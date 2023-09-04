MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MCP7F80-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 8x50GbE, QSFP-DD to 8xSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption

---

---

0.1

W

Operating case temperature

0

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Characteristic Impedance

90

100

110

Ω

---

Time propagation delay

---

---

4.5

ns/m

Informative

Note: Minimum insertion loss for up to 1m cable length is 6dB @ 12.89GHz.

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

This product is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on all connectors to protect it during shipping. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Memory Map

The head-end of the MCP7F60 cable is QSFP-DD. Hence the memory map of its EEPROM is formatted in compliance with CMIS 4.0 ‎[1]. The key parameters are listed below. The EEPROMs of the QSFP ‘tails’ are SFF-8636 ‎[4] compliant. The memory map of the QSFPs is found in the QSFP56 Memory Map – SFF-8636 compliant - I2C Address A0h table further down .

QSFP-DD Memory Map – CMIS 4.0 compliant - I2C Address A0h

Page 00h/

Dec. Byte Address

Register Name

Description

0

Identifier

18h: QSFP-DD

1

Spec Version

40h: QSFP-DD Hardware Spec version 4.0

85

Module Media Type Encodings

03h: Passive copper media interface

86

Electrical Interface Code

18h: 50GBASE-CR

87

Interface Advertising Code

01h: Copper cable

88

Host/Media Lane Count

7-4 Host Lane Count / 3-0 Media Lane Count:

44h: Host uses 4 lanes / cable uses 4 lanes

89

Lane Assignment

Bits: 7-0 correspond to Host Lanes 8-1:

FFh: 8 applications, one on each lane

128

Identifier

18h: QSFP-DD

129-144

Vendor name

NVIDIA: ASCII

145-147

QSFP vendor IEEE number

00-02-C9: NVIDIA OUI.

148-163

Part number

MCP7F80-W0XXXXX: Part number per backshell label (ASCII)

164-165

Product revision

ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)

166-181

Serial number

MTYYWWXXSSSSS: Serial number per backshell label (ASCII).

182-187

Date code

YYMMDD: Year YY, month MM, day DD.

202

Length

Length in multiples of the base length, which can be 0.1, 1, 10 or 100 [m], as set in bits 7-6. The multiple is set in bits 5-0.

Bits 7:6 (Base):
00 – base is 0.1m
01 – base is 1m
10 – base is 10m
11 – base is 100m

Examples:
41h: 1m (01000001 -> 1m * 1)
15h: 1.5m (00001111 -> 0.1m * 15)

203

Connector type

23h: Direct attach assemblies with no separable interfaces

204

Attenuation 5GHz

Typical attenuation measured during production test, in 1dB. [dB]

205

Attenuation 7GHz

206

Attenuation 12.9GHz

207

Attenuation 25.8GHz

210

Cable Assembly Lane Information (near end)

00h: All lanes are assigned

211

Cable Assembly Lane Information (far end)

01h: 8 separate lanes on far-end

212

Interface technology

0Ah: Passive copper un-equalized

QSFP56 Memory Map – SFF-8636 compliant - I2C Address A0h

Page 00h/
Dec. Byte Address

Register Name

Description

0

Identifier

03: SFP/SFP+/SFP28/SFP56

1

Extended Identwifier

04h: 2-wire interface

2

Connector

23h: Direct attach assemblies with no separable interfaces

8

Cable Technology

04h: Passive cable

18

Length

Length in units of 1 m of direct attach copper cable

20-35

Vendor name

Mellanox: ASCII padded with spaces

36

Link codes

40h: 50GBASE-CR

37-39

QSFP vendor IEEE number

00-02-C9: Mellanox OUI.

40-55

Part number

MCP7F80-W0XXXXXX: Part number per backshell label (ASCII)

56-59

Product revision

ZZ: Revision per backshell label (ASCII)

68-91

Serial number

MTYYWWVSZZZZZ: Serial number per backshell label.

94

Compliance

08h: SFF-8472 Compliance

108

Length 0.1m

Total cable length is the sum of byte 18 for number of meters and byte 108 for 0.1m.

