MCP7H50-V0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100GbE 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7H50-V0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are high speed, cost-effective alternatives to fiber optics in 200GbE/100GbE Ethernet applications.

The MCP7H50 cables provide connectivity between system units with a 200GbE Ethernet QSFP56 port on side end and two 100GbE Ethernet QSFP56 ports on the other. The cable connects the data signals from each of the 2 dual copper pairs on the single QSFP56 (pair 1&2, 3&4) end to the dual copper pair of each of the QSFP56 (pair 1&2) ends on the multiport side. Each QSFP56 port includes an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s Ethernet data rate

IEEE 802.3cd 100GBASE-CR2 compliant

Single 3.3V supply voltage

SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface

SFF-8665 compliant

Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB