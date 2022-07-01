MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MCP7F80-W0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 400GbE to 8 x 50GbE Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers

The MCP7F80 cables provide connectivity between system units with QSFP-DD port on one side and up to eight different SFP56 ports on the other. The cable connects data signals from each of the 8 copper pairs on the QSFP-DD end to the single pair of each of the SFP56 ends. Each QSFP-DD/SFP56 port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2022-7-27_17-56-55.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Key Features

  • I2C management interfaces:

    • QSFP-DD: CMIS 4.0

    • SFP: SFF-8472

  • Single 3.3V supply voltage

  • Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

  • Patent pending

Applications

  • 400GbE to 8x50GbE data rate
