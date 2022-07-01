MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7F80-W0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 400GbE to 8 x 50GbE Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers

The MCP7F80 cables provide connectivity between system units with QSFP-DD port on one side and up to eight different SFP56 ports on the other. The cable connects data signals from each of the 8 copper pairs on the QSFP-DD end to the single pair of each of the SFP56 ends. Each QSFP-DD/SFP56 port comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

I2C management interfaces: QSFP-DD: CMIS 4.0 SFP: SFF-8472

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

Patent pending