN
Manufacturer name
2 characters MT
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 digits
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits
MS
Manufacturer Site
2 characters
XXXXX
Serial number
5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.
Miscellaneous
ZZ
HW and SW revision
2 alpha-numeric characters
Xm
Cable length
Meters
XXAWG
Cable gauge
American wire gauge
YYYY-MM-DD
Year-month-day
Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits
COO
Country of origin
E.g., China
Quick response code
Serial number
Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.
(sample illustration)
The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.
Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)
The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
Cable Management Guidelines
It is important to follow the instructions and information detailed NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note to insure proper and optimal installation of this cable and avoid physical damage.