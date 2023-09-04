Ordering Information

MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Ordering Part Number

Description

MCP7F80-W001R30

DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 8x50Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

MCP7F80-W01AR30

DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 8x50Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

MCP7F80-W002R26*

DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 8x50Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

MCP7F80-W02AR26*

DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 8x50Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

MCP7F80-W003R26*

DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 8x50Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56, 3m, 26AWG

*Raw cables are provided from different sources to ensure supply chain robustness.