Values:

00h: 0m

05h: 0.5m

109

AWG

DAC cable AWG information.

1Ah: AWG=26

1Eh: AWG=30

Mechanical Specifications

OPN

AWG

Single Cable Diameter

Minimum Bend Radius

Length Tolerance

Minimum Assembly Space *

Cable Color

MCP7F80-W001R30

30

4.8 +/-0.2mm

Single bend: 24mm

Repeated bend: 48mm

+/-25mm

195 mm

Black

MCP7F80-W01AR30

MCP7F80-W002R26

26

5.1 +/- 0.3mm

Single bend: 25.5mm

Repeated bend: 51mm

+/-50mm

MCP7F80-W02AR26

MCP7F80-W003R26

* Assembly space calculation is based on repeated bend radius.

Pull-tab Colors

QSFP-DD Side

Black

1st Quad SFP56 Side

Port 1: Green

Port 2: Blue

Promo Green

Nice Blue

Hex = #6faa55

Hex = #3b5998

RGB = 111, 170, 85

RGB = 59, 89, 152

CMYK = 52, 0, 86, 0

CMYK = 86, 64, 10, 0

Pantone = 368 Coated / 368 Uncoated

Pantone = 660 Coated / 661 Uncoated

Port 4: Yellow

Port 3: Red

Success Yellow

Notification Red

Hex = #fffbe2

Hex = #f03d25

RGB = 255, 251, 226

RGB = 240, 61, 37

CMYK = 1, 2, 20, 0

CMYK = 0, 91, 98, 0

2nd Quad SFP56 Side

Port 5: Green

Port 6: Blue

Promo Green

Nice Blue

Hex = #6faa55

Hex = #3b5998

RGB = 111, 170, 85

RGB = 59, 89, 152

CMYK = 52, 0, 86, 0

CMYK = 86, 64, 10, 0

Pantone = 368 Coated / 368 Uncoated

Pantone = 660 Coated / 661 Uncoated

Port 7: Yellow

Port 8: Red

Success Yellow

Notification Red

Hex = #fffbe2

Hex = #f03d25

RGB = 255, 251, 226

RGB = 240, 61, 37

CMYK = 1, 2, 20, 0

CMYK = 0, 91, 98, 0

Pantone = 7499 Coated / 7499 Uncoated

Pantone = 7417 Coated / 7417 Uncoated

Mechanical Dimensions

image2022-7-27_18-16-8.png

Notes:

  • Actual colors of the tails in the illustration above are not shown.

  • Each tail is identified by a label indicating a port number.

image2022-7-27_18-16-26.png

*Ordered OPN length.

Connectivity Schematic

QSFP-DD Side

2x SFP56 Side

QSFP-DD Side

2x SFP56 Side

Port 1 Green

Port 3 Yellow

TX1

RX1

TX3

RX1

RX1

TX1

RX3

TX1

Port 2 Blue

Port 4 Red

TX2

RX1

TX4

RX1

RX2

TX1

RX4

TX1

Port 5 Green

Port 7 Yellow

TX5

RX1

TX7

RX1

RX5

TX1

RX7

TX1

Port 6 Blue

Port 8 Red

TX6

RX1

TX8

RX1

RX6

TX1

RX8

TX1

Labels

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell:

Backshell Label

image2022-7-27_18-22-43.png

(sample illustration)

Legend: COO – Country of Origin

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Copper Cable Jacket Label

image2021-7-27_16-5-20.png

(sample illustration)

The following labels are applied on the cable’s jacket at the tail:

Splitter Copper Cable Labels Identifying the Tails

image2022-7-27_18-24-40.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters, e.g. MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

XX

Manufacturer site

2 characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

image2021-8-22_11-32-9.png

Quick response code

Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The MCP7F80 is qualified in accordance with the following standards:

  • Safety: CB, UL, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM

Ask your NVIDIA field engineer or the support team for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image2021-7-27_15-58-5.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
content here